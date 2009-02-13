GSN Strategic Opportunities - February 2009

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

GSN continually looks to redefine and expand the definition of game and competition. What have made their loyal viewers come back again and again are the programs that challenge game play and trivia. New programming generally tends to pursue the traditional, broad half-hour strip game show format with interactive play-along elements. In addition to non-traditional one hour series: competitive reality shows, documentaries, story-driven & celebrity-driven formats.

* The network looks for a show to appeal their audience base. Male/female 25-54

* Repeatability

* Signature series - break out

The network is looking to acquire another big off-network game show like DEAL OR NO DEAL or GAME SHOW MARATHON.



Producers are required to have agency representation. Paper treatment helps. There is no tape required for initial pitches.

GSN does not want pitches via email.

GSN continues to acquire product in the quiz/game show genres. They just ordered a 65-installment second season of CATCH 21. They look for high energy shows that have a great host, and an opportunity for big-time winners that entices the audience to join in on the fun either on-air or online.

GSN overall was up in terms of ratings and delivery from a year ago. They continue to resonate with the 25-54 demographics. Mostly in part due to their off-network acquisitions.

GSN recently launched a re-brand and released results from a two-part study pertaining to consumer participation. Some of the results included: (1) One in 3 adults plays online games, watches game shows each month and participates on multiple platforms. (2) 104 million A18-64 watch game shows on TV each month; 100 million A18-64 play free oneline games on a monthly basis. (3) 54% of GSN viewers have interacted with a game show via online, phone or text messaging.

GSN's newest program CATCH 21 crosses all platforms. There is an online game players now have the opportunity to enjoy the game as a TV show, while TV viewers can become contestants by logging on and competing against other players for cash and prizes. CATCH 21 is an example of the kind of programming that GSN is going after. Bringing a classic card game to life in a fun way that engages the audience. GSN remains committed to developing within a wide range of formats including original reality, relationship, comedy and game-related documentaries.

GSN is constantly trying to create new opportunities to tie in their programming with multi-platform interactive initiatives. With GSN Live, their intention is to give away prizes and exciting new opportunities to win in real-time every day. It promises to be fun, engaging way for them to further connect with their audience by giving them a unique experience for game show fans every time they tune in.

GSN looks for show appeal that attracts both men/women 25-54, their core audience. They look for programming with broad appeal. GSN remains committed to developing within a wide range of formats including original reality, relationship, comedy and game-related documentaries.

