HGTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - February 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of March 20, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

P 25-54

FEBRUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

DESPERATE TO BUY, HOUSE HUNTERS, INCOME PROPERTY, HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L, MY FIRST PLACE, DESIGNED TO SELL, COLOR SPLASH, UNSELLABLES, HGTV SHOWDOWN, RENOVATION REALITIES.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

January provided large changes to HGTV's lineup. They have established three series as anchor strips to its line-up, PROPERTY VRGINS (Monday to Thursday at 8pm); HOUSE HUNTERS (Sunday to Friday at 9pm); and, HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L (Monday to Saturday at 10pm). All the other series have rotated in the bottom half of each hour or played on weekends.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JANUARY-FEBRUARY 2009:

-Tuesdays at 9:30pm-UNSELLABLES (from MY BIG AMAZING RENOVATION)

-Wednesdays at 10:30pm-RENOVATION REALITIES (from DESPERATE TO BUY)

-Saturdays at 8pm-DIVINE DESIGN (from DESERVING DESIGN)

-Saturdays at 8:30pm-DESIGN ON A DIME (from MYLES OF STYLE)

-Saturdays at 10:30pm-PROPERTY SHOP (from HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L)

-Sundays at 8pm-HOUSE HUNTERS (from HGTV SPECIAL)

-Sundays at 8:30pm (from HGTV SPECIAL)

-Sundays at 9pm-HGTV SHOWDOWN (from HOUSE HUNTERS & HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L)

PREMIERES:

**HGTV SHOWDOWN (Season 2) - February 8, 8pm.

**HGTV DREAM HOME GIVEAWAY 2009 - March 15, 8pm.

**BANG FOR YOUR BUCK - April 3.

**GOOD BUY, BAD BUY? - April 5, 12:30pm.

**HGTV'S TOP 10 - April 7, 8:30pm.

**HGTV GREEN HOME 2009 - April 19.

**LEADER OF THE PACK - April 26, 8pm.

**HGTV'S 250K CHALLENGE -May 31.

**MANLAND - June 3, 11pm.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

The new series and lineup appear to have settled in, HGTV has seen a small Household growth versus last year that includes five nights of growth in the P25-54 demo. HGTV SHOWDOWN (season 2) was the only series premiere this month and was joined in the networks top-ten rated programs by DESPERATE TO BUY, INCOME PROPERTY and THE UNSELLABLES (all three launched in January).

February: 08-09 Yearly % change* H'Hold M25-54 F25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm -11% -22% -20% -19%

Tuesday 8-11pm -1% 25% 2% 6%

Wednesday 8-11pm 16% 47% 0% 11%

Thursday 8-11pm 11% 17% 12% 15%

Friday 8-11pm 3% 10% 8% 8%

Saturday 8-11pm -5% 0% -21% -16%

Sunday 8-11pm 8% 8% 10% 11%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 3% 9% -2% 0%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

FEBRUARY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

PROPERTY VIRGINS (Mondays-Thursdays at 8pm and Sundays at 10:30pm) is down 11% in Households and 15% in the P25-54 demo from last February.

HOUSE HUNTERS (Sundays-Fridays at 9pm, Saturdays at 9:30pm and Sundays at 8pm) is down 4% in Households and the P25-54 demo against last year.

HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L (Mondays-Saturdays at 10pm and Sundays at 8:30pm) is down 7% in Households and 10% in the P25-54 demo from last year.

DESIGNED TO SELL (Fridays at 9:30pm) is up 9% in Households and 19% in the P25-54 demo over last year.

COLOR SPLASH (Saturdays at 9pm) is down 2% in Households and 19% in the P25-54 demo (down 28% in men 25-54) from last year.

HIDDEN POTENTIAL (Tuesdays at 8:30pm) is down 44% in Households and 59% in the P25-54 demo versus last year.

BUY ME (Mondays at 10:30pm) is down 19% in Households and 26% in the P25-54 demo from last year.

DESIGN ON A DIME (Saturdays at 9:30pm) is down 7% in Households and 22% in P25-54 versus last February.

DIVINE DESIGN (Saturdays at 8pm) is down 6% in Households and 19% in the P25-54 demo (down 24% in the women 25-54 demo) from last year.

MY FIRST PLACE (Mondays at 9:30pm and Sundays at 10pm) is down 6% in Households and 9% in the P25-54 demo year-to-year.

HGTV SHOWDOWN (Sundays at 9pm) Three premiere episodes were 8% below the nightly Household average and 3% below the nightly P25-54 average for February.

DESPERATE TO BUY (Wednesdays at 10:30pm) Two premiere episodes were 21% above the nightly Household average and flat with the nightly P25-54 demo average.

INCOME PROPERTY (Wednesdays at 9:30pm) Four premiere episodes were 15% above the nightly Household average and 16% above the nightly P25-54 demo average this month.

UNSELLABLES (Tuesdays at 9:30pm and Fridays at 10:30pm) Three premiere episodes were 11% above the nightly Household average and 18% above the P25-54 demo average this February.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



HAULIN' HOUSE, HIDDEN POTENTIAL, MY PARENTS' HOUSE, OUTER SPACES, GARDENER'S DIARY, GROUND BREAKERS, THE CAROL DUVALL SHOW, SIMPLY QUILTS, DIY TO THE RESCUE, GARDENING BY THE YARD, LOOK WHAT I DID!, HOUSE DETECTIVE, NEW SPACES, TAKEOVER MY MAKEOVER, ROOM SERVICE, FREESTYLE, KIDSPACE, MISSION: ORGANIZATION, RIP & RENEW, HAMMER HEADS, HOMES ACROSS AMERICA, 24 HOUR DESIGN, IF WALLS COULD TALK