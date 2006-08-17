G4 Performance/Schedule Analysis
NETWORK OVERVIEW
NETWORK: G4
NETWORK TAGLINE: "TV That Is Plugged In"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: The network that are for the guys who are plugged into the digital generation. Breaking news, video game industry news, trends, reviews, the hottest games and gear, celebrity interviews and insider opinions. G4 is the first and last word on games, sports, technology, animation, interactivity, the Internet and broadband.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Video Games, Reality, Docusoaps, Gameshow, News, Off-Net & Syndicated Entertainment, Pop Culture, Animation
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Male 18-34.
NUMBER OFHOUSEHOLDS: 65 million
PARENT COMPANY: G4 Media which is owned by Comcast Corporation
SISTER NETWORKS: Comcast Spectacor, Comcast SportsNet, E! Entertainment Television, Style, The Golf Channel, Versus, TVOne, Exercise TV, Sprout, FEARnet
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Main Phone: 323-954-2400
President: Neal Tiles
SVP & Programminbg & Production: John Rieber
SVP, New Media & Interactive: Josh Krane
VP, New Media & Interactive: Robert Juster
VP, Development: Laura Civiello
VP Production: Erika Lewis
VP Program Planning: Matt Monos
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: G4 does not accept any unsolicited material. All materials must be submitted by an agent, production company or attorney.
COMPETITION: Spike, MTV2, Adult Swim, Comedy Central
NETWORK URL:www.g4tv.com
