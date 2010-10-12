GSN Analysis - October 2010

OCTOBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Much of GSN's programming is conventional studio-based quizzers that dominate primetime. However, they are leading up with new specials and theme nights as in the case of their Vegas Night block of casino programming.

GSN continually looks to redefine and expand the definition of game and competition. What have made their loyal viewers come back again and again are the programs that challenge game play and trivia. New programming generally tends to pursue the traditional, broad half-hour strip game show format with interactive play-along elements. In addition to non-traditional one hour series: competitive reality shows, documentaries, story-driven & celebrity-driven format.

October 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / Octobber 2010 vs. October 2009 (% Change)

Overall primetime averages for ratings and delivery at GSN were down as compared to one year ago, October 2009. Overall share fell flat and delivery was down -9%. Adults 25-54, GSN's core demographics fell flat this month as well. With the exception of Tuesday nights, overall delivery was up +13% and Adults 25-54 share were up +6%. CATCH 21 was up +9% in delivery overall from one year ago.

GSN's primetime monthly averages overall were on par this month as compared to last month. Overall share and delivery fell flat. Individual nights showed growth like Monday and Wednesday, with delivery averages up +4% and +8%, respectively.

As usual, there was a consistent vertical stack of programs Monday-Friday. MILLION DOLLAR PASSWORD was taken off the schedule this month and replaced with 1 VS 100. 1 VS 100 also maintained its weekend run in addition to its weekday strip, but was down this month in all key demos. BAGGAGE was hammocked between THE NEWLYWED GAME and 1 VS 100. BAGGAGE was up +2%. CATCH 21 which was taken out of the schedule mid-month was up +6% in delivery.

The weekend block of casino themed programming continued this month. POKER 6 was down, POKER 5 was up a modest +2%, and DOUBLES POKER CHAMPION was also down significantly in all key demos. Even still, CHAMPION a poker event, is a perfect accompaniment to POKER, and hits the Men 18-49 demo. In the world of gaming, these types of events are big deals and highly followed.

Programming staples on the network continue to be FAMILY FEUD, THE NEWLYWED GAME, DEAL OR NO DEAL and POKER. FAMILY FEUD got a double pump @ 8p and 8:30pm halfway through the month in the weekday strip. FEUD was up +5%, in addition to being the highest rated program on the channel. GSN's original version of THE NEWLYWED GAME was also up +7% this month in overall delivery. Off-network acquisition DEAL OR NO DEAL had only one airing in prime. There were no specials to report on this month. Overall, a somewhat lackluster month for ratings, with no new premieres to tout about. Never-the-less, a month of solid programming keeping true to the channel's core viewers.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

GSN is jazzing up its image with original, even risque, programming and showing live segments during which people at home can play for cash and prizes. The network has also quietly evolved into a leading force in the online game world, making money from consumers' appetites for digital diversions "" something most networks are still struggling to achieve.

The network looks for a show to appeal their audience base of male/female 25-54. Shows have repeatability, and signature series that can break out. GSN continues to acquire product in the quiz/game show genres. They look for high energy shows that have a great host, and an opportunity for big-time winners that entices the audience to join in on the fun either on-air or online.

GSN remains committed to developing within a wide range of formats including original reality, relationship, comedy and game-related documentaries.