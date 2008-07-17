History Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - July 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of August 21, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

M 25-54.



JULY 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

ICE ROAD TRUCKERS, TOUGHER IN ALASKA, ANCIENT DISCOVERIES, MONSTERQUEST(Full Disclosure: CABLEready represents the producer of this program)

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:



Vestiges of the MODERN MARVELS strip still run at 8pm on several nights. Premiere series tend to run at 9pm, with 10pm reserved for encore plays and/or established inventory series. Thematic evenings take over on the weekend. Network tends to run two hour event docs on Saturday. Sundays have become the home for the umbrella theme "American Originals", including ICE ROAD TRUCKERS and AX MEN. Specials can be inserted on Sunday evenings without breaking the flow of the regular schedule. Stability has been the hallmark of the schedule. Multiple episode series and very few changes give the viewer several opportunities to find their programs and develop a pattern of appointment viewing.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JUNE - JULY:

Thursday - MODERN MARVELS replaces GANGLAND at 9pm; THE WORKS debuts at 10pm, with TOUGHER IN ALASKA moving to Sundays

Sunday - TOUGHER IN ALASKA comes over from Thursdays to take over the coveted 10pm lead-out from ICE ROAD TRUCKERS

PREMIERES:

** July 29th - JURASSIC FIGHT CLUB

** July 29th - EVOLVE

AUGUST AND BEYOND

PREMIERES:

** September 7th - SAND HOGS

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Pretty good July for the channel. Network press touts it as the most watched July to date for adults and men, 18-49 and 25-54. We've got a 12% increase in men 18-49, very solid for the midsummer month. Men 25-54 were on par with last year, showing a small increase in actual delivery. Median age is down again, this time 6% from last year and the lowest number we've seen since tracking the network.

JULY 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Mondays were slightly above network averages, but well ahead of last year. Men 18-49 are up 32%. Men 25-54 are up 18%. A couple of specials tied to the theatrical release of Batman were the big winners. At the other end of the spectrum, the special ALL ABOUT DUNG, probably didn't live up to expectations. (Fill in your own one liner now)

Tuesdays faltered with repeats of UNIVERSE and ANCIENT DISCOVERIES hitting below average. Premieres of MEGA DISASTERS didn't fare much better.

Wednesdays jumped significantly over last year. Men 18-49 were up 77% with premieres of MONSTERQUEST leading the way. Repeats of ICE ROAD TRUCKERS pulled its weight at 10pm to round out the night. Overall, it finishes as the second highest rated night of the week for men.

Thursdays were up slightly with men, more with the 18-49 than the 25-54 group. Premieres of MODERN MARVELS and freshmen series THE WORKS had mixed results. Jury is still out on THE WORKS. Couple episodes were OK, one was not. The host was likeable and the content appeal remains topic dependent. Think of it as a next-generation version of MODERN MARVELS.

Fridays were way down. Premieres of SHOCKWAVE held their own. Another repeat of ICE ROAD TRUCKERS not so much. Third time wasn't the charm in this case.

Different tact on Saturdays, using marathon blocks of existing series to boost the numbers. Modest success with MONSTERQUEST and the Batman specials. Not so much with TOUGHER IN ALASKA. Numbers are up from last year, but the night is still one of the weaker ones on the schedule.

Although it remains the highest rated night of the week by far, Sundays were mostly flat to last year. Second season of ICE ROAD TRUCKERS was the top rated series on the channel, although performances have dropped slightly from the first season. TOUGHER IN ALASKA benefited with the shift to Sunday and the lead-in from ICE ROAD, with male numbers up slightly from June.



PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

DECODING THE PAST, MEGA MOVERS, DOGFIGHTS, ENGINEERING AN EMPIRE, BONEYARD