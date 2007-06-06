Hallmark Press Releases 2008

DECEMBER 10, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL BECOMES THE FIRST CABLE NETWORK TO COMBINE NIELSEN'S TV, RETAILER AND PRODUCT USAGE RATINGS

Initial results find that baby boomers account for nearly $230 billion in sales for consumer packaged goods products, representing 55% of total sales.

Hallmark Channel and The Nielsen Company announced today that the family-friendly programmer has become the first cable television network to license The NielsenConnections Brand Target Audience products. These highly targeted products allow Hallmark Channel to document the impact of their programming against advertiser's marketing targets, which will help media buyers and planners better target their client's spending. Hallmark Channel is also the first Nielsen client to include magazines and retail in its cross-platform measurement.

NielsenConnnections' Brand Target Audience: CPG and Brand Target Audience: Pharma products combine Nielsen's Homescan Panel of 125,000 consumers who scan their product purchases - and is used by CPG manufacturers and CPG retailers in market strategy development- with Nielsen's national television sample and its Nielsen Online Internet sample - the currencies of the media business.

" The Nielsen data will allow us to instantly show clients who is buying their products and watching Hallmark Channel. By providing advertisers with this targeted information, we help them realize the full economic value of their buying decisions and help them move beyond the traditional dependence on age/sex demos," said Bill Abbott, Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales, Hallmark Channel. "Being able to more effectively reach their core customer base in this way is essential for advertisers and for the future growth of the media industry as a whole - especially during these challenging economic times."

"The results of this study will clearly show the unique value of integrating media and consumer data to provide clients with truly comprehensive insights," said Howard Shimmel, Nielsen Senior Vice President of Client Insights. "This new data enables Hallmark to not only better understand its highly valuable audience, but also to document its ability to deliver these influential consumers across all of its platforms."

Nielsen will focus on three specific areas of measurement for Hallmark Channel: cross-platform reach, the spending power of homes using Homescan data and advertiser centric single-source ratings and metrics.

o First, Hallmark Channel will use Nielsen to document its reach across the multiple platforms of the trusted Hallmark brand, including: on-air with Hallmark Channel; online with www.hallmarkchannel.com , www.hallmarkmoviechannel.com and www.hallmark.com ; in retail outlets with the nearly 4,000 Hallmark Gold Crown Stores; and, in print with Hallmark Magazine and Hallmark greetings cards. Its first effort will be to document the reach of Hallmark Channel's umbrella holiday marketing campaign, "Home for the Holidays," across its multiple platforms and, for the first time, in Wal-Mart stores.

o Second, Hallmark Channel will utilize Nielsen Homescan data, which tracks product purchases across consumer packaged goods, health and beauty aids and other key product categories, to document both the overall spending power of consumers, and to specifically address how brand loyalty differs for baby boomers - Hallmark Channel's core audience - compared to younger households.

o Third, Hallmark Channel will license NielsenConnections BTA products for the consumer products and pharmaceutical categories, which allow the evaluation of media data against the client's key marketing targets as opposed to commonly used age and sex demographics.

In its first detailed study using these tools, Nielsen and Hallmark looked at the spending power and brand loyalty of baby boomer households for consumer packaged goods products, using Nielsen Homescan sales data. The key results are:

o Baby boomers account for nearly $230 billion in sales for consumer packaged goods products, representing 55% of total sales. Baby boomer households share of sales is 5 points higher than their share of population.

o There are over 6,500 brands measured in Homescan that have over 1% US penetration. Of those brands, Baby boomers account for over 50% of sales for 72% of those brands.

o For 30% of brands, brand loyalty is lower among baby boomers than it is among younger households (with the head of house age 18-43). For another 48% of brands, there was no difference in brand loyalty.

