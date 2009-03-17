G4 Performance/Schedule Analysis - March 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of April 22, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Male 18-34.



MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS

X-PLAY, COPS 2.0, NINJA WARRIOR, WHACKED OUT, CHEATERS, G4 UNDERGROUND, TRIGGER HAPPY TV, CHASER'S WAR, FREAKY, UNBEATABLE BANZUKE, HEROES

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

By airing 2 off-net shows that appeal both to the "gamer' and the male demographic, G4 sets up a promotional vehicle to launch new originals.

G4 is getting more into off-net acquisitions in primetime. High profile acquisitions like COPS, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, LOST and now HEROES give the Channel a built in audience immediately that they might have not had. These series speaks perfectly to G4's young-male audience and are an excellent complement to the network's programming lineup, which includes content such as Comic-Con coverage, live daily strip ATTACK OF THE SHOW and video-game-review series X-PLAY. It also allows the network to use the hit NBC show HEROES to expand their brands and promote original programming. This kind of acquisition also shows that they are a serious player for product in the cable/broadcast acquisition marketplace.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

FEBRUARY - MARCH:

PREMIERES:

**March 29th - G4 UNDERGROUND at 9pm

APRIL AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**April 1st - THE ONION MOVIE at 7pm

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

March: 08-09

Yearly % change* H'hold M18-49 F18-49 P18-49

Monday 8-11pm 100% -- -- --

Tuesday 8-11pm 100% 0% -- --

Wednesday 8-11pm 100% -- -- --

Thursday 8-11pm -- -- -- --

Friday 8-11pm 100% 50% -- --

Saturday 8-11pm 50% 33% 50% 0%

Sunday 8-11pm 100% 50% -- 0%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 100% 50% -- --

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall Monday-Sunday primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up compared to one year ago, March 2008. Share was up +100% and delivery was up +69%. Men 18-49 was also up +50% share and +42% in overall delivery. NINJA WARRIOR was up +50% share with Men 18-49. And signature show X-PLAY was up +9% in delivery overall from one year ago.

MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:



G4's primetime average for ratings, share and delivery Monday-Sunday were up substantially this month compared to last month. Overall share was up +100% and delivery was up +66%. Men 18-49 was up +64% in delivery overall. Every night of the week in fact was up significantly.

G4's Monday-Friday primetime programs were half-hour stacks, a mix of acquired and original. This month each week night was a stack of different original and acquired series.Staples like NINJA WARRIORS, X-PLAY, CHEATERS, HEROES, COPS 2.0, and MOVIES still dominated the primetime schedule. X-PLAY was up +11% delivery. NINJA WARRIOR was up +46%. COPS was up +5% and COPS 2.0, the interactive version, was up +17% in overall delivery. This off-network staple continues to be the highest rated program on the Channel. HEROES was up +100% share and CHEATERS was down -10% in delivery. MOVIES were up +55%. Titles worth noting for the month were: Enter the Dragon, Robocop 3, and Madmax Beyond Thunderdome. Madmax is one of the titles that is part of G4's "Movies That Don't Suck" franchise.

Monday nights TRIGGER HAPPY TV was replaced by CHEATERS into the line-up.Wednesday nights CHASER'S WAR and HUMAN WRECKING BALLS were replaced by CHEATERS and COPS, as were Thursday and Friday nights.

Rounding out the weekend were more stacked programming nights.Additional weekend series this month included WHACKED OUT which fell flat this month. At the end of the month premiered G4 UNDERGROUND, a new documentary series. UNDERGROUND goes inside the raw reality that is behind some of the most talked about pop culture trends. This type of in-depth news reporting geared for the digital generation, is what G4 does best at covering. We will report on the ratings next month for this new series.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

THE CHASERS

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

CINEMATECH NOCTURNAL EMMISSIONS, TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS BEHAVIOR, CODE MONKEYS, WANTED FOR SEX