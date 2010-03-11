GSN Analysis - March 2010

MARCH 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Much of GSN's programming is conventional studio-based quizzers that dominate primetime. However, they are leading up with new specials and theme nights as in the case of their Vegas Night block of casino programming.

GSN continually looks to redefine and expand the definition of game and competition. What have made their loyal viewers come back again and again are the programs that challenge game play and trivia. New programming generally tends to pursue the traditional, broad half-hour strip game show format with interactive play-along elements. In addition to non-traditional one hour series: competitive reality shows, documentaries, story-driven & celebrity-driven formats.

APRIL 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2010 vs. April 2009 (% Change)

*Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were on par this month as compared to one year ago, March 2009. Overall share fell flat and delivery was down -5%. However Monday and Saturday nights showed significant growth. Share was up +33% and +67%, respectively. Adults 25-54 their core demographics were up +5% in overall delivery. One of G4's most popular programs FAMILY FEUD was up +25% share overall from one year ago.

Comparing GSN's primetime monthly averages, overall they were up this month compared to last month. Overall share was up +33% and delivery was up +4%. Adults 25-54 were up +12% in delivery. CARNIE WILSON: UNSTAPLED was up +13% this month and made a nice launching pad for newcomer INSTANT RECALL which premiered on the 4th. While INSTANT RECALL didn't hold onto its lead-in numbers, an interesting choice was made because it was hammocked between two newer shows, rather than older ones. Proceeding RECALL was HIDDEN AGENDA. AGENDA was down -16% this month. INSTANT RECALL takes on a lot of the nostalgia of legendary show Candid Camera, so we'll keep an eye on this newbie to see how it holds up in the weeks to come.

HIGH STAKES POKER 6 premiered last month and was up +2% in delivery this month. The POKER franchise was up overall. POKER #4 was up +16% and POKER 5 was up +24% in delivery overall. This new season of POKER brought on a new look and feel that brought its viewers back into the action of poker.

Programming staples on the network continue to be MILLIONAIRE, FAMILY FEUD, CATCH 21, THE NEWLYWED GAME, DEAL OR NO DEAL and POKER. MILLIONAIRE was not on the schedule again this month. FAMILY FEUD was up +25% share and continues to be one of the highest rated programs on the channel. CATCH was up +50% share and GSN's original version of THE NEWLYWED GAME was also up with Adults 25-54 share. The Monday-Friday line-up continues to be a consistent vertical stack of programs. Off-network acquisition DEAL OR NO DEAL was down this month. And rounding out the month, 1 VS 100 continued its weekday strip and was up +34% in overall delivery. Overall, a pretty solid month of programming and ratings success.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The network looks for a show to appeal their audience base of male/female 25-54. Shows have repeatability, and signature series that can break out. Most recently they just acquired the rights to NBC's off-network acquisition DEAL OR NO DEAL. GSN continues to acquire product in the quiz/game show genres. They look for high energy shows that have a great host, and an opportunity for big-time winners that entices the audience to join in on the fun either on-air or online.

GSN's program CATCH 21 crosses all platforms. There is an online game players now have the opportunity to enjoy the game as a TV show, while TV viewers can become contestants by logging on and competing against other players for cash and prizes. CATCH 21 is an example of the kind of programming that GSN is going after. Bringing a classic card game to life in a fun way that engages the audience. GSN remains committed to developing within a wide range of formats including original reality, relationship, comedy and game-related documentaries.

GSN is constantly trying to create new opportunities to tie in their programming with multi-platform interactive initiatives. With GSN Live, their intention is to give away prizes and exciting new opportunities to win in real-time every day. It promises to be fun, engaging way for them to further connect with their audience by giving them a unique experience for game show fans every time they tune in.