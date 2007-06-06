Hallmark Press Releases 2007

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2007

FIRST OF FOUR ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIE PREMIERES CEMENTS HALLMARK CHANNEL'S STANDING AS THE LEADING FAMILY VIEWING DESTINATION THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

A GRANDPA FOR CHRISTMAS Leads Network to Rank #1 in Time Period and Weekend and #4 for the Week

Hallmark Channel is jingling the holiday bells today as the network celebrates its overwhelming ratings success for the premiere of the first of its four original holiday movies this season, A GRANDPA FOR CHRISTMAS, starring Hollywood legend Ernest Borgnine. In Prime Time, the movie led the network to rank #1 in the time period, #1 for the weekend and #4 for the week. Complete ratings highlights follow.

Ratings highlights for A GRANDPA FOR CHRISTMAS (Saturday, 11/24):

-- #1 in Sat. 9-11 p.m. time period with a 3.2 HH rating and over 2.7 million homes

-- #1 in time period among P2+ with 1.7 rating and 3.8m total viewers - making this the network's second most-watched original movie premiere ever

-- Third highest-ever-rated original movie premiere on Hallmark Channel

-- Highest rated ad-supported cable movie of the week ahead of popular titles including: ELF and BRUCE ALMIGHTY (USA), A CHRISTMAS STORY (TNT), HOME ALONE and CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS (FX), NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION (TBS) and WHITE CHRISTMAS (ABC Family)

-- Top 10 in key demo ratings: #2 in W25-54 (1.4), #4 in A25-54 (1.0), #5 in W18-49 (0.9), #8 in A18-49 (0.6)

-- Top 10 in key demo deliveries: #3 in W25-54 (695,000), #5 in A25-54 (981,000), #6 in W18-49 (469,000), #9 in A18-49 (644,000)

Ratings highlights for the week of November 19-25:

-- A GRANDPA FOR CHRISTMAS boosted Hallmark Channel to rank #4 in Prime Time for the week with a 1.5 HH rating.

-- The network scored particularly high over the weekend ranking #1 in Prime Time on Nov. 24 and 25 with a 3.0 HH rating and 2.5 HH rating, respectively.

Ratings highlights for November 2007:

-- Hallmark Channel ranks #6 in Prime Time HH rating (1.6) and #10 in W25-54 rating (0.5) among all ad-supported cable networks.

-- November '07 ranks as network's highest-ever November and fourth highest-ever month among Prime Time HH delivery.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2007

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE" HAS IDENTICAL MEDIAN AGE AS "DANCING WITH THE STARS"

TV'S TOP-RATED SHOW SEASON-TO-DATE

Hallmark Channel's programming - specifically, "Little House on the Prairie" - is now competing with the season's highest-rated show, "Dancing With the Stars," at least in the median age category. For the 2007-'08 season-to-date, both programs have the identical median age of 55.

"We're not surprised at all that Hallmark Channel's 'Little House on the Prairie' ties ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars' - I'll bet the research shows that our just-announced acquisition of baby boomer favorites 'Cheers' and 'I Love Lucy' beats them both!" said Henry Schleiff, President and CEO, Hallmark Channel.

Specifically, the top two rated programs on television this season, "Dancing With the Stars" and the "DWTS" results show, had a median age of 55. "Little House on the Prairie," which airs daily 10 a.m.-12 noon on Hallmark Channel, also has a median age of 55.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2007

HALLMARK CHANNEL DELIVERS HIGHEST-EVER OCTOBER AND THE NETWORK'S SECOND-HIGHEST MONTH OF ALL TIME



Nation's Leader in Family-Friendly Programming Ranks #7 In Prime Time for Month

Hallmark Channel, the nation's preeminent programmer of family-friendly programming, continues its ratings success story delivering its highest-ever October among HH delivery in both Prime Time and Total Day, and the channel's second-highest month of all time.

For October, the network ranked #7 in Prime Time HH rating with a 1.1 and also delivered a #9 ranking in W25-54 Total Day for the month.

The network ranked #9 in Prime Time HH rating (1.1) for the week ending October 28 among all ad-supported cable networks.

For the week of 10/1-10/7/07, the network ranked #5 with a 1.2 Prime Time HH rating; for the week of 10/8-10/14, it ranked #6 with a 1.1 Prime Time HH rating; and for the week of 10/15-10/21, it ranked #8 with a 1.1 Prime Time HH rating.