About Hallmark Channel

About Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel, owned and operated by Crown Media Holdings, Inc., is a 24-hour basic cable network that provides a diverse slate of high-quality entertainment programming to a national audience of 86 million subscribers. The top tier program service is distributed through more than 5,450 cable systems and communities as well as direct-to-home satellite services across the country. Hallmark Channel consistently ranks among the top 10 ad-supported cable networks in Prime Time and Total Day household ratings and is the nation's leading network in providing quality family programming. Crown Media also operates a second 24-hour linear channel which plays the greatest family movies of all time, Hallmark Movie Channel, and launched Hallmark Movie Channel HD in April, 2008. For more information, please visit www.hallmarkchannelpress.com

About The Nielsen Company

The Nielsen Company is a global information and media company with leading market positions in marketing and consumer information, television and other media measurement, online intelligence, mobile measurement, trade shows and business publications (Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Adweek). The privately held company is active in more than 100 countries, with headquarters in New York, USA. For more information, please visit, www.nielsen.com .



OCTOBER 1, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL RANKS AGAIN AS TOP 10-RATED NETWORK FOR 3Q AND MONTH OF SEPTEMBER

Hallmark Channel continued to rank in the top 10 for the third quarter of 2008 and the month of September. This marks the 28th consecutive month that the family-friendly network ranked in the Prime Time top 10. Highlights are as follows:

3Q Highlights:

· In Prime Time, Hallmark Channel ranks #9 with a 1.1 HH rating and #8 with a 0.6 P2+ rating.

· The network delivered double-digit growth for W18-49 (138,000), A25-54 (284,000) and A18-49 (202,000) Prime Time deliveries, with +16%, +11% and +10% year-to-year increases, respectively.

· Hallmark Channel delivered its highest-ever 3Q Prime Time delivery, averaging 1.3 million total viewers.

September Highlights:

· In Prime Time, Hallmark Channel ranks #10 with a 1.1 HH rating and #9 with a 0.6 among P2+ rating.

· The network delivered its highest-ever September Prime Time deliveries among homes (918,000), W25-54 (204,000) and W18-49 (156,000). W25-54 and W18-49 demos increased +24% and +39% year-to-year, respectively.

· Hallmark Channel also delivered 289,000 A25-54, a +27% increase, and 217,000 A18-49, a +35% increase, year-to-year.

This stellar ratings performance is once again attributed to Hallmark Channel's popular family-friendly programming. In 3Q, the network premiered five new original movies: "A Gunfighter's Pledge" (July 5, 2.3 HH rtg); "Every Second Counts" (July 12, 1.4 HH rtg); "Murder 101: Locked Room Mystery" (Aug. 2, 1.4 HH rtg); "Dear Prudence" (Aug. 23, 1.8 HH rtg); and, "For the Love of Grace" (Aug. 30, 2.2 HH rtg).

In addition, Hallmark Channel is now available in OVER 85 million homes, adding 640,000 new homes month-to-month (Oct. 08 vs. Sept. 08), the largest subscriber increase among all cable networks.

Hallmark Channel, owned and operated by Crown Media Holdings, Inc., is a 24-hour basic cable network that provides a diverse slate of high-quality entertainment programming to a national audience of 85 million subscribers.

For more information, please visit www.hallmarkchannelpress.com.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 6/30-9/28/08



AUGUST 25, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL FALLS INTO SEPTEMBER WITH SATURDAY MOVIE MARATHONS

Every Saturday in September, Hallmark Channel will air a themed movie marathon featuring the network's most popular original movies as well as favorite theatrical films. First, on Saturday, September 6, viewers will enjoy a full day of movies to watch with the whole family. The following two Saturdays, September 13 and 20, audiences can tune-in to Hallmark Channel for two day-long Western movie marathons featuring lawmen, outlaws and cowboys. On Saturday, September 27, the channel spotlights its favorite sleuths in action, featuring a film from each of Hallmark Channel's original Mystery Movie Series.

A complete schedule follows:

Fall Frolic Family Classics Movie Marathon - Saturday, September 6

"Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home" 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

"Iron Will" 12:30-3 p.m.

"Mighty Joe Young" 3-5 p.m.

"Pollyanna" 5-8 p.m.

"The Parent Trap" (1998) 8-11 p.m.

