GSN Analysis - July 2010

JULY 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Much of GSN's programming is conventional studio-based quizzers that dominate primetime. However, they are leading up with new specials and theme nights as in the case of their Vegas Night block of casino programming.

GSN continually looks to redefine and expand the definition of game and competition. What have made their loyal viewers come back again and again are the programs that challenge game play and trivia. New programming generally tends to pursue the traditional, broad half-hour strip game show format with interactive play-along elements. In addition to non-traditional one hour series: competitive reality shows, documentaries, story-driven & celebrity-driven formats.

July 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / July 2010 vs. July 2009 (% Change)

*Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall primetime averages for ratings and delivery at GSN were up month as compared to one year ago, July 2009. Overall share fell flat but delivery was up +22%. Adults 25-54, GSN's core demographics were also up +23%. In fact, almost every night of the week was up. GSN's version of the NEWLYWED GAME was up +26% and FAMILY FEUD was up +26% in delivery from one year ago.

GSN's primetime monthly averages overall were on par this month as compared to last month. Overall share fell flat, but delivery was up +3%. With the exception of Thursday and Sunday nights,every night of the week was up in all key demos.

As usual, there was a consistent vertical stack of programs Monday-Friday. BAGGAGE continued to be hammocked between THE NEWLYWED GAME and 1 VS 100. BAGGAGE was up +3% in delivery this month. This show seems to be getting a following with Men 18-49. Another interesting change to highlight this month pertains to the weekend block. Sunday nights has been the traditional casino-themed line-up and was changed last month to Saturday nights. This month, only POKER 6 aired but was spread out to both weekend nights. POKER 6 was up +9% in overall delivery. Proceeding POKER 6 on Saturdays was 1 vs 100 and AUSSIE MILLIONS. On Sundays it was 1 VS 100 and MILLION DOLLAR PASSWORD. 1 vs 100 was down this month. AUSSIE MILLIONS was up +2% and MILLION DOLLAR PASSWORD was up +20% in delivery. It looks like viewers finally caught onto the programming line-up change, and it appears as if more casino programming is warranted. AUSSIE MILLIONS, also a poker event is a perfect accompaniment to POKER, and hits the Men 18-49 demo. In the world of gaming, these types of events are big deals and highly followed.

Programming staples on the network continue to be MILLIONAIRE, FAMILY FEUD, CATCH 21, THE NEWLYWED GAME, DEAL OR NO DEAL and POKER. MILLIONAIRE and CATCH 21 were not on the schedule this month. FAMILY FEUD was up +20% share this month and continues to be the highest rated program on the channel. GSN's original version of THE NEWLYWED GAME was up +3% overall. Off-network acquisition DEAL OR NO DEAL was down -12% in overall delivery. 1 VS 100 which we mentioned was down, in addition to its weekend run, the show continues its weekday strip at 10pm. There were no specials to report on this month. Overall, a very solid month of programming and ratings success for the channel.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The network looks for a show to appeal their audience base of male/female 25-54. Shows have repeatability, and signature series that can break out. Most recently they just acquired the rights to NBC's off-network acquisition DEAL OR NO DEAL. GSN continues to acquire product in the quiz/game show genres. They look for high energy shows that have a great host, and an opportunity for big-time winners that entices the audience to join in on the fun either on-air or online.

GSN's program CATCH 21 crosses all platforms. There is an online game players now have the opportunity to enjoy the game as a TV show, while TV viewers can become contestants by logging on and competing against other players for cash and prizes. CATCH 21 is an example of the kind of programming that GSN is going after. Bringing a classic card game to life in a fun way that engages the audience. GSN remains committed to developing within a wide range of formats including original reality, relationship, comedy and game-related documentaries.

GSN is constantly trying to create new opportunities to tie in their programming with multi-platform interactive initiatives. With GSN Live, their intention is to give away prizes and exciting new opportunities to win in real-time every day. It promises to be fun, engaging way for them to further connect with their audience by giving them a unique experience for game show fans every time they tune in.