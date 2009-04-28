HGTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - April 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of May 18, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

P 25-54

APRIL 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

FOR RENT, MY FIRST PLACE, HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L, HOUSE HUNTERS, MY FIRST PLACE, INCOME PROPERTY, BANG FOR YOUR BUCK, DESIGNED TO SELL, BOUGHT & SOLD, DESIGN ON A DIME, UNSELLABLES.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

April brought some strategic changes to HGTV's lineup. New entries for FOR RENT, BANG FOR YOUR BUCK, BOUGHT & SOLD and UNSELLABLES all launched as Top 10 skeins. Two of the three series established earlier as anchor strips expanded their footprints, as HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L is now double-run in the Saturday 10pm hour, replacing PROPERTY SHOP at 1030pm, and the PROPERTY VIRGINS strip expands to a fifth night on Friday, replacing the HGTV SPECIAL. All the other series have rotated in the bottom half of each hour or played on weekends.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

MARCH-APRIL 2009:

Tuesdays at 10:30-STAGERS (from HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L)

Thursdays at 8:30pm-PURE DESIGN (from DEAR GENEVIEVE)

Thursdays at 10:30pm-FOR RENT (from PROPERTY SHOP)

Fridays at 8pm-PROPERTY VIRGINS (from HGTV SPECIAL)

Fridays at 8:30pm-MYLES OF STYLE (from HGTV SPECIAL)

Saturdays at 10:30 pm-HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L (from PROPERTY SHOP)

PREMIERES:

**BANG FOR YOUR BUCK - April 3.

**GOOD BUY, BAD BUY? - April 5, 12:30pm.

**HGTV'S TOP 10 - April 7, 8:30pm.

**HGTV GREEN HOME 2009 - April 19.

**LEADER OF THE PACK - April 26, 8pm.

**HGTV'S 250K CHALLENGE -May 31.

**MANLAND - June 3, 11pm.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

HGTV's ratings performance has mirrored the housing market and economy the last year or so (mostly negative changes.) While March finally showed growth in the target P25-54 demo, that flattened in April, on both a year-to-year and month-to month basis, with a slight dip in both Households and P25-54 when compared wiith the previous period. The good news is that new series BANG FOR YOUR BUCK and FOR RENT both debuted in the Top 10.

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:

April 2009 vs. April 2008 (% change)

HH A18-49 A25-54

Monday 8-11pm 8% 0% 0%

Tuesday 8-11pm -8% -13% -11%

Wednesday 8-11pm -8% 0% -10%

Thursday 8-11pm 7% 0% 9%

Friday 8-11pm 8% 13% 22%

Saturday 8-11pm 7% 22% 20%

Sunday 8-11pm 13% -9% -15%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm -3% -2% -2%

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample



APRIL 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

With challenges to the national Real Estate market continuing unabated, HGTV is adpating their lineup to capitalize on the difficulties facing today's homeowners (and renters.) Viewers have responded, as evidenced by new series FOR RENT and BANG FOR YOUR BUCK debuting in the Top 10. In addition, the only long-running series to improve over last April were MY FIRST PLACE, UNSELLABLES, RATE MY SPACE, INCOME PROPERTY and BOUGHT & SOLD - each in their way reflective of the insecurity viewers are experiencing in the Real Estate landscape.

Mondays typically peak with the 9:30-10:30 combo of MY FIRST PLACE/ HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L, with the night's greatest demo growth coming from F25-54.

Tuesday's new entry, STAGERS, was unable to hold its HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L lead-in at 10:30pm, leading to slight declines in Households and P25-54 vs. April 2008. DESIGNED TO SELL, which replaced UNSELLABLES at 9:30pm for the last two weeks, was basically flat with its predecessor.

Wednesday saw the second biggest nightly year-to-year drop in P25-54 of the month, despite the double-digit growth earned by 8:30pm entrant RATE MY SPACE. Keep in mind that growth in this series was from a relatively low base, as it was generally the weakest offering of the night, despite its growth over last year.

Thursday follows Monday's pattern of peaking from 9:30-10:30pm (HOUSE HUNTER/ HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L) which afforded new entry FOR RENT a strong lead-in week after week. FOR RENT capitalized on this to launch as the #1 Prime skein overall on the Network.

Fridays seemingly benefitted by expanding the PROPERTY VIRGINS 8:00pm strip to this fifth night of the week, with the entire night growing across the board. Household and demo delivery was remarkably consistent throughout the night, with new entry MYLES OF STYLE growing 33% in P25-54 from its debut to the end of the month.

Saturday night's lineup was basically unchanged from March, with the exception of a second run of HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L at 10:30pm. Saturday earned the strongest demo growth of the week, typically getting stronger as the night went on, particularly for P18-49.

Sundays, however, showed significant declines across the board, as the HGTV SPECIAL leading off the evening consistently delivered the lowest numbers of the night. With the rest of the evening on par with the Network's typical Prime performance, perhaps regularly scheduled series 8:00-9:00pm might better jump-start viewership in that slot.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



HIDDEN POTETIAL, INCOME PROPERTY, STAGERS, RENOVATION REALITIES.