"Annie" (1999) 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Rough 'N' Ready Western Movie Marathon - Saturday, September 13

"A Gunfighter's Pledge" 1-3 p.m.

"The Outsider" 3-5:30 p.m.

"Seraphim Falls" 5:30-8 p.m.

"The Alamo" (1960) 8-11 p.m.

"Avenging Angel" 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Rough 'N' Ready Western Movie Marathon - Saturday, September 20

"Sarah, Plain and Tall" 1-3 p.m.

"Skylark" 3-5 p.m.

"Sarah, Plain and Tall: Winter's End" 5-7 p.m.

"The Last Cowboy" 7-9 p.m.

"Every Second Counts" 9-11 p.m.

"The Long Shot" 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Hallmark "Whodunnit?" Mystery Movie Marathon - Saturday, September 27

"Murder 101" 1-3 p.m.

"McBride: Dogged" 3-5 p.m.

"Mystery Woman: Snapshot" 5-7 p.m. & 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

"Jane Doe: The Harder They Fall" 7-9 p.m.

"Dear Prudence" 9-11 p.m.

* Schedule is subject to change. All times are ET/PT.

Hallmark Channel, owned and operated by Crown Media Holdings, Inc., is a 24-hour basic cable network that provides a diverse slate of high-quality entertainment programming to a national audience of nearly 84 million subscribers.

For more information, please visit www.hallmarkchannelpress.com

JULY 29, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL WINS #7 SPOT FOR JULY SWEEPS AND FOR WEEK OF JULY 21-27

For July sweeps, Hallmark Channel achieved the #7 spot in Prime Time with a 1.2 HH rating, 972,000 homes and over 1.35 million total viewers. This monthly performance marks the network's 26th consecutive month of ranking in the top ten for Prime Time HH rating. The network also ranked #7 in Prime Time for the week of July 21-27 with a 1.2 HH rating, 998,000 homes and 1.35 million total viewers. On Saturday, July 26, Hallmark Channel ranked #1 in Prime Time scoring a 1.8 HH rating and delivering over 1.4 million homes.

During the month of July, the family-friendly network premiered two western-themed original movies, always a popular genre among its viewers. "A Gunfighter's Pledge," starring Luke Perry, scored a 2.3 HH rating and was seen by over 3.9 million total viewers, on Saturday, July 5. "Every Second Counts," starring Stephen Collins, scored a 1.4 HH rating and was seen by nearly 2.5 million total viewers, on Saturday, July 12.





JULY 2, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL HAS HIGHEST-RATED 2ND QUARTER AND HIGHEST RATED-JUNE EVER



Network Scores 32% increase among Adult 18-49 in June

Month after month, Hallmark Channel maintains its position in the Prime Time top 10 ratings. It just achieved its highest-ever 2nd Quarter (#9) and highest-ever June (#9), fueled by its family-friendly original movies, theatrical favorites and classic series, maintaining its 25-month-strong legacy. Hallmark Channel is up virtually one-third among Woman and Adults 18-49.

2nd Quarter 2008

· Highest 2Q ever among Prime Time HH delivery.

· Hallmark Channel ranks #9 in Prime Time with a 1.1 HH rating, 901,000 homes and 1,205,000 total viewers.

· Hallmark Channel delivered its highest 2nd Q among W18-49, W25-54, A25-54, A18-49 and HH's in Total Day.

· Hallmark Channel delivered 2nd Q year-to-year increases of +21% W18-49, +22% A18-49 in total day.

June 2008

· Highest June ever among Prime Time HH delivery.

· Hallmark Channel ranks #9 in Prime Time with a 1.1 HH rating, 953,000 homes and averaged 1,291,000 total viewers.

· Highest June delivery ever among W18-49, W25-54 and A18-49 in Total Day.

· Hallmark Channel delivered year-to-year increases of +32% W18-49 and +32% A18-49 in Total Day.

