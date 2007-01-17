History Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - Jan. 2007
NETWORK OVERVIEW
NETWORK: History
NETWORK TAGLINE: "History Made Every Day"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: History brings history to life through original non-fiction specials, series and movies across multiple platforms. Programming content ranges across military and contemporary history, science and technology, natural history, and pop culture.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: History, Science, Technology, Contemporary History, Religion, Archaeology, Informational, Movies
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: M 25-54
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 97.6 million
PARENT COMPANY: A&E Television Networks, a joint venture of the Hearst Corporation, ABC, Inc. and NBC Universal
SISTER NETWORKS:
Domestic: History HD, A&E, The Biography Channel, History International, History Channel en Español, Military History Channel, Crime & Investigation Network
International: All feeds of international affiliates of The History Channel are unique and are operated and programmed directly by local management. Affiliates carry programming produced by The History Channel U.S. as well as locally produced and acquired programming.
A&E: Canada, Latin America.
The History Channel: Latin America, UK/Ireland (+ History Channel HD), Spain/Portugal (Canal de Historia), Australia, Israel (Arutz Hahistoria), Turkey, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Korea, Italy, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brunei, New Zealand, Greece/Cyprus, Africa, Middle East
The Biography Channel: UK/Ireland, Spain/Portugal, Australia, Israel, Germany, Switzerland, Austria
Crime & Investigation: UK/Ireland, Australia, Turkey, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Brunei
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 235 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017
Main Phone: 212-210-1440
EVP/GM: Nancy Dubuc
SVP, Development and Programming: David McKillop
SVP, Digital Media, AETN: Paul Jelinek
VP, Development and Programming: Dolores Gavin
VP, Development and Programming: Charles Nordlander
VP, Development and Programming: Dirk Hoogstra
SVP, Programming Strategy, Scheduling and Acquisitions: Peter Gaffney
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:
History does not accept unsolicited submissions but works regularly with distributors and talent agencies. Once a producer or other creative has secured an entry at the network, a treatment should be accompanied by a pilot or presentation tape if the project is centered around characters or other key talent; otherwise a concept can be properly conveyed on paper only.
NETWORK URL:http://www.history.com
COMPETITION: Discovery Channel, National Geographic Channel, A&E, TruTV
