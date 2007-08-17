G4 Performance/Schedule Analysis - August 2007
NETWORK
G4
NETWORK TAGLINE
"TV That Is Plugged In"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK
The network for guys who are plugged into the digital generation. Breaking news, video game industry news, trends, reviews, the hottest games and gear, celebrity interviews and insider opinions. G4 is the first and last word on games, sports, technology, animation, interactivity, the Internet and broadband.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING
Video Games, Reality, Docusoaps, Gameshow, News, Off-Net & Syndicated Entertainment, Pop Culture, Animation
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC
Male 18-34.
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS
65 million
PARENT COMPANY
G4 Media which is owned by Comcast Corporation
SISTER NETWORKS
Comcast Sportsnet, Fearnet, E!, Golf Channel, Versus, Sprout, Style, TV One
CONTACT INFO
Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Main Phone: 323-954-2400
President: Neal Tiles
SVP & Programminbg & Production: John Rieber
SVP, New Media & Interactive: Josh Krane
VP, New Media & Interactive: Robert Juster
VP, Development: Laura Civiello
VP Production: Erika Lewis
VP Program Planning: Matt Monos
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS
G4 does not accept any unsolicited material. All materials must be submitted by an agent, production company or attorney.
COMPETITION
Spike, MTV2, Adult Swim, Comedy Central
NETWORK URL
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