Hallmark Channel's October schedule featured several marathons including ones for "Perry Mason Movies," "Matlock Movies," "Murder, She Wrote Movies" the "Mystery Woman" franchise and an original movie marathon.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 10/1-10/28/07

MONDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2007



HALLMARK CHANNEL SCORES WITH C3 RATINGS RESULTS EARNING 95.7% PRIME TIME HH AUDIENCE RETENTION FOR FIRST WEEK



Network Ranks Top 10 in Retention Among Major Cable and Broadcast Networks for Households and Key Adult Demographics

Hallmark Channel, the nation's leading provider of family friendly programming, earned a high ranking for Live+3 commercial ratings (C3) with 95.7% audience retention in Prime Time households, ranking #6 for the week of September 24-30, the first week of the 2007-2008 broadcast season. The ranking includes major distributed cable and broadcast networks.

Similarly, in A25-54, the network had 94.7% audience retention and a 6th place rank; and in A18-49, 94.1% retention and a #9 rank.

"We couldn't be happier with these numbers, and frankly, this confirms what our research has shown for the past five years," said Bill Abbott, Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales. "Commercial retention has always been a strong point of differentiation for us in the marketplace. When our clients buy time on Hallmark Channel, they know without a doubt that viewers will stay tuned to see their ads."

For reference, the Top 10 networks in Prime Time HH audience retention were ESPN2, ESPN, Nick-at-Nite, Adult Swim, Nickelodeon, Hallmark Channel, TV Land, USA Network, HGTV, Court TV.

Source: Hallmark Channel analysis of Nielsen NPower & Power Play Commercial minute report; Live+3 ratings (9/24-9/30/07), ranked against broadcast and all major distributed cable networks (70+ million subscribers).

Hallmark Channel, owned and operated by Crown Media Holdings, Inc., is a 24-hour basic cable network that provides a diverse slate of high-quality entertainment programming to a national audience of nearly 85 million subscribers. The top tier program service is distributed through more than 5,300 cable systems and communities as well as direct-to-home satellite services across the country. Hallmark Channel consistently ranks among the top 10 ad-supported cable networks in Prime Time and Total Day household ratings and is the nation's leading network in providing quality family programming. Crown Media also operates a second 24-hour linear channel, Hallmark Movie Channel, and will launch Hallmark Movie Channel HD in first quarter 2008.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2007



HALLMARK CHANNEL CONTINUES TOP 10 RATINGS STREAK



Hallmark Channel, the leading provider of family-friendly programming, has taken hold of the ratings top 10 yet again. At the close of the second full week of fourth quarter 2007, Hallmark Channel ranked #6 in Prime Time with a 1.1 HH rating and delivered 912,000 homes.

This week's ratings success is attributed to the network's strong scheduling tactics. Each night, the network aired a Prime Time line-up of favorite mystery movies and series, including MURDER, SHE WROTE, MATLOCK and PERRY MASON. This once again establishes Hallmark Channel as a leader in the mystery genre, a favorite among the network's viewers.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 10/8-10/14/07

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2007

HALLMARK CHANNEL BEGINS FOURTH QUARTER ON A HIGH NOTE - NETWORK RANKS #5 IN PRIME TIME FOR WEEK OF OCTOBER 1



Hallmark Channel ranked #5 in Prime Time with a 1.2 HH rating for the week of October 1-7, the first full week of fourth quarter 2007. This success comes on the heels of last week's #8 Prime Time ranking and marks an increase of three full spots in the top 10. The network's ratings success continues to soar even amidst crowded broadcast and cable schedules, including new series premieres, NFL games and major league baseball division series.

The family-friendly network historically experiences stellar ratings during the final quarter of the year, underscored by its original holiday movies and theatrical movie premieres. In 2006, the network delivered its top two highest-ever-rated telecasts with the premiere of its original holiday movie The Christmas Card, which scored an impressive 4.2 HH rating, and the U.S. television premiere of "March of the Penguins," with a 4.1 HH rtg.

Hallmark Channel will premiere four new original holiday movies this season: A Grandpa for Christmas (11/24), All I Want for Christmas (12/1), The Note (12/8) and Love's Unfolding Dream (12/15).

