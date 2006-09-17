G4 Performance/Schedule Analysis - September 2006

NETWORK

G4

NETWORK TAGLINE

"TV That Is Plugged In"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK

The network for guys who are plugged into the digital generation. Breaking news, video game industry news, trends, reviews, the hottest games and gear, celebrity interviews and insider opinions. G4 is the first and last word on games, sports, technology, animation, interactivity, the Internet and broadband.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING

Video Games, Reality, Docusoaps, Gameshow, News, Off-Net & Syndicated Entertainment, Pop Culture, Animation

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

Male 18-34.

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS

65 million

PARENT COMPANY

G4 Media which is owned by Comcast Corporation

SISTER NETWORKS

Comcast Sportsnet, Fearnet, E!, Golf Channel, Versus, Sprout, Style, TV One

CONTACT INFO

Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Main Phone: 323-954-2400

President: Neal Tiles

SVP & Programminbg & Production: John Rieber

SVP, New Media & Interactive: Josh Krane

VP, New Media & Interactive: Robert Juster

VP, Development: Laura Civiello

VP Production: Erika Lewis

VP Program Planning: Matt Monos

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS

G4 does not accept any unsolicited material. All materials must be submitted by an agent, production company or attorney.

COMPETITION

Spike, MTV2, Adult Swim, Comedy Central

NETWORK URL

www.g4tv.com

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

http://www.g4tv.com/schedule/index.html