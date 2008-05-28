HGTV Strategic Opportunities - May 2008

NETWORK: HGTV

NETWORK TAGLINE: "Start at home"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: HGTV is the network dedicated to the physical aspect of the home, combining information and insights with expert hosts and general entertainment. Its website, HGTV.com, supports programming with photos and decorating ideas, interactive design tools, at-home projects, instructional video and much more.

HGTV has launched an ad campaign called "Life's Biggest Moments Start at Home" to make an emotional connection with people who are spending more time at home during the rocky economic times.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Home/how-to, Reality, Lifestyle

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: People 25-49, Women 25-54, Women 35-64

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 95.8 million

PARENT COMPANY:The E.W. Scripps Company

SISTER NETWORKS:

DIY, FLN (will become Cooking Channel in 2010), Food Network, GAC (Great American Country), Travel Channel

CONTACT INFO:Main Address: 9721 Sherrill Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37932

Main Phone: (865) 694-2700

President: Jim Samples

SVP, Brand Management & Scheduling: Sarah Cronan

SVP/Program Development and Production: Freddy P. James

VP, Original Programming: Anna Gecan

VP, Development: Courtney White

VP, Program Scheduling: Robin Pate

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: HGTV will accept written submissions with or without a pilot or presentation tape, however since talent is so important to every program, a tape is suggested. Contact HGTV's development department for a submission contact person.

Click here for HGTV's Submission Release Form.

COMPETITION: Food Network, Fine Living, TLC, Bravo, Discovery Channel

NETWORK URL:http://www.hgtv.com/