TUESAY, OCTOBER 2, 2007

HALLMARK CHANNEL RANKS IN PRIME TIME AND TOTAL DAY TOP 10 FOR THE WEEK, MONTH AND THIRD QUARTER 2007



Network Experiences Highest-Ever Quarter

Hallmark Channel continues its strong ratings performance with a rare "hat trick" as the nation's leading family-friendly network closed the week of September 24-30, the month of September and third quarter '07 in the top 10 for Prime Time and Total Day household ratings. Third quarter was also the network's highest-rated quarter ever, among Total Day HH delivery.

For the week ending September 30, Hallmark Channel ranked #9 in Prime Time (0.9) and #10 in Total Day (0.7) HH ratings, among all ad-supported cable networks.

For the month of September, Hallmark Channel ranked #8 in Prime Time (1.1) and #9 in Total Day (0.7) HH ratings, among all ad-supported cable networks. The channel also ranked #8 in P2+ Prime Time rating (0.5).

Hallmark Channel continued its ratings momentum established in the first and second quarters where it was the #8 and #11 highest-rated network in Prime Time by scoring its highest-ever quarter in third quarter '07, landing it at #8 in Prime Time (1.1) and #10 in Total Day (0.7) HH ratings, among all ad-supported cable networks. The channel also ranked #6 in Prime Time P2+ rating and #10 in Total Day P2+ rating.

Once again, Hallmark Channel's unprecedented success is attributed to the popularity of its roster of high quality family-friendly original movies. In the third quarter, the network premiered "Avenging Angel" (7/7/07, 2.6 HH rtg), "Claire" (8/11/07, 2.1 HH rtg) and "Murder 101: If Wishes Were Horses" (8/18/07, 1.7 HH rtg).

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 1/1-4/1/07, 4/2-7/1/07, 7/2-9/30/07

THRUSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2007

HALLMARK CHANNEL WORKS OVER TIME TO DELIVER RECORD RATINGS DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Network Ranks in Top 5 in Prime Time for the Week and Delivers Highest-Ever-Rated Labor Day Weekend

Hallmark Channel flexed its ratings muscles during the final week and weekend of summer 2007. In addition to maintaining its unwavering position as a top 10 rated cable network in Prime Time, the network also proved that it continues to be a powerhouse programmer around the holidays.

Hallmark Channel strategically scheduled a mystery movie marathon during Labor Day weekend which boosted it to rank #5 in Prime Time (1.2 HH rating) for the week of 8/27-9/2-07 and #6 in Prime Time for Labor Day weekend (9/1-9/3/07).

Most notably, the family-friendly programmer achieved its highest-ever-rated Labor Day weekend, with sharp increases of +50% and +48% in Prime Time and Total Day respectively, over the 2006 holiday weekend. On each day, the network landed in the top 5 in Prime Time: on Monday, September 3 the network ranked fifth for the day with a 1.7 HH rating; on Sunday, September 2 the network ranked fourth for the day with a 1.6 HH rating; on Saturday, September 1, the channel ranked fifth for the day with a 1.4 HH rating. In addition, Monday, September 3 became the network's third most-watched day ever delivering over 1 million homes and Sunday, September 2 became the network's fifth most-watched day ever delivering 1 million homes.

Hallmark Channel's mystery movie Labor Day weekend festival featured episodes of such classic mystery series as PERRY MASON, DIAGNOSIS MURDER and MATLOCK, along with installments of the network's own original mystery movies MCBRIDE and MURDER 101. The festival concluded on Monday with a day-long marathon of MURDER, SHE WROTE hosted by legendary actress Angela Lansbury who starred as Jessica Fletcher throughout the series' run.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 8/27-9/3/07 and 9/2-9/4/06

TUESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2007



HALLMARK CHANNEL DELIVERS HIGHEST-EVER AUGUST; NOW IN 85 MILLION HOMES



Family-Friendly Network Ranks #7 in Prime Time Weekly Rankings

Hallmark Channel closes the summer on a ratings and distribution high. The family-friendly programmer delivered its highest-ever August and is now available in 85 million homes, an increase of 9.894 million homes year-to-date making it the third highest increase among all measured networks.

The network also ranked #7 in Prime Time HH rating (1.2) for the week ending August 26.