The premiere of four original movies helped boost Hallmark Channel's ratings in 2Q and June. "The Shell Seekers," starring Vanessa Redgrave, scored a 1.7 HH rating with over 1.4 million homes and was the highest-rated ad-supported cable movie of the day on May 3. The premieres of both "Final Approach," starring Dean Cain and Lea Thompson, and "Shark Swarm," starring John Schneider and Daryl Hannah, each delivered a 1.6 HH rating with over 1.3 million homes and tied as the highest-rated ad-supported cable movies during the week of their premieres (May 24 and 25, respectively). "McBride: Requiem" became the most-watched "McBride" original mystery movie on the network delivering a 1.9 HH rating with over 1.5 million homes.

JUNE 24, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL OFFERS VIEWERS THE BEST OF TELEVISION THIS SUMMER

Network Continues to Rank in Top 10 with #8 Prime Time Standing For Week of June 16-22

The official start of summer came this past weekend on Saturday, June 21, but for family-friendly network Hallmark Channel it's been a ratings scorcher throughout the soon-to-be-closed second quarter of 2008. Now, the channel will add another week of Prime Time top 10 status with its #8 ranking for the week of June 16-22 with a 1.1 HH rating, 912,000 homes and 1.245 million total viewers.

While the summer months are chock full of repeats on broadcast television, Hallmark Channel's viewers eagerly anticipate a healthy roster of new original movies in July and August. July heats up with the Western-themed movies "A Gunfighter's Pledge," starring Luke Perry, onSaturday, July 5, and "Every Second Counts," starring Stephen Collins, on Saturday, July 12.

The temperature continues to rise in August with the premieres of "Murder 101: Locked Room Mystery," starring Dick, Barry and Shane Van Dyke, on Saturday, August 2; "Dear Prudence," starring Jane Seymour, on Saturday, August 23; and "For the Love of Grace," starring Mark Consuelos, Chandra West and Corbin Bernsen, on Saturday, August 30. Original movies premiere in the 9 p.m., ET/PT timeslot.

JUNE 4, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL OFFERS THREE THEMED MOVIE MARATHONS IN JUNE

Family-Friendly Network Appreciates Dads and Celebrates The Beginning of Summer

In June, Hallmark Channel will offer viewers three themed movie marathons, including "Movies for Pop," "Summer Vacation" and a marathon of presentations from the Hallmark Hall of Fame collection. "Movies for Pop" will feature Hallmark Channel original movies and Hallmark Hall of Fame presentations, including the cable premiere of "Crossroads: A Story of Forgiveness," staring Dean Cain and Peri Gilpin. The movies will air every night at 9 p.m. on Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 13, and on Saturday, June 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 a.m.:

"Movies for Pop"

"Charlie & Me"- Monday 6/9 , 9-11 p.m.

"Wild Hearts"- Tuesday 6/10, 9-11 p.m.

"Out of the Woods"- Wednesday, 6/11, 9-11 p.m.

"You've Got a Friend"- Thursday, 6/12, 9-11 p.m.

"Sacrifices of the Heart"- Friday, 6/13, 9-11 p.m.

Saturday, June 14:

"The Last Brickmaker in America", 1 - 3 p.m.

"Wedding Daze", 3- 5 p.m.

"Sacrifices of the Heart", 5- 7 p.m.

"Wild Hearts", 7- 9 p.m.

"Crossroads: A Story of Forgiveness", 9 -11 p.m.

"A Painted House", 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

"Summer Vacation" will feature themed movies about friends, family and summer fun. The 13-hour marathon will run Saturday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

"Summer Vacation"

"The Journey of Natty Gann", 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

"Swiss Family Robinson", 12 - 3 p.m.

"Pollyanna", 3 - 6 p.m.

"Heavyweights", 6 - 8 p.m.

"The Parent Trap" (1961), 8- 11 p.m.

From the Hallmark Hall of Fame collection, Hallmark Channel presents a full day marathon of movies that entertain, enlighten and inspire on Saturday, June 28. The marathon includes "What the Deaf Man Heard" and "The Runaway," as well as the cable premiere of "Back When We Were Grown Ups," starring Peter Fonda and Blythe Danner.

Hallmark Hall of Fame Collection marathon:

"What the Deaf Man Heard", 1 - 3 p.m.

