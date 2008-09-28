HGTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - September 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of August 25, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

P 25-54

AUGUST 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

DESIGN STAR III,SUMMER SHOWDOWN, HOUSE HUNTERS, HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL, MY FIRST PLACE, PROPERTY VIRGINS, CURB APPEAL, MYLES OF STYLE, STAGERS, DESIGNED TO SELL

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

HGTV has an overall consistent schedule; the audience can be confident in that while shows might be moved around the week they are rarely on hiatus. HGTV strips DESIGNED TO SELL every night at 8pm. HOUSE HUNTERS is on every weeknight at 10pm. While the real estate genre can be found every night of the schedule, HGTV has bread & butter design-based programming scattered across the week as well: SAVE MY BATH at 8:30pm Mondays, SPICE UP MY KITCHEN at 8:30pm Tuesdays and 9pm Fridays, COLOR CORRECTION at 9:30pm Thursdays, COLOR CORRECTION at 9pm Thursdays, and FIND YOUR STYLE at 10:30pm Saturdays.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JULY - AUGUST 2008:

THE STAGERS takes over for NATIONAL OPEN HOUSE on Tuesdays at 9:30pm.

GET IT SOLD takes over for DESERVING DESIGN at 9pm Wednesdays.

BUY ME takes over for DESIGN ON A DIME at 9:30pm Wednesdays.

RATE MY SPACE takes over for DIVINE DESIGN at 9pm Thursdays.

EXTREME LIVING takes over for SPICE UP MY KITCHEN on at 9:30pm Thursdays.

SUMMER SHOWDOWN takes over for DESIGN STAR at 9pm Sundays.

PROPERTY VIRGINS and MY FIRST PLACE take back their 10pm and 10:30pm Sunday slots.

AND BEYOND:

None announced.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Compared to August 2007, the network is down on all nights and in all demos, particularly in P 25-54. Shows that took the biggest hits are SPICE UP MY KITCHEN, SECRETS THAT SELL and DESIGN ON A DIME, partly due to being taken out of their regular slots on the primetime schedule.

AUGUST 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

HGTV's yearly losses are mirrored in the month-to-month comparison. The 15% average growth from June to July is lost from July to August. Being the last month of summer, some blame could go to viewers' desire to be outside enjoying the last bits of nice weather. The current economic woes may also play a role as viewers focus on saving money in weak times rather than spending on home decor and design.

HIDDEN POTENTIAL's first episode on Monday nights is consistently losing viewers from lead-out CURB APPEAL, but picks up with the second episode at 9:30pm. Perhaps there's a better program to bridge CURB and HIDDEN at 9pm.

As new docu-drama series THE STAGERS settles into its regular Tuesday 9:30pm slot, viewers tune out in comparison to July's premiere. That said, THE STAGERS is still slightly increasing on lead-out SECRETS THAT SELL.

New interactive series RATE MY SPACE doesn't do so well as a lead-out for MYLES OF STYLE. SPACE'S lead-out, new series EXTREME LIVING, conversely holds its own as a lead-in to the powerful Thursday night HOUSE HUNTERS hour, and is probably a good candidate to be paired with another new one coming in September, BEYOND THE BOX.

SUMMER SHOWDOWN, a series of specials pitting HGTV's top designers against each other in various challenges, doesn't come close to the huge numbers that previous time slot occupant DESIGN STAR had, but still skyrockets to the top of the household ranking, and proves to be an overall success for the network, rewarding loyal HGTV fans with an entertaining combination of fan favorites.

On every night Monday thru Saturday, the HOUSE HUNTERS 10pm hour is still rating higher than any other timeslot across the prime time schedule. It's yet to be seen whether HGTV will ever be able to replicate this level of success, and on such a consistent basis.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

HGTV's July 2008 Prime Time (M-Su 8P-11P) delivered HGTV's highest ever prime time monthly average audience among: M18-49 (131,000) and M25-49 (17,000) as well as the highest ever July prime time average audience in numerous important demos including: HHs (985,000), P18+ (1,137,000), M18+ (263,000), W18+ (874,000), P18-49 (463,000), W18-49 (332,000), P25-49 (422,000), W25-49 (305,000), P25-54 (538,000), M25-54 (145,000) and W25-54 (393,000)."

(Nielsen Media Research for HGTV, July 29, 2008)

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



HAULIN' HOUSE, HIDDEN POTENTIAL, MY PARENTS' HOUSE, OUTER SPACES, GARDENER'S DIARY, GROUND BREAKERS, THE CAROL DUVALL SHOW, SIMPLY QUILTS, DIY TO THE RESCUE, GARDENING BY THE YARD, LOOK WHAT I DID!, HOUSE DETECTIVE, NEW SPACES, TAKEOVER MY MAKEOVER, ROOM SERVICE, FREESTYLE, KIDSPACE, MISSION: ORGANIZATION, RIP & RENEW, HAMMER HEADS, HOMES ACROSS AMERICA, 24 HOUR DESIGN, IF WALLS COULD TALK