In August 2007, Hallmark Channel delivered:

· Highest-ever August Prime Time HH delivery (1.028 million)

· Highest-ever August Total Day HH delivery (600,000)

· Highest-ever August P2+ Prime Time delivery (1.35 million)

· #7 ranking in Prime Time HH rating (1.2)

Hallmark Channel's August schedule featured two new original movies, Claire, starring Valerie Bertinelli (2.1 HH rating) and Murder 101: If Wishes Were Horses, starring Dick, Barry and Shane Van Dyke (1.7 HH rating). Claire ranked as the highest-rated ad-supported cable movie of the day (8/11/07) and tied as the highest-rated ad-supported cable movie of the week.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 7/30-8/26/07

TUESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2007



MYSTERY GENRE CONTINUES TO THRILL FAMILIES ON HALLMARK CHANNEL



Original Movie Claire and MURDER, SHE WROTE Marathon Leads Network to Rank #4 in Prime Time for the Week

Hallmark Channel continues to entertain and thrill families with popular mystery genre offerings as seen by the recent performance of its original mystery movie premiere Claire, starring Valerie Bertinelli, as well as a MURDER, SHE WROTE marathon, hosted by the series' star Angela Lansbury, both on Saturday, August 11. The popularity of the genre catapulted the network to an impressive #4 ranking in Prime Time for the week of August 6-12 with a 1.3 HH rating.

Claire scored a 2.1 HH rating with over 1.7 million homes making it the highest-rated ad-supported cable movie of the day and tying as the highest-rated ad-supported cable movie of the week. Claire was seen by nearly 2.8 million unduplicated viewers P2+ and ranked second in the time period (Sat., 9-11pm, ET/PT) in HH and P2+ (1.0) ratings and fourth in W25-54 (0.7) rating.

The MURDER, SHE WROTE marathon averaged a 1.0 HH rating (Sat., 1-9pm, ET/PT).

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 8/6-8/12/07

TUESDAY, JULY 31, 2007

WESTERN MOVIES LASSO RATINGS WIN FOR HALLMARK CHANNEL



Network Continues Top Ten Ratings Performance Ranking #7 in July

Hallmark Channel lassoed another great month of ratings performance in July. The family-friendly network dedicated the summer month to western-themed movies which resulted in the channel ranking #7 in Prime Time with a 1.1 HH rating and #4 in viewers P2+ with a 0.6 rating.

Hallmark Channel's viewers expect great storytelling and strong characters from the family programmer, and that's just what the network delivered with its month of westerns. The channel programmed a mix of original and acquired movies, including the premiere of Avenging Angel, starring Kevin Sorbo (HERCULES), which scored a 2.6 HH rating making it the day's highest-rated ad supported cable movie.

According to Nielsen Media's August universe estimate, Hallmark Channel is now seen in 83.2 million homes, up nearly 9.5 million new homes year-to-year - making the channel the fastest-growing major cable network since its launch in August 2001. On August 5, Hallmark Channel will celebrate its sixth anniversary.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 7/2-7/29/07

TUESDAY, JULY 3, 2007

HALLMARK CHANNEL DELIVERS BEST-EVER JUNE AND SECOND QUARTER



Network Continues Top 10 Ratings Momentum

Hallmark Channel, a leader in family-friendly programming, continued its top 10 ratings streak by delivering its highest-ever-rated June and highest-ever-rated second quarter in the network's history. The network also closed June as its 13th straight month of top 10 ratings standing in Prime Time HH rating.

June 2007 Highlights:

· Hallmark Channel ranks #8 in Prime Time HH ratings (1.1 rating) among all ad-supported cable networks.

· The network averaged 895,000 homes and nearly 1.2 million total viewers P2+, its highest-ever June Prime Time HH and viewer deliveries.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Hallmark Channel ranked among the top 10 for each month of the second quarter.

· Hallmark Channel ranked #8 in Prime Time HH (1.1 rating) for April.

· Hallmark Channel ranked #10 in Prime Time HH (.9 rating) for May.

· 24th straight quarter of year-to-year growth for Hallmark Channel in Prime Time HH delivery.

A staple to the network's schedule, original movies once again played a significant role in the channel's ratings success. Throughout the second quarter, Hallmark premiered four new original movies: Love's Unending Legacy, (4/7/07, 1.9 HH rating); A Stranger's Heart, (5/5/07, 1.5 HH rating); Pandemic, (5/26/07, 1.2 HH rating); and You've Got a Friend, (6/9/07, 1.9 HH rating).