"The Runaway", 3 - 5 p.m.

"Crossroads: A Story of Forgiveness", 5 - 7 p.m.

"Candles on Bay Street", 7 - 9 p.m.

"Back When We Were Grown Ups", 9 - 11 p.m.

"Harvest of Fire", 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.



JUNE 4, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL RANKS #7 IN PRIME TIME FOR WEEK OF MAY 26-JUNE 1

Hallmark Channel ranked #7 in Prime Time for the week of May 26-June 1 with a 1.4 HH rating and 1.5 million total viewers. This ratings success follows last week's top 10 performance for the week and month of May.

The family-friendly network's ranking was boosted by the premiere of its original movie "McBride: Requiem" on Saturday, May 31 (9-11 p.m.), which scored a 1.9 HH rating, over 1.5 million homes and nearly 3 million unduplicated total viewers. This latest installment of the original mystery movie series became the most-watched "McBride" in the network's history, and was the third-highest-rated ad-supported cable movie of the day and boosted the network to rank third in Prime Time for the day. The movie also ranked among the top five in the time period for HH and total viewers ratings and delivery.



MAY 28, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL RANKS IN TOP 10 FOR 24 CONSECUTIVE MONTHS

Hallmark Channel, the nation's leading family-friendly programmer, has successfully landed in the top 10 for 24 consecutive months with the latest addition of May '08, which ranked #9 in Prime Time with a 1.0 HH rating, 867,000 homes and 1.15 million total viewers P2+. For the week of May 19-25, Hallmark Channel ranked #7 in Prime Time with a 1.1 HH rating and over 1.3 million total viewers P2+.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Hallmark Channel premiered its newest original movies, "Final Approach," on Saturday, May 24 (8-11 p.m.) and "Shark Swarm," on Sunday, May 25 (8-11 p.m.). "Final Approach" scored a 1.6 HH rating, was seen by 3.8 million unduplicated viewers P2+ and led the network to rank #4 in Prime Time for the day. "Shark Swarm" scored a 1.6 HH rating, was seen by over 3.6 million unduplicated viewers P2+ and led the network to rank #3 in Prime Time for the day.



MAY 19, 2008

NEW ORLEANS -National Show attendees will have the opportunity to win an all- expense paid trip to the exclusive Enchantment Resort in Sedona, Arizona as part of Hallmark Channel's national promotion, GO WEST. The promotion will award one trip at the Cable Show and one online at www.hallmarkchannel.com . The online entry will run from June 23 to July 31. The trips include round-trip airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, spa treatments and spending money.

Cable Show attendees will swipe a Hallmark Channel card, which will be given out daily on the floor, through a machine at the booth, ES-24, to enter to win the grand prize. Secondary prizes will also be distributed throughout the day including Premier Choice gift cards and Flash Drive Pens.

GO WEST is tied to the month long "Rough N' Ready" on-air Western-themed movie festival featuring Western movies every night in July at 9 p.m. including the original movie, "A Gunfighter's Pledge," starring Luke Perry.



MAY 19, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER "BACK TO SCHOOL" LOCAL AD SALES PROMOTION OFFERING EDUCATION GRANTS TO DISTRIBUTORS



NEW ORLEANS -Hallmark Channel will continue to support its distribution partners by offering their first-ever "Back-To-School" local ad sales promotion which will provide $8,000 grants to each participating affiliates and their advertising partners. The grant is customizable and can be used toward educational experiences -- including scholarships, donations or internal incentives - with its funding decided locally by the participating affiliate and/or advertiser. More specifically, the grant can be used for meaningful educational experiences including grade school, high school, college, certification programs and lifetime learning opportunities. The program can be executed in a variety of ways including as a sweepstakes, as a reward to a staff member or as a number of smaller grants given to multiple recipients. "This is not only Hallmark Channel's first-ever back-to-school affiliate advertising promotion but the Channel's first-ever scholarship/grant program. This compelling initiative is flexible on many levels to meet the goals and objectives of our affiliates and their advertiser partners," said Janice Arouh, Senior Vice President, Network Distribution & Service, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel. "We believe this outreach effort leverages the Channel's effective advertising environment and high-quality, family-friendly brand." To participate in the promotion, affiliates must run a total of 300 spots between August 3 and September 13.

