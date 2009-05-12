GSN Performance/Schedule Analysis - May 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of June 21, 2009)

CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS:

CHAIN REACTION (GAME)

New episodes from the 1980's game show from producer Michael Davies, hosted by Dylan Lane. A fast-paced word association game show that features teams of women competing against men.

Status:Currently in its second season. Executive producer Michael Davies and Embassy Row.

DOG EAT DOG (REALITY)

Six players are presented a physical or mental challenge to conquer. The group then votes for the one amongst them most likely to fail. If the underdog tanks, adios! If he/she wins, another player is sent to the 'Pound.' (Network acquisition off NBC.)

Status:NBC off network acquistion. Produced by BBC and NBC.

FAMILY FEUD (GAME)

Game show that pits two families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people.

Status:Both the 1992 hour long version and the classic Richard Dawson versions air.

HIGH STAKES POKER (GAME)

Top poker players buy in for $100,000 or more of their own money.

Status: Picked up for its fifth season. Produced by GSN.

LINGO (GAME)

Contestants are guided through the paces in this letter-grid game. Two-person teams guess to identify five-letter words correctly before having to pass their turn to the next team. The challenge culminates in a Final round with $5,000 at stake.

Status:Began airing August 2002. Currently in its fifth season. Produced by Laurelwood Ent.

WEAKEST LINK (GAME)

Contestants compete and answer questions to build a link of correct answers. At the end of each round the contestants turn on their own and eliminate the dead-weight. (Network acquisition off NBC/PAX.)

Status: NBC off network acquisition.



WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE (REALITY)

The chance to win a million dollars. (Network acquisition off ABC.)

Status: ABC off-network acquisition, including syndication versions. Produced by ABC and Buena Vista Television.

WORLD POKERTOUR (GAME)

POKER TOUR created a global phenomenon when it turned into a televised spectator sport. It features the best players in 23 of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

Status:Currently in it sixth season. Produced by World Poker Tour.

MAY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

HIGH STAKES POKER, WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE, FAMILY FEUD, WORLD POKER TOUR, PYRAMID, CHAIN REACTION, RUSSIAN ROULETTE, NEWLYWED GAME, CATCH 21, HIGH STAKES POKER

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Much of GSN's programming is conventional studio-based quizzers that dominate primetime. However, they are leading up with new specials and theme nights as in the case of their Vegas Night block of casino programming. Their schedule seems to be constantly changing and in flux.

UPCOMING PREMIERES:

THE GAME SHOW AWARDS premiered on June 6th, 2009 at 8pm

DEAL OR NO DEAL premiered on June 1st, 2009 at 7pm (strip @ 7pm & 11pm Mon- Fri)

1 VS 100 premiered on June 6th, 2009 at 6pm (Saturdays)

20Q premiered on June 13th, 2009 at 8pm

THE MONEY LIST premiered on June 13th, 2009 at 9:30pm

RATINGS ANALYSIS

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison

May 2009 vs May 2008



Yearly % change* H'hold M25-54 F25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm 0% -- -- -50%

Tuesday 8-11pm 0% 0% 0% 0%

Wednesday 8-11pm 50% -- 100% 100%

Thursday 8-11pm 33% -- 50% 0%

Friday 8-11pm 0% 0% -33% -33%

Saturday 8-11pm 33% -- -33% -33%

Sunday 8-11pm 50% 50% -- 100%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 0% 0% 0% 0%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall primetime averages for share and delivery were up this month as compared to one year ago, May 2008. Overall share fell flat but delivery was up +6%. Saturday and Sunday nights in particular showed significant growth with delivery up as much as +33% and +50%, respectively. FAMILY FEUD was up +33% share and +10% delivery overall. WORLD STAKES POKER 4 was also up +14% and RUSSIAN ROULETTE was up +50% share from a year ago.

Comparing GSN's Monday-Sunday primetime monthly average for ratings, share and demo delivery, were down this month compared to last month. Overall share fell flat and delivery was down -5%. Adults 25-54 their core demographics was down, but Friday and Saturday nights in particular, delivery was up by as much as +28% and +15%, respectively.

Programming staples for the network continue to sustain the primetime line-up: MILLIONAIRE, FAMILY FEUD, and POKER. HIGH STAKES POKER 4 was up +33% with Men 25-54, and POKER 5 was up +33% share overall. WORLD POKER TOUR was down -7% in delivery this month. WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE, the 30-minute version which was double pumped all week in primetime was also down -4% delivery. FAMILY FEUD was down, but up +50% with Women 18-49 share.

The rest of the Monday-Friday line-up continues to be a consistent vertical stack of programs. NEWLYWED, the classic game show was down -16% this month. CATCH 21 was also down. Its unfortunate since both series premiered last month, and were welcome additions to freshen up the primetime line-up. We'll keep an eye out for both and see how they perform next month.

The good news is that there are three additional series that have been solid this month, and have been airing for a while now and continue to holdup. CHAIN REACTION was up +16%, RUSSIAN ROULETTE was up +38%, and THE WEAKEST LINK was up +17% in delivery overall. These three shows have been consistent from month to month and have been the bulk of Saturday night's line-up. There were no specials to report on this month.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

DEAL OR NO DEAL

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

HIGH STAKES POKER (season #5)

CATCH 21

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.