Year-to-date, the channel is ranked #9 in Prime Time HH ratings and #9 in W25-54 Total Day ratings among all ad-supported cable networks.

According to Nielsen's July 2007 universe estimate, Hallmark Channel is currently in 82,847,000 homes, an increase of 9,310,000 homes year-to-year.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 4/2-7/1/07

TUESDAY, JUNE 12, 2007

HALLMARK CHANNEL RANKS #6 IN PRIME TIME FOR WEEK OF 6/4-6/10 BOOSTED BY PREMIERE OF ORIGINAL MOVIE, "YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND"

Hallmark Channel's most recent original movie premiere, You've Got a Friend, on Saturday, June 9, scored a 1.9 HH rating, delivered over 1.5 million households and was seen by more than 3 million unduplicated viewers P2+. This boosted the network to rank #6 in Prime Time for the week of 6/4-6/10/07.

You've Got a Friend, starring John Schneider, was the second highest rated ad-supported cable movie of the day and ranked #4 in the Saturday 9-11pm time period in HH rating. The original movie also ranked in the top 10 in key demo ratings, including #4 in P2+ (1.0 rating), #6 in W25-54 (0.8 rating) and #8 in W18-49 and A25-54 (0.6 rating each).

In addition, You've Got a Friend is Hallmark Channel's highest-ever-rated June original movie premiere.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 6/4-6/10/07

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8, 2007

HALLMARK CHANNEL DELIVERS HIGHEST-EVER-RATED APRIL

Hallmark Channel scored its highest-ever-rated April among Prime Time HH delivery with 839,000 homes, the highest in the network's history. Once again, the family-friendly programmer ranked among the top 10 cable networks for Prime Time HH (#8, 1.1) and P2+ (#6, 0.6) ratings. April '07 marks the 11th consecutive month that Hallmark Channel ranks in the top 10 for Prime Time rating.

In addition, Hallmark delivered its highest-ever-rated April among Total Day W25-54, a key demo for the network and its advertisers.

High-quality original movies continue to make Hallmark a top viewing destination for viewers. On Saturday, April 7 (9pm, ET/PT), the network premiered Love's Unending Legacy which averaged a 1.9 HH rating and nearly 1.5 million homes, making it the second highest-rated ad-supported cable movie of the day and ranking #4 in the time period.

Hallmark Channel has been the fastest-growing cable network since its launch in August, '01, adding more than 49.5 million new subscriber homes. The network posted the largest month-to-month increase of any cable network with the addition of 5,921,000 subscribers (April '07-May '07).

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 4/2-4/29/07; Nielsen People Meter Sample

TUESDAY, APRIL 3, 2007

HALLMARK CHANNEL RANKS IN TOP 10 AND DELIVERS HIGHEST-EVER-RATED MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER



Network's Performance Reflects Audience Desire for Quality, Family-Friendly Programming

Hallmark Channel's family-friendly programming continues to rank the channel among the top 10 ad-supported cable networks scoring a #6 Prime Time HH rating in March, also marking the month as the network's highest-ever-rated March. Hallmark also experienced its highest-ever-rated first quarter among Prime Time HH delivery, making it the network's second highest-ever-rated quarter among key women demo delivery and third highest-ever-rated quarter among Prime Time HH delivery.

Hallmark Channel's March and first quarter performance is once again attributed to its original family-friendly programming. The network premiered three original movies in March and a total of seven originals in the first quarter, as well as the theatrical basic cable premiere of Troy, starring Brad Pitt.

Hallmark Channel's March highlights include:

· The network ranked #6 in Prime Time HH rating (1.2) with 887,000 homes and delivered 1.2 million total viewers P2+.

· In Prime Time, Hallmark ranked #9 in W25-54 rating (0.5) and delivered 196,000 W25-54, a 31% increase year-to-year.

· The network averaged its highest-ever-rated March Prime Time deliveries among A25-54 (302,000) and W18-49 (133,000).

Hallmark Channel's first quarter highlights include:

· The network ranked #8 in Prime Time HH rating (1.2) making Hallmark one of only three networks in the top 10 to experience a year-to-year increase.