MAY 19, 2008

LAURA J. LEE PROMOTED TO VICE PRESIDENT, NETWORK DISTRIBUTION & SERVICE FOR HALLMARK CHANNEL AND HALLMARK MOVIE CHANNEL

NEW ORLEANS -Laura J. Lee has been promoted to Vice President, Network Distribution & Service for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, from Vice President, Eastern and Central Regions. The announcement was made by Janice Arouh, Senior Vice President, Network Distribution & Service, to whom she reports. In her new position, Lee will expand her area of responsibility to oversee the day-to-day affiliate sales efforts for the entire country as well as continuing to support Arouh in developing strategic solutions for increasing distribution of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel. "Laura Lee is the ultimate gold standard and the backbone of our department - 'the very best.' She knows how to direct the company's vision while providing our distribution partners with meaningful business solutions. I'm delighted to announce her promotion," said Arouh. Lee is based in the networks' New York City office where she has been managing a team of sales representatives based in NYC and Chicago and has overseen a total of 33 states plus the District of Columbia and the Caribbean throughout the two territories. She has worked with senior management to develop and implement Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel sales strategies to increase distribution and to increase Hallmark Channels' visibility in target markets by implementing Hallmark Channel's signature co-branded holiday promotions reaching over 4,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores. Lee joined Hallmark Channel as Director, Central Region, Network Distribution & Service in 2002 and was promoted to Senior Director in 2005. In that role she managed the overall distribution efforts for the network's Central region - a total of 15 states. Prior to joining Hallmark Channel, Lee served as the Regional Manager of Affiliate Sales for E! Entertainment Television, where she annually surpassed subscription goals and established affiliate relationships in the Northeast and Midwest territories. She earlier served as a District Sales Manager for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Hartford, Conn. Lee holds a bachelor's of science degree in business administration from the University of Maine.



MAY 15, 2008

With the 2007-'08 broadcast season drawing to a close, Hallmark Channel has maintained its leadership role in ad effectiveness earning the second-highest ranking for Live+3 commercial ratings (C3) with 95.2% audience retention of the Prime Time average program rating in households for the 2007-08 broadcast season-to-date (10/1/07-4/27/08), and #1 in Prime Time length-of-tune (25.1 minutes). The rankings include major distributed cable and broadcast networks. Hallmark Channel, the nation's leading provider of family friendly programming, also ranked #2 with 93.9% A25-54 audience retention, ranked #2 with 93.8% A18-49 audience retention, and #1 A25-54 (21.1 minutes) and #1 A18-49 (20.5 minutes) in Prime Time Length-of-Tune

"The previously released first quarter C-3 audience retention and Length-of-Tune data was so well received, we thought it would be helpful to release data for the first full season that C-3 has been used as media currency," said Jess D. Aguirre, Senior Vice President, Research. "For the '07-08 broadcast season, C-3 and Length-of-tune rankings among A18-49 clearly indicate commercial retention and Length-of-Tune is less impacted by age and gender and more a function of program content and the matched flow between programs and commercials which are easy on viewer sensibilities. Our research has found that viewers want more programs that they can sit back, relax and enjoy in mixed company without having to have their hand on the remote. Additionally, according to Nielsen time-shifting data, movies are the top "entertainment genre" viewed live (98.4%), even beating sports (97.8%), and only second to news (98.7%)." "We are very happy that this data confirms what we have always known, that our viewers stay tuned through the commercials. And we are pleased that the C3 ratings results for the broadcast season further confirm that fact, and more importantly, that the C3 metric has now become the currency of the business," said Bill Abbott, Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales.



