G4 Performance/Schedule Analysis

NETWORK OVERVIEW

NETWORK: G4

NETWORK TAGLINE: "TV That Is Plugged In"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: The network that are for the guys who are plugged into the digital generation. Breaking news, video game industry news, trends, reviews, the hottest games and gear, celebrity interviews and insider opinions. G4 is the first and last word on games, sports, technology, animation, interactivity, the Internet and broadband.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Video Games, Reality, Docusoaps, Gameshow, News, Off-Net & Syndicated Entertainment, Pop Culture, Animation



TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Male 18-34.



NUMBER OFHOUSEHOLDS: 65 million

PARENT COMPANY: G4 Media which is owned by Comcast Corporation

SISTER NETWORKS: Comcast Spectacor, Comcast SportsNet, E! Entertainment Television, Style, The Golf Channel, Versus, TVOne, Exercise TV, Sprout, FEARnet



CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Main Phone: 323-954-2400

President: Neal Tiles

SVP & Programminbg & Production: John Rieber

SVP, New Media & Interactive: Josh Krane

VP, New Media & Interactive: Robert Juster

VP, Development: Laura Civiello

VP Production: Erika Lewis

VP Program Planning: Matt Monos



PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: G4 does not accept any unsolicited material. All materials must be submitted by an agent, production company or attorney.



COMPETITION: Spike, MTV2, Adult Swim, Comedy Central



NETWORK URL:www.g4tv.com



CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