· In Prime Time, Hallmark Channel delivered 879,000 homes and averaged 1.2 million total viewers P2+, a year-to-year increase of 10% and 14%, respectively.

· Hallmark ranked #6 in Prime Time P2+ rating (0.6) and #10 in A25-54 rating (0.3).

· Among other key demos, the network averaged 192,000 W25-54, up 14% year-to-year, and 133,000 W18-49, up 5 % year-to-year.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 1/1-4/1/07

TUESDAY, MARCH 20, 2007

HALLMARK CHANNEL CONSISTENTLY RANKS IN TOP 10



Original Movies Continue to Deliver Strong Performance

Hallmark Channel continues to rank in the top 10 closing the most recent week (3/12-3/18/07) in the #8 spot in Prime Time with a 1.2 HH rating, 925,000 homes and nearly 1.3 million total viewers (P2+).

The week's stellar ranking was due in part to the premiere of Hallmark's original movie, Jane Doe: Ties That Bind, which delivered a 1.6 HH rating with over 1.2 million households and nearly 2.3 million unduplicated viewers (P2+).

Jane Doe: Ties That Bind beat several blockbuster movie airings on ad-supported cable, including: Liar, Liar, starring Jim Carrey, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, starring Daniel Radcliffe, and tied the Academy Award®-winning feature Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 3/12-3/18/07

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2007



HALLMARK CHANNEL RECEIVES A WHOLE LOTTA LOVE FROM VIEWERS WHO TUNED IN TO MAKE IT THE HIGHEST-EVER-RATED FEBRUARY FOR THE NETWORK

Hallmark Channel's "Whole Lotta Love"-themed month featuring an entire month of romantic films and the premiere of the Hallmark Original Movie Love is a Four Letter Word gave the network its highest-ever-rated February in history among Prime Time HH and key women demo delivery.

n February '07, Hallmark Channel delivered its highest-ever February with a 1.1 HH rating and 821,000 homes in Prime Time, ranking tenth among all ad-supported cable networks. Hallmark Channel also experienced its highest-ever delivery in February among key female demos, attracting 196,000 W25-54, and ranking #8 for W25-54 rating in Prime Time.

The network averaged 1,095,000 total viewers P2+ making it the most-watched February Prime Time in network history (a +10% increased over Feb. '06).

The premiere of Hallmark Channel's original movie, "Love Is a Four Letter Word," Saturday, February 3 (9-11pm, ET/PT), delivered a 2.0 HH rating with 1,488,000 households ranking it third in its time period among household ratings. In addition, it was viewed by 3.0 million unduplicated viewers 2+.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 1/29-2/25/07

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30, 2007

HALLMARK CHANNEL DELIVERS HIGHEST-EVER-RATED JANUARY FUELED BY NEW MYSTERY MOVIES AND BASIC CABLE PREMIERE OF "TROY"

Hallmark Channel kicked off the New Year with its highest-ever-rated January among Prime Time and key women demo delivery. The network also continued to rank among the top 10 ad-supported cable networks, ranking eighth in Prime Time HH rating.

The strong performance is attributed to the premiere of several new Hallmark Channel Mystery movies as well as its basic cable premiere of Troy, starring Brad Pitt and Eric Bana.

In January '07, Hallmark Channel delivered its highest-ever January with a 1.2 HH rating and 926,000 homes in Prime Time, ranking eighth among all ad-supported cable networks. Hallmark Channel also experienced its highest-ever delivery among key female demos, attracting 184,000 W25-54 and 133,000 W18-49 in Prime Time.

Hallmark Channel's original movies and acquired theatricals continue to deliver impressive results for the family-friendly programmer. In January, the network saw strong ratings from the premiere of three new mystery movies and the basic cable premiere of the box office hit Troy. The mystery movie premieres included: Murder 101: College Can Be Murder, January 6 (9-11pm), 1.5 HH rating; Mystery Woman: In the Shadows, January 13 (9-11pm), 1.5 HH rating; and McBride: Semper Fi, January 20 (9-11pm), 2.0 HH rating, making it the channel's second highest-ever-rated mystery movie and highest-ever-rated McBride. Troy premiered on January 27 (9-11:30 p.m.) delivering a 1.5 HH rating. The movie was seen by 4.2 million unduplicated viewers P2+ and was the fifth highest-rated Prime Time movie of the night.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 1/1/07-1/28/07