MAY 9, 2008

New Nielsen Time-shifting Data Reveals Movies are the Top Entertainment Genre Viewed Live, With the first quarter of 2008 completed, Hallmark Channel, the leading family friendly programming network, continues to dominate in ad effectiveness earning the second-highest ranking for Live+3 commercial ratings (C3) with 94.9% audience retention of the Prime Time average program rating in households for the first quarter of 2008 (12/31/07-3/30/08), and #1 in Prime Time length-of-tune (24.4 Minutes). The rankings include major distributed cable and broadcast networks.

Hallmark Channel also ranked #2 with 93.3% A25-54 audience retention, ranked #2 with 93.2% A18-49 audience retention; and #1 A25-54 (20.4 minutes) and #1 A18-49 (20.3 minutes) in Prime Time Length-of-Tune. In addition, according to new Nielsen time-shifting data, movies are the top "entertainment genre" viewed live (98.4%), even beating sports (97.8%), and only second to news (98.7%). Because Hallmark Channel movies have a higher incidence of being viewed live, the network retained 97% of its Prime Time audience when comparing C-3 ratings to the live program rating metric.

"Again, we are very happy to see the excellent C3 ratings results for the first quarter which reinforces what we already know, that our viewers stay tuned to watch the ads. Commercial retention has long been one of our strongest points of differentiation in the marketplace," said Bill Abbott, Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales. "In addition, I think the industry will be surprised to hear that movies are almost always viewed live. That's great news for us." "Our emotionally engaging original movies are the corner stone of our prime time schedule. Our leadership in C-3 retention and length-of-tune offer advertisers hard evidence of our ad efficiency and effectiveness," said Jess D. Aguirre, Senior Vice President, Research.

For reference, the Top 10 networks in Prime Time HH audience retention were Nick-at-Nite, Hallmark Channel, TV Land, Home and Garden TV, USA Network, The Weather Channel, Fox News Channel, CBS, truTV and Fox.

FEBRUARY 26, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL SCORES HIGHEST-EVER-RATED FEBRUARY RANKING #8 IN PRIME TIME, BOOSTED BY ORIGINAL MOVIE PREMIERE OF "BRIDAL FEVER"

Hallmark Channel's ratings continue on a winning streak as the family-friendly programmer had it highest-ever rated February, ranking #8 for the month of February with a 1.2 HH rating in Prime Time. In Prime Time, the network delivered February year-to-year increases of +22% among households, +30% W18-49, +10% W25-54, +27% A18-49 and +11% A 25-54.

February 2008 also marked the 21st consecutive month that Hallmark Channel ranked among the Top 10 cable networks in Prime Time.

In Total Day, Hallmark Channel delivered February all-time highs among households (.8 rating), W 18-49, W25-54 and A18-49.

For the week of February 18 -24, Hallmark Channel ranked #9 in Prime Time with a 1.2 HH rating.

Hallmark Channel was boosted by its latest original movie premiere, "Bridal Fever," starring Delta Burke which boosted the network to rank #6 in the weekly prime time ratings for 1/28-2/03. "Bridal Fever" premiered on Saturday, February 2 (9-11 p.m., ET/PT) with a 2.2 HH rating, 1.8 million homes and nearly 3.2 million unduplicated viewers P2+, making it the highest-rated ad-supported cable movie of the day and second-highest-rated ad-supported cable movie of the week.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 1/28-2/24/08

FEBRUARY 5, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL RANKS #6 IN PRIME TIME WEEKLY RATINGS BOOSTED BY ORIGINAL MOVIE PREMIERE, "BRIDAL FEVER"

Hallmark Channel's winning strategy of producing family-friendly original movies is clearly working for the network. For the week of January 28-February 3, the channel placed #6 in Prime Time with a 1.4 household rating, over 1.1 million homes and 1.5 million viewers P2+. The network also ranked #10 among W25-54 rating with a 0.5.

