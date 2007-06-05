Golf Channel Press Releases 2008

APRIL 10, 2008

GOLF CHANNEL Finishes First Quarter With Record-Setting Ratings Delivery

ORLANDO, Fla. (April 10, 2008) - With record-setting PGA TOUR ratings and its highest single-month ever, the GOLF CHANNEL has set a personal best, achieving the highest quarterly ratings delivery in the history of the network.

The GOLF CHANNEL finished the first quarter of 2008 18 percent better than last year, while garnering significant growth in critical dayparts among households and the network's key demographic. Total Day garnered an 18 percent boost in household impressions, while growing 11 percent in the same category among Men 25-54. Prime-Time household impressions increased 14 percent, while Prime grew 8 percent among Men 25-54.

February was the GOLF CHANNEL's highest-rated month ever, achieving the network's highest prime-time and total-day average ratings. Total viewers in February reached 16.2 million.

While PGA TOUR ratings on broadcast networks remain relatively flat, the GOLF CHANNEL continues its momentum in year two of the network's exclusive, 15-year agreement with the PGA TOUR. Early-round coverage delivery is up 17 percent so far in 2008. Sunday's lead-in coverage of the Accenture Match Play was the highest-rated telecast ever on GOLF CHANNEL.

Additionally, the GOLF CHANNEL's 35 percent represents the largest percentage of upscale viewers ($75K+) watching PGA TOUR golf anywhere on television.

Ratings growth also was evident for other GOLF CHANNEL programming, with the European Tour ratings up 18 percent (Dubai Desert Classic the highest-rated European Tour event ever), the Tavistock Cup the highest-rated ever, LPGA Tour events in Hawaii up 20 percent, and news franchises setting records of their own (Sprint Pre Game and Post-Game show achieving highest-ever non-PGA TOUR ratings for the network).