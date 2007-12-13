GSN Strategic Opportunities - December 2007

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of October 20, 2009)

CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS:

CATCH 21 (GAME)

A fast paced pop culture Q&A game show were contenstants are dealt cards to hit "21" without busting.

Status: Currently in its 2nd season. Season #2 premiered October 12th.



CHAIN REACTION (GAME)

New episodes from the 1980's game show from producer Michael Davies, hosted by Dylan Lane. A fast-paced word association game show that features teams of women competing against men.

Status:Currently in its second season. Season #3 premiered in October. Executive producer Michael Davies and Embassy Row.

DEAL OR NO DEAL (GAME)

Howie Mandel hosts this ground breaking game of chance.

Status: GSN acquried this off NBC network acquistion from Endemol Ent. and launched it in June 2009.

FAMILY FEUD (GAME)

Game show that pits two families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people.

Status:Both the 1992 hour long version and the classic Richard Dawson versions air.





HIGH STAKES POKER (GAME)

Top poker players buy in for $100,000 or more of their own money.

Status: Picked up for its fifth season. Season #5 premieres February 2010. Produced by Henry Orenstein and Mori Eskandani.



LINGO (GAME)

Contestants are guided through the paces in this letter-grid game. Two-person teams guess to identify five-letter words correctly before having to pass their turn to the next team. The challenge culminates in a Final round with $5,000 at stake.

Status:GSN has produced 6 seasons , totaling over 300 episodes. Produced by Laurelwood Ent.





THE NEWLYWED GAME (GAME)

Carnie Wilson hosts this edition of the classic relationship game show. An original series for the network.

Status: season #2 premiered in October. Produced by Michael Davies and Embassy Row in conjuction with SONY Pictures Ent.



1 VS 100 (GAME)

Bob Sagel hosts, in which one contestant answers questions playing against a mob of 100 people.

Status: Acquired from Endemol Ent.





WEAKEST LINK (GAME)

Contestants compete and answer questions to build a link of correct answers. At the end of each round the contestants turn on their own and eliminate the dead-weight. (Network acquisition off NBC/PAX.)

Status: NBC off network acquisition.



WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE (REALITY)

The chance to win a million dollars. (Network acquisition off ABC.)

Status: ABC off-network acquisition, including syndication versions. Produced by ABC and Buena Vista Television.



WORLD POKERTOUR (GAME)

POKER TOUR created a global phenomenon when it turned into a televised spectator sport. It features the best players in 23 of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

Status:Currently in it sixth season. Produced by World Poker Tour.



AUGUST 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

HIGH STAKES POKER, WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE, FAMILY FEUD, WORLD POKER TOUR, NEWLYWED GAME, CATCH 21, 20Q, THE MONEY LIST



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Much of GSN's programming is conventional studio-based quizzers that dominate primetime. However, they are leading up with new specials and theme nights as in the case of their Vegas Night block of casino programming.

GSN continually looks to redefine and expand the definition of game and competition. What have made their loyal viewers come back again and again are the programs that challenge game play and trivia. New programming generally tends to pursue the traditional, broad half-hour strip game show format with interactive play-along elements. In addition to non-traditional one hour series: competitive reality shows, documentaries, story-driven & celebrity-driven formats.

UPCOMING PREMIERES:

THE NEWLYWED GAME (season #2) premiered October 12th, 2009 at 6pm

CATCH 21 (season #3) premiered October 12th, 2009 at 6:30pm

CARNIE WILSON: UNSTAPLED will premiere January 14th, 2010

RATINGS ANALYSIS

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison

September 2009 vs September 2008



*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up this month as compared to one year ago, September 2008. Overall share was up +33% and delivery was up +6%. In fact, almost every night of the week had substantial growth. In particular, Sunday nights, home to their casino themed line-up, was up significantly by as much as +50% share. Monday and Friday nights were up +33%. While their core demographics Adults 25-54 were down, a much more impressive story was with Men 18-49 which was up substantially. Share was up +100%. Two of their most popular programs FAMILY FEUD was up +25% share, and CATCH 21 was up +21% in delivery from one year ago.

Comparing GSN's primetime, monthly averages were flat compared to last month. Overall share fell flat and delivery was down -3%. While there were no new premieres this month, programming staples on the network continue to be MILLIONAIRE, FAMILY FEUD, CATCH 21, LINGO and POKER. MILLIONAIRE was down, FEUD was up +6% delivery. CATCH 21 fell flat in key demos. LINGO was up with Women 18-49 share this month. And Sunday's casino themed line-up was down overall for HIGH STAKES POKER 4, HIGH STAKES POKER 5 and WORLD POKER TOUR.

20Q and THE MONEY LIST continued its weekend run this month on Saturday nights. Both 20Q and THE MONEY LIST were down -25% share. Off network acquisition DEAL OR NO DEAL which was once again hammocked in between 20Q and MONEY was down -20%.

The rest of the Monday-Friday line-up continued to be a consistent vertical stack of programs. THE NEWLYWED GAME, a classic game show revamped for a new GSN original was down this month but was up +50% with Women 18-49 share this month. CATCH 21 was up a modest +2% in delivery. THE NEWLYWED GAME has been a ratings success story for GSN. The series has improved each time slot in which it has been scheduled, whether in households or target demos. It also ranked #1 in Household Delivery, P18-49 and P25-54 when compared with all other GSN original strips' premiere weeks. (GSN press 9/16/09). And CATCH 21 has become one of GSN viewers' favorite series, with the show having increased its ratings +69% between season one and season two. There were no specials to report on this month.



PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

DEAL OR NO DEAL



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

HIGH STAKES POKER (season #5)

CATCH 21 (season #3)



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.