Hallmark Channel was boosted by its latest original movie premiere, "Bridal Fever," starring Delta Burke. "Bridal Fever" premiered on Saturday, February 2 (9-11 p.m., ET/PT) with a 2.2 HH rating, 1.8 million homes and nearly 3.2 million unduplicated viewers P2+, making it the highest-rated ad-supported cable movie of the day and second-highest-rated ad-supported cable movie of the week. The original movie also boosted the network to rank second in Prime Time for the day.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 1/28-2/3/08

JANUARY 29, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL RANKS #6 IN PRIME TIME FOR THE WEEK OF

JAN. 21-27 AND #7 FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY, ENHANCED BY

ORIGINAL MOVIE PREMIERES

Newest Movie, "Daniel's Daughter," Ranks as Highest Rated Ad-Supported Cable Movie of the Week

Hallmark Channel's ratings continue on a winning streak as the family-friendly programmer ranked #6 for the week of January 21-27 with a 1.4 household rating and 1.6 million viewers (P2+), and #7 for the month of January with a 1.3 HH rating and over 1.1 million homes. This makes it the network's highest January ever among Prime Time HH rating and delivery, a +21% increase year-to-year.

The great weekly performance is due in large part to the premiere of the network's newest original movie, "Daniel's Daughter," starring "Melrose Place" actress Laura Leighton, which premiered Saturday, January 26 with a 2.7 HH rating, over 2.2 million homes and 3 million total viewers. January was given a boost by the network's weekly Saturday night original movie premieres, since the beginning of the New Year, attracting over 1.5 million total viewers for the month.

"Daniel's Daughter" ranked as the highest rated ad-supported cable movie of the week and boosted the channel to rank as the highest-rated cable network in Prime Time for the day. The original movie also ranked #1 in the time period (9-11 p.m., ET/PT) among HH and Total Viewers ratings and was seen by more than 4.1 million unduplicated viewers P2+.



Source: Nielsen Media Research, 12/31/07-1/27/08





JANUARY 3, 2008

HALLMARK CHANNEL CELEBRATES 2007 AS ITS BEST YEAR EVER

Network Delivers Highest-Ever-Rated Year, Quarter, Month and Week

Distribution Continues to Soar Adding Nine Million Homes Year-to-Year

In 2007, Hallmark Channel experienced its highest-ever-rated year (#8), quarter (4Q - #6), month (December - #8) and week (11/26-12/2 - #5) in Prime Time and consistently ranked in the top 10 among Prime Time HH ratings during every month of the year.

"Our extraordinary ratings success in 2007 proves that Hallmark Channel delivers the kind of quality, family friendly programming so rarely found on other networks but so demanded across America, today," said Henry Schleiff, President and CEO, Hallmark Channel. "Indeed, we are particularly proud of our ability to provide a destination with our branded programming where families can watch television, together. Moreover, we are delighted to see the increasing importance of the size and wealth of our baby boomer generation audience being recognized by our advertiser partners as well as the distinctive appeal our network provides to the subscribers of our distribution partners, both of which are reflected in the growth of our revenues."

For the full year of 2007, Hallmark Channel ranked #8 in Prime Time with a 1.2 HH rating and 935,000 homes. During fourth quarter, Hallmark Channel ranked #6 in Prime Time with a 1.3 HH rating and nearly 1.1 million homes. In December, Hallmark Channel ranked #8 in Prime Time with a 1.5 HH rating and more than 1.2 million homes. During the week of 11/26-12/2, Hallmark Channel ranked an impressive #5 in Prime Time with a 1.6 HH rating and nearly 1.4 million homes. Contributing to Hallmark Channel's rating success was its popular holiday themed movies and specials as reflected in the fourth quarter by the network ranking #1 in Prime Time out of all ad supported networks for three consecutive weekends starting November 24, averaging a 2.4 Prime Time HH rating.

In 2007, Hallmark Channel ranked #1 in Prime Time for length of tune (LOT) among households for all four quarters and averaged 26.1 minutes in fourth quarter. The channel also ranked #1 for Prime Time HH audience retention with an impressive 96.7%, fourth quarter-to-date.

Hallmark Channel's distribution numbers also continued to soar in '07. According to Nielsen's January universe estimate, the network is available in 84 million homes, an increase of 8.6 million homes year-to-year. In 2007, the network secured renewal deals with Comcast, EchoStar, Mediacom and NCTC.