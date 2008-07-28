HGTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - July 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of August 25, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

P 25-54

JULY 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

DESIGN STAR III, HOUSE HUNTERS, HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL, PROPERTY VIRGINS, STAGERS, EXTREME LIVING, DIVINE DESIGN, MYLES OF STYLE, DESIGNED TO SELL, RATE MY SPACE

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

HGTV has an overall consistent schedule; the audience can be confident in that while shows might be moved around the week they are rarely on hiatus. HGTV strips DESIGNED TO SELL every night at 8pm. HOUSE HUNTERS is on every weeknight at 10pm. While the real estate genre can be found every night of the schedule, HGTV has bread & butter design-based programming scattered across the week as well: SAVE MY BATH at 8:30pm Mondays, SPICE UP MY KITCHEN at 8:30pm Tuesdays and 9pm Fridays, COLOR CORRECTION at 9:30pm Thursdays, COLOR CORRECTION at 9pm Thursdays, and FIND YOUR STYLE at 10:30pm Saturdays.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JUNE - JULY 2008:

THE STAGERS takes over for NATIONAL OPEN HOUSE on Tuesdays at 9:30pm.

RATE MY SPACE takes over for DIVINE DESIGN on Thursdays at 9pm.

EXTREME LIVING takes over for SPICE UP MY KITCHEN on Thursdays at 9:30pm.

RATE MY SPACE takes over for DIVINE DESIGN on Thursdays at 9pm - June15Th.

HOUSE HUNTERS and HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL take over for HGTV SPECIALS from 8 to 9pm, and DESIGN STAR III takes the 9 to 10pm slot - June 8th.

AND BEYOND:

None announced.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Sunday nights on HGTV continue to be the biggest source for year-to-year growth in Households and all demos, particularly the 18-49 set. Saturday also sees growth thanks to HGTV SPECIALS coming into the schedule. Wednesday night is where some audience loss is seen, where GET IT SOLD airs and is in decline across all demos.

JULY 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

HGTV continues on a path of month-to-month growth, with an average of about 15% across all demos. The biggest boost is in the 18-49 set - good news for the network's advertisers. Overall the network's audience got younger from June to July.

HGTV welcomes new series THE STAGERS to Tuesday nights, which increases on the delivery of the timeslot's previous occupant, NATIONAL OPEN HOUSE. This is also a new direction for the network: THE STAGERS follows an expert home stager/decorator as he and his team get houses ready for sale. It's filled with strong personalities and verges on docu-drama. This is not your traditional HGTV show by any means.

MYLES OF STYLE continues to grow its audience and actually doubles its M25-54 audience from June! DIVINE DESIGN and PROPERTY VIRGINS also grow their male audiences by half in this period.

New series EXTREME LIVING on Thursdays profiles unique homes and the people who were inspired to construct them. While the program takes a slight dip in numbers from its lead-out RATE MY SPACE, Thursday night is a priority for the network, and strong programming around it will most surely help this newbie find an audience.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

"HGTV's June 2008 delivered the highest ever June prime time (M-Su 8P-11P) average audience among: HHs (939,000), P18+ (1,065,000), W18+ (819,000) and M18-49 (117,000).

In addition, HGTV's 2Q08 delivered the highest ever second quarter prime time average audience among HHs (897,000), and key demos including: P18+ (1,021,000), M18+ (247,000), W18+ (775,000), P18-49 (406,000), M18-49 (118,000), W18-49 (288,000), P25-49 (369,000), M25-49 (108,000) and M25-54 (134,000).

The third elimination episode of HGTV DESIGN STAR III on Sunday, June 29 at 9 p.m. averaged a 1.84 HH Rtg/1.00 P25-54 Rtg, making it the highest rated episode to-date for season 3. The episode also improved across the board over the previous week's episode, with increases among key demos ranging from 13% (W18-49) to a 33% gain among P25-54 over last week's episode.

More than 3.1 million people sampled Sunday evening's episode, which makes this the most watched episode of this season. Since this season's premiere, more than 11 million people have sampled DESIGN STAR on HGTV, including all encores."

(Nielsen Media Research for HGTV, July 1, 2008)

"The penultimate episode of HGTV's Design Star 3 on Sunday 7/27/08 at 9:00 p.m. averaged a 2.4 HH Rtg/1.4 P25-54 Rtg, for notable increases of 14% and 27%, respectively over the previous week's episode according to Nielsen Media Research. All other key demos also improved week-to-week, with W18-49 delivering an impressive increase of 42%.

Sunday's telecast also delivered the highest ever prime time telecast rating in the history of the network among W18+, with a 2.2.

In addition, HGTV Design Star on Sunday delivered the highest ever prime time telecast average audience in the history of the network among: P18+ (2,892,000), W18+ (2,164,000), P18-49 (1,385,000), W18-49 (976,000) and W25-49 (863,000).

HGTV's July 2008 Prime Time (M-Su 8P-11P) delivered HGTV's highest ever prime time monthly average audience among: M18-49 (131,000) and M25-49 (17,000) as well as the highest ever July prime time average audience in numerous important demos including: HHs (985,000), P18+ (1,137,000), M18+ (263,000), W18+ (874,000), P18-49 (463,000), W18-49 (332,000), P25-49 (422,000), W25-49 (305,000), P25-54 (538,000), M25-54 (145,000) and W25-54 (393,000)."

(Nielsen Media Research for HGTV, July 29, 2008)

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



HAULIN' HOUSE, HIDDEN POTENTIAL, MY PARENTS' HOUSE, OUTER SPACES, GARDENER'S DIARY, GROUND BREAKERS, THE CAROL DUVALL SHOW, SIMPLY QUILTS, DIY TO THE RESCUE, GARDENING BY THE YARD, LOOK WHAT I DID!, HOUSE DETECTIVE, NEW SPACES, TAKEOVER MY MAKEOVER, ROOM SERVICE, FREESTYLE, KIDSPACE, MISSION: ORGANIZATION, RIP & RENEW, HAMMER HEADS, HOMES ACROSS AMERICA, 24 HOUR DESIGN, IF WALLS COULD TALK