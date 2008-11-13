GSN Performance/Schedule Analysis - November 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of December 23, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Strongest Demo is Adults 25-54, with a slightly female skew. However, there are stronger male demos on Mondays due to POKER.

NOVEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

HIGH STAKES POKER, WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE, FAMILY FEUD, WORLD POKER TOUR, CATCH 2, PYRAMID, CHAIN REACTION, RUSSIAN ROULETTE

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Much of GSN's programming is conventional studio-based quizzers that dominate primetime. However, they are leading up with new specials and theme nights as in the case of their Vegas Night block of casino programming. Their schedule seems to be constantly changing and in flux.

GSN has acquired the rights to the WORLD POKER TOUR which solidifies the network's brand and will help build ratings for GSN's weekly Monday night casino-themed line-up which will air in Fall '08.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

OCTOBER - NOVEMBER 2008:

PREMIERES:

**November 15th - THE MEOW MIX GAME SHOW at 9:30pm

DECEMBER AND BEYOND:

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Overall primetime ratings averages were up this month as compared to one year ago, November 2007. While overall share fell flat, delivery was up +16%.Delivery for Adults 25-54 was also up +11%.MILLIONAIRE was up +26% in delivery and FAMILY FEUD was up +54% overall from one year ago.

NOVEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Overall, the primetime Monday-Sunday average for ratings, share and demos were down this month compared to last month, October. Overall share was down -25% and delivery was down -11%. Adults 25-54 their core demographics were down this month, as well as all other key demos.

Staples for the network continue to sustain: MILLIONAIRE, FAMILY FEUD, and POKER. HIGH STAKES POKER 4 was down -6% in delivery overall but WORLD POKER TOUR was up +3% delivery.GSN recently switched to a casino line-up on the weekend, and for the most part it has paid off.With a lot of attention to on/off air components of game playing, it has enhanced their viewers commitment to their programming and had made some older acquisitions new and fresh. And with six seasons under its belt, WORLD POKER TOUR remains a pioneer in transforming the game of poker into a spectator sport for the Channel.

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE was down this month, -20% in overall share.However, GSN did add more MILLIONAIRE to its primetime lineup as of November 10th with the addition of the first two seasons of the weekday, syndicated version with talk-show personality Meredith Viera. The half-hour program will air Mondays-Fridays from 8-9pm.Regardless of the slip in ratings this month, this show continually is one of the highest rated programs on the Channel. GSN will be the first cable network to air the syndicated half-hour version with Meredith Vieira.GSN is banking on her unique wit and charisma along with the faster-paced version of the show to be a perfect complement to the primetime lineup.We'll keep an eye on this new hosted version in the weeks to come and see if it can deliver.

The rest of the Monday-Friday line-up was still a consistent vertical schedule of programs. FAMILY FEUD, CATCH 21 and PYRAMID proceeding MILLIONAIRE. FEUD fell flat this month, and CATCH 21 fell flat in overall share, but was down -10% in delivery.PYRAMID was also down in all key demos this month.

Saturday nights held steady with MILLIONAIRE, WEAKEST LINK, CHAIN REACTION and RUSSIAN ROULETTE. LINK, CHAIN and ROULETTE were all down this month.On Saturday, November 15th, The Meow Mix Game Show special aired at 9:30pm.This twist on the classic game shows like NEWLYWED or JEOPARDY quizzed their participants on general feline knowledge.This is the first game show to test how well people can think like their cat.

GSN conducted a recent study that found that 69 million adults watch game shows and play online games, a group GSN refers to as those with the "gaming gene."So if you figure the the state of today's economy, it is also expected that more people will develop the "gaming gene" as they search for less expensive means of entertainment. GSN is reaching out to these new audiences by offering opportunities to play along both on-air and online, putting winning within reach for everyone. So since ratings were down overall this month, hopefully GSN will pay more attention to on-air as well as off-air programming. We'll just have to wait and see what 2009 brings for this Channel.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

HIGH STAKES POKER (season #5)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

MATCH GAME, WHAT'S MY LINE? CARD SHARK, PASSWORD PLUS, $100,000 PYRAMID, JEOPARDY!, NEWLYWED GAME, PRESS YOUR LUCK, LOVE CONNECTION, SUPER PASSWORD, HOLLYWOOD SQUARES, WIN BEN STEIN'S MONEY, BLOCKBUSTER, DOUBLE DARE