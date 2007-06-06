Hallmark Press Releases 2006

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2006

HALLMARK CHANNEL SCORES HIGHEST-EVER-RATED QUARTER AND SEPTEMBER

Hallmark Channel cemented third quarter 2006 and the month of September at all-time-highs, delivering its highest-ever-rated quarter (among all quarters since launch) and highest-ever-rated September in both Total Day and Prime Time household ratings and delivery. The channel ranked among the top 10 ad-supported cable networks in Total Day and Prime Time HH ratings and in key demos, for both 3Q and September. The network also experienced impressive year-to-year growth across HH, homes and demos. Following are highlights of Hallmark Channel's 3Q and September 2006 performance:

3Q 2006:

· Ranked #7 in Prime Time HH ratings (1.3), up 18% over 3Q '05.

· Ranked #9 in Total Day HH ratings (0.8), up 14% over 3Q '05.

· Ranked #5 in P2+ Prime Time ratings (0.7); #7 in P2+ Total Day ratings (0.4).

· Ranked #9 in W25-54 Prime Time ratings (0.5); #10 in A25-54 Total Day ratings (0.3).

· Delivered all-time highs of 958,000 homes in Prime Time (up 27%) and 581,000 homes in Total Day (up 17%), over 3Q '05.

September 2006:

· Ranked #7 in Prime Time HH ratings (1.2), up 20% over September '05.

· Ranked #10 in Total Day HH ratings (0.7).

· Ranked #6 in P2+ Prime Time ratings (0.6); #10 in P2+ Total Day ratings (0.3).

· Ranked #10 in W25-54 Prime Time ratings (0.5) and Total Day ratings (0.3).

· Ranked #10 in A25-54 Total Day ratings (0.3).

· Delivered all-time September highs of 875,000 homes in Prime Time (up 21%) and 548,000 homes in Total Day (up 14%), over September '05.

Hallmark Channel continues aggressive ratings growth each month and quarter since its launch in 2001. The network attributes the unprecedented pace to its strong slate of entertaining and high-quality Original movies. In July, the channel's premieres of Wild Hearts and Desolation Canyon achieved stellar success with 2.8 and 2.4 HH ratings, respectively. In August, the network treated viewers to one of their favorite genres on Hallmark Channel with a month-long line-up of mystery movies, including its Mystery Movie franchises: Mystery Woman, Jane Doe and McBride. In September, Hallmark Channel saw impressive ratings growth despite the broadcast television fall premieres.

Hallmark Channel is a 24-hour basic cable channel that provides a diverse slate of high-quality entertainment programming to a national audience of 75 million subscribers. The top tier program service is distributed through more than 5,300 cable systems and communities as well as direct-to-home satellite services across the country. It consistently ranks in the Top 10 in Total Day and Prime Time household ratings. Crown Media also operates a second 24-hour linear channel, Hallmark Movie Channel. Through its subsidiary, Crown Media Distribution, LLC, Crown also distributes titles from its award-winning collection of movies, miniseries and films for exhibition in a variety of television media including broadcast, cable, Video-on-Demand and High Definition Television.

