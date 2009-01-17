G4 Strategic Opportunities - January 2009

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

G4 is the Channel for the new digital age. They are looking to lure elusive young male viewers by offering interactive programming that is designed to engage. G4 is focusing its efforts on its linear programming, looking to keep the interest of young-male viewers with highly interactive shows. G4 represents the word on games, technology, animation, interactivity, the Internet and broadband. However they are looking to evolve more into a lifestyle channel, peppered with the videogame culture.

G4 is looking more and more to outside producers and is planning to "step up to be in the price range of other networks" it competes against, like Spike TV and Comedy Central.

Current genres they are developing are: docu-soap, reality, scripted animation, bio video/clip show (magazine format), competition and gameshow.



G4 has beefed up its programming of syndicated and off-network series. They have learned that there is a benefit of a built in audience that also allows a launching pad for their originals.

G4 does not accept any unsolicited material. All materials must be submitted by an agent, production company or attorney.

Live coverage for events like CES 2009, Expo E3 and Comic-Con are the tentpoles or cornerstones for a lot of G4's programming. Catering strictly to the young male demos, their programming needs to be representative of the places and events that this demographic is talking about and most interested in.

G4 is ramping up their development slate with new originals for 1st and 2nd quarter of this year. They will be airing more short run movies, big title theatricals that strategically allow them a perfect opportunity as a launchpad to air new originals. They will also continue to schedule big tentpole events, broadcasting bigger and better such as CES 2009, and Comic Con.

G4 is proving to everyone that they are in game for acquiring more off-net acquisitions in primetime, as they continue to stay strong in this area. G4 continues to focus its efforts on its linear programming, looking to keep the interest of young-male viewers with highly interactive shows. G4 network has recently been trying to populate its schedule and broaden beyond its video game base with such acquisitions as ABC's "Lost" and NBC's "Heroes."Whether it's a movie, a TV show or a videogame, it's all entertainment, and that's how G4 approaches the development and presentation of content for its demo. The gaming genre is the bedrock on which the Comcast-owned network is built.

G4 understands video games and the male viewer. With its recent acquisition of high-profile programming like HEROES and LOST, in addition to gaming competitions like MLG Pro Circuit, the gaming competitions are a natural extension of G4's leading games coverage. Indeed G4 is becoming the leading broadcast source for everything related to digital entertainment. And if this month is any indicator, off-net acquisitions like HEROES won't be the last one they purchase.

