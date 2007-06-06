Galavision Press Releases 2008

APRIL 2, 2008

HIGHEST 1ST QUARTER EVER IN GALAVISION'S HISTORY

Double Digit Increases in Primetime and Total Day among Key Demos

Galavision, the #1 Spanish-language cable network in the country, continued its impressive growth posting the highest 1st Quarter ever, besting broadcast network Azteca America and all Spanish-language cable networks in the process.

· Galavision has increased its Adult 18-49 delivery by double digits across all key dayparts year to year

· El Chavo I & II (M-F 6-7p) were the highest-rated programs in all of Spanish-language cable among Adults 18-49.

· "Fut bol Liga Mexicana" continues to dwarf Telemundo's soccer telecasts, doubling Men 18-49 and 25-54 deliveries of "Fut bol Telemundo" and outdelivering "Sabado de Fut bol" on each demo by more than 40%.

· Galavision remains the leader among all Spanish-language cable networks on distribution reaching more than 52 million U.S. homes, of which 8 million are Hispanic.