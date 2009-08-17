G4 Performance/Schedule Analysis - August 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of September 19, 2009)

CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS:



ATTACK OF THE SHOW (REALITY)

The show that gets you inside, underneath, around, and behind the newest tech, the hottest games, the fastest-breaking news, and the oddest oddities from the fringe.

Status: Produced by G4 Media.





CODE MONKEYS (REALITY)

Follows the adventures of a video game company in the early 1980s.

Status: Completed airing its current season. 26 x 30. Produced by Monkey Wrangler Prods.



COPS (REALITY)

Real cops in adrenaline-charged confrontations.

Status: Off network acquisition.Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, FOX Television Stations and Langley Prods.





HUMAN WRECKING BALLS (REALITY)

Tough guys Craig and Paul Pumphrey touted as weighing a combined 550 pounds and having police, construction and mixed-martial-arts backgrounds dismantling everything from cars to houses to boats with their bare hands.

Status:Completed airing its current season. Produced by BASE Prods.



LOST IN 2.0 (SCIFI)

An interactive experience that takes the phenomenon that is LOST and blows it up so that you can get deeper, broader, and more connected to the show than ever before

Status: Off network acquisition. Produced by ABC Studios, Touchstone Television, and Bad Robot.



NINJA WARRIOR (REALITY)

The world's top fighters, wrestlers and athletes compete in one of the most difficult physical contests ever devised.

Status: Produced by G4 Media.





THE CHASER'S WAR ON EVERYTHING (REALITY)

Five ballsy Australian comedians have declared war on everything they find ridiculous or wrong-headed.

Status:Completed airing its first season on 5.29.09. 20 x 30. Produced by Chaser Broadcasting.



X-PLAY (GAME)

A video-game review television show that covers the games, gamers, and gear that fuel today's videogaming mania. Including sneak peeks of upcoming titles, unabashed reviews of new releases, and feature stories on the people who create, conquer, and live for videogames.

Status:Currently in its seventh season. Produced by G4 Media and TechTv Inc.



AUGUST 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS

X-PLAY, COPS 2.0, COPS, INTERNATIONAL SEXY LADIES SHOW, WEB SOUP, NINJA WARRIOR, CHEATERS, 2 MONTHS 2 MILLION



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:



G4 is in the midst of a shift in its programming strategy. G4 had been stripping new episodes of X-PLAY and daily tech/pop culture series ATTACK OF THE SHOW weekday evenings. Now it has made the commitment to cut back the number of weekly editions of X-PLAY and AOTS. The network plans to take the money saved from those shows and use it to develop more original programming. Cutting back on strips allows them to use their money on other new projects like a G4 UNDERGROUND.

G4 has also been spending more money and getting into off-network acquisitions in primetime. High profile acquisitions like COPS, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, LOST and HEROES. This allows the channel a built in audience immediately that they might have not had. These series speaks perfectly to G4's young-male audience and are an excellent complement to the network's programming lineup, which includes content such as Comic-Con coverage, live daily strip ATTACK OF THE SHOW and video-game-review series X-PLAY. It also allows the network to use the hit NBC show HEROES to expand their brands and promote original programming. This kind of acquisition also shows that they are a serious player for product in the cable/broadcast acquisition marketplace.



UPCOMING PREMIERES:

2 MONTHS, 2 MILLION premiered August 16th, 2009 at 9pm

WEB SOUP premiered on new night - Tuesdays September 15th at 8pm

WOMEN OF THE WEB premiered Setpember 17th, 2009 (half-hour special)

HUMAN WRECKING BALLS will premiere November 2009



RATINGS ANALYSIS



Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:

August 2009 vs August 2008

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall primetime averages for ratings and delivery were up compared to one year ago, August 2008. Share fell flat but delivery was up +43%. Men 18-49 was up +19% and Men 25-54 was up +46%, respectively. In fact reflecting overall delivery from one year ago, G4 is up substantially every night of the week in prime. This network has had significant growth. While some of their signature programs were down from one year ago, off network acquisitions COPS 2.0 was up +41% in overall delivery. MOVIES were up a substantial +100% share and delivery was up +75%.

Comparing Monday-Sunday primetime monthly averages, G4 was up from last month. Delivery overall was up +7%. Men 18-49, their core demographics were also up +9%. Specifically Saturday and Sunday nights had substantial growth from a month ago with increases of +19% and +16%, respectively. No doubt the premiere of new original series has contributed to their overall success.

This month kicked off with another original series premiere 2 MONTHS, 2 MILLION on Sunday, August 16th. This is the third premiere for the network in the past two months. The cabler premiered this reality show on a Sunday night, which continues to dominate as the night, to many new network original series launches. This series takes the viewers inside the world of competitive high stakes online poker. This original was hammocked in between last months premieres, WEB SOUP and THE INTERNATIONAL SEXY LADIES SHOW. Last month's premieres of WEB SOUP and the INTERNATIONAL SEXY LADIES SHOW, dominated the ratings, but this month were actually down. Its always a challenge to keep the momentum of a new show going, and whether it was summertime cable competition or not, we will keep any eye on these two shows to see how they perform in the weeks to follow.

As usual, G4's primetime programs were stacks of half-hour original and acquired product. For the most part its programming strategy has been pretty consistent week to week. Programming that continues to be the staples on the network were X-PLAY, COPS, COPS 2.0, CHEATERS and MOVIES dominating the schedule. X-PLAY was down -8%. COPS was up +9% delivery, and COPS 2.0, the interactive version, was up +14%. COPS, G4's off-network acquisition, continues to be the highest rated program on the channel. CHEATERS was down -9% this month. And MOVIES were up +4%. G4's branded franchise "Movies That Don't Suck" is popular with its viewers, as long as new titles continue to roll out. Titles worthy of mentioning this month were Conan The Destroyer, Conan the Barbarian, and The Lost Boys.



A pretty solid month overall for the ratings. Returning favorites and new series have really been paying off for this channel lately, even in the midst of all the competition on cable these days. There were no specials or events to comment on this month.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

THE CHASERS



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

