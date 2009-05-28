HGTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - May 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of June 28, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

P 25-54

MAY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

HGTV $250,000 CHALLENGE, HOUSE HUNTERS, HOUSEHUNTERS INT'L, FOR RENT, MY FIRST PLACE, UNSELLABLES, INCOME PROPERTY, BANG FOR YOUR BUCK, DIVINE DESIGN, PROPERTY VIRGINS

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Some of the latest entries to the schedule - FOR RENT, BANG FOR YOUR BUCK, UNSELLABLES - are on the Top 10 list for the second month in a row. HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L is no longer a double-run in the Saturday 10pm hour, with the second half-hour replaced by new countdown series HGTV'S TOP TEN. The HOUSE HUNTERS franchise expands on Tuesday nights to include a 2nd half hour on Tuesdays. On Sundays starting at 10pm programs rotate between INCOME PROPERTY, PROPERTY VIRGINS and DEAR GENEVIEVE.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

APRIL-MAY 2009:

Tuesdays at 9:30-HOUSE HUNTERS (from UNSELLABLES)

Thursdays at 8:30pm-MY FIRST PLACE (from PURE DESIGN)

Saturdays at 8:30pm-DEAR GENEVIEVE (from DESIGN ON A DIME)

Saturdays at 10:30pm-HGTV'S TOP 10 (from HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL)

Sundays at 10pm- INCOME PROPERTY (from MY FIRST PLACE)

PREMIERES:

**HGTV'S TOP TEN - May 9, 10:30pm.

**HGTV'S 250K CHALLENGE -May 31.

**MANLAND - June 3, 11pm.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

HGTV's ratings performance continues to mirror the housing market and economy (mostly negative changes.) Growth in the target P25-54 demo, remains flat with the previous month and year. with a slight dip in both Households and P25-54 when compared wiith the previous period. The good news is that two new series, BANG FOR YOUR BUCK and FOR RENT continue to hold spots in the Top 10.

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:

May 2009 vs. May 2008 (% change)

HH M25-54 F25-54

Monday 8-11pm 9% 20% 18%

Tuesday 8-11pm -9% 0% -17%

Wednesday 8-11pm 9% 20% 0%

Thursday 8-11pm 14% 33% 7%

Friday 8-11pm 8% 0% -7%

Saturday 8-11pm -7% 0% 6%

Sunday 8-11pm -7% -11% -6%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 8% 0% 0%

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample



MAY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

With challenges to the national Real Estate market continuing unabated, HGTV is adpating their lineup to capitalize on the difficulties facing today's homeowners (and renters.) Viewers have responded, as evidenced by new series FOR RENT and BANG FOR YOUR BUCK. Design shows are also seeing a resurgenge, with COLOR SPLASH and DIVINE DESIGN showing significant growth over May 2008. This might also be reflective of the economic state given that design (compared to large-scale renovation) is a great way to increase home value.

On Mondays viewers start tuning in at 9pm and stick around until 10:30 HOUSE HUNTERS, MY FIRST PLACE, HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL.

On Tuesdays, STAGERS continues to lose viewers from lead-in HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L. STAGERS is also down in all demos over the previous month; unless things change in June, the return of this series to HGTV might not be for very long.

Wednesday night sees stacked episodes of PROPERTY VIRGINS at 8pm that build on each other from the first half hour to the next. Meanwhile, RENOVATION REALITIES - another new entry and a programming response to the state of our economy - is taking dips from the previous month.

Thursday follows Monday's pattern of peaking from 9:30-10:30pm (HOUSE HUNTER/ HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L) which afforded new entry FOR RENT a strong lead-in week after week. FOR RENT capitalized on this to launch as the #1 Prime skein overall on the Network.

Fridays seemingly benefitted by expanding the PROPERTY VIRGINS 8:00pm strip to this fifth night of the week, with the entire night growing across the board. Household and demo delivery was remarkably consistent throughout the night, with new entry MYLES OF STYLE growing 33% in P25-54 from its debut to the end of the month.

Saturday night's lineup is basically unchanged from April, with the exception of a second run of HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L at 10:30pm. Saturday earned the strongest demo growth of the week, typically getting stronger as the night went on, particularly for P18-49.

Sundays, however, showed significant declines across the board, as the HGTV SPECIAL leading off the evening consistently delivered the lowest numbers of the night. With the rest of the evening on par with the Network's typical Prime performance, perhaps regularly scheduled series 8:00-9:00pm might better jump-start viewership in that slot.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



HIDDEN POTETIAL, INCOME PROPERTY, STAGERS, RENOVATION REALITIES.