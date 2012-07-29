Halogen Network Need

Trending

Network executives have told CableU: "We're all about heroes. " Champions for others in life's adventure.

Halogen TV features reality-based series, specials, documentaries and films. The 24-hour schedule highlights humanitarian, eco-entertainment and pop-culture programming supported by an aggressive online, mobile and social media strategy. Halogen inspires viewers to make a difference in their community and the world. Halogen TV – Be The Change.