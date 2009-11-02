GSN Analysis - November 2009

NOVEMBER 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

Much of GSN's programming is conventional studio-based quizzers that dominate primetime. However, they are leading up with new specials and theme nights as in the case of their Vegas Night block of casino programming.

GSN continually looks to redefine and expand the definition of game and competition. What have made their loyal viewers come back again and again are the programs that challenge game play and trivia. New programming generally tends to pursue the traditional, broad half-hour strip game show format with interactive play-along elements. In addition to non-traditional one hour series: competitive reality shows, documentaries, story-driven & celebrity-driven formats.

NOVEMBER 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2009 vs. November 2008 (% Change)

Overall primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up this month as compared to one year ago, November 2008. Overall share was up +33% and delivery was up +14%. In fact, almost every night of the week had substantial growth. In particular, Monday, Tuesday and Friday nights this month showed a significant gain - share was up +33% on these nights. Adults 25-54 their core demographics were up +21% in overall delivery. An a much more impressive story was that all the demo averages were up this month pretty significantly. Two of their most popular programs FAMILY FEUD was up +20% and CATCH 21 was up +24% in delivery from one year ago.

Comparing GSN's primetime, monthly averages were on par compared to last month. Overall share fell flat and delivery was down a modest -3%. GSN's version of the NEWLYWED GAME and CATCH 21 premiered last month in late fringe, not in primetime. However, new episodes repeated in primetime once again this month. There were no new series or season premieres this month.

Programming staples on the network continue to be MILLIONAIRE, FAMILY FEUD, CATCH 21, THE NEWLYWED GAME, LINGO and POKER. MILLIONAIRE was down, FEUD was up +50% share with Men 18-49 and Men 25-54. LINGO was down -2% in delivery this month.

CATCH 21 was down -25% and THE NEWLYWED GAME was down -20% in overall share. Even so, the Monday-Friday line-up continues to be a consistent vertical stack of programs. THE NEWLYWED GAME has been a ratings success story for GSN. The series has improved each time slot in which it has been scheduled, whether in households or target demos. And CATCH 21 continues to be one of GSN viewers' favorite series.

Sunday night's casino themed line-up with HIGH STAKES POKER 4 AND 5 were either was down or fell flat in most of the key demos this month with the exception of and WORLD POKER TOUR. TOUR was up +7% in delivery overall.

Saturdays, continued with a double pump of FEUD which was the lead-in for off network acquisition DEAL OR NO DEAL. DEAL was down this month. DEAL was followed by 1 VS 100 which was up +5%. There were no specials to report on this month.

The network looks for a show to appeal their audience base of male/female 25-54. Shows have repeatability, and signature series that can break out. Most recently they just acquired the rights to NBC's off-network acquisition DEAL OR NO DEAL. GSN continues to acquire product in the quiz/game show genres. They look for high energy shows that have a great host, and an opportunity for big-time winners that entices the audience to join in on the fun either on-air or online.

GSN launched a new three-hour block of original programming and hosted live entertainment on Saturday nights called Big Saturday Night. The block features two new original shows: 20Q and THE MONEY LIST.

And rounding out the action on Big Saturday Night, GSN will feature live entertainment from music to comedy co-hosted by Ross Mathews. Mathews will also do taped interviews and entertainment segments for the block and celebrities will make appearances.

GSN's program CATCH 21 crosses all platforms. There is an online game players now have the opportunity to enjoy the game as a TV show, while TV viewers can become contestants by logging on and competing against other players for cash and prizes. CATCH 21 is an example of the kind of programming that GSN is going after. Bringing a classic card game to life in a fun way that engages the audience. GSN remains committed to developing within a wide range of formats including original reality, relationship, comedy and game-related documentaries.

GSN is constantly trying to create new opportunities to tie in their programming with multi-platform interactive initiatives. With GSN Live, their intention is to give away prizes and exciting new opportunities to win in real-time every day. It promises to be fun, engaging way for them to further connect with their audience by giving them a unique experience for game show fans every time they tune in.