History Channel Press Releases 2006

BRANDED MEDIA' S ONE HOUR PILOT, A BITE OF HISTORY, IS DELIVERED TO HISTORY CHANNEL

Pilot of Series Explores the History of Barbecue

NEW YORK, July 24, 2006 - Branded Media Corporation has delivered a pilot for its series A Bite of History to the History Channel, it was announced today by Eve Krzyzanowki, the company's Chief Executive Officer. Hosted by Chef Jacques Haeringer of Washington, D.C's legendary L'Auberge Chez Francois, the series will feature the acclaimed culinary personality informing, instructing and entertaining as he tells the often surprising story of how food has influenced our history and history influences our food.

The first pilot for History Channel to blend the how-to elements of culinary programming with the research and storytelling of historical documentaries, A Bite of History mixes original footage, interviews, historical footage and photographs with cooking segments, to create a fresh look at the origins of some of our favorite foods. Each episode will revolve around a theme of a cooking style, cooking tradition or key ingredient. Chef Jacques will prepare authentic, tasty and relevant dishes in each episode to allow viewers to actually take A Bite of History. Chef Jacques is the first chef to host a History Channel pilot.

The pilot of A Bite of History explores the evolution of Barbecue, one of the oldest completely American foods, the roots of which can be traced back to Columbus' arrival in the West Indies. The hour follows barbecue's journey from Jamaica, the home of the earliest form of barbecue which still survives today in the form of "jerk" cooking to the American mainland, where it was brought along with slaves from the Caribbean. Along the way, Chef Jacques will offer mouth watering recipes for this all American delicacy from throughout its history: Memphis style ribs, a Texas smoked turkey, smoked beef brisket, Caribbean jerk tuna, and Carolina pulled pork. Relating this compelling story of conquest and slavery, extinction and murder, Chef Jacques demonstrates how in every smoky bite, there are hundreds and hundreds of years of history.

"A Bite of History is our first project with Jacques, and we are delighted that History Channel viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy his passion for food and knowledge of culinary history," said Ms. Krzyzanowki.

"The story of these foods is the story of how our multi-cultural heritage and sometimes proud, often checkered past has grown to create a uniquely American identity we all can share," commented Chef Haeringer. "I am thrilled to be working with Branded Media and the History Channel in presenting to viewers how these valued traditions came to be."

A Bite of History is produced by Branded Media Corporation for A&E Television Networks. Todd Schwartz and Paul LeBlanc are the Executive Producers.

Chef Jacques Haeringer has signed a multi-platform deal with Branded Media to develop television programming, multiple media content as well as advise him in the creation of product lines and cookbooks. He traces his culinary roots to his father Chef Francois Haeringer who opened Chez Francois, an Alsatian restaurant in Washington, D.C. over 50 years ago. Today, L'Auberge Chez Francois, now located in a picturesque setting in Northern Virginia, is one of the area's most popular and recognized restaurants. Jacques and his staff have won numerous awards, such as the coveted AAA four Diamonds. The restaurant has been voted Washington, DC's "Best Restaurant" for the 20th year by readers of Washingtonian Magazine. Jacques has appeared on many national television programs, including NBC's The Today Show, CNN, Fox News, ABC World News Now and The Victory Garden on PBS. Jacques can also be heard the first Friday night of each month on the nationally syndicated Food & Wine Radio Network. He will also be featured on ESPN's Under Wild Skies: Africa airing this summer. In addition, Chef Jacques is the author of Two for Tonight, a collection of recipes that inspire romance through food and togetherness, and the "Chez Francois Cookbook," the bible of classic Alsatian cuisine, featuring some of the restaurant's most popular recipes

