G4 Analysis - October 2010

OCTOBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

G4 has also been spending more money and getting into off-network acquisitions in primetime. High profile acquisitions like COPS, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, LOST and HEROES. This allows the channel a built in audience immediately that they might have not had. These series speaks perfectly to G4's young-male audience and are an excellent complement to the network's programming lineup, which includes content such as Comic-Con coverage, live daily strip ATTACK OF THE SHOW and video-game-review series X-PLAY. It also allows the network to use the hit NBC show HEROES to expand their brands and promote original programming. This kind of acquisition also shows that they are a serious player for product in the cable/broadcast acquisition marketplace.

OCTOBER 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / October 2010 vs. October 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up compared to one year ago, October 2009. Share was up +100% and delivery was up +20%, respectively. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights in particular, share was up significantly, +100%. X-PLAY was up +16% and MOVIES were up +25% in delivery from one year ago.

Comparing Monday-Sunday primetime monthly averages, G4 was on par with last month. Share fell flat and delivery was down -4%. There were no conventions to highlight this month, rather a solid month of series programming. However, there was a new premiere this month - THAT'S TOUGH. This show takes viewers around the globe counting down the top three "toughest" in a broad spectrum of categories. While it didn't hold onto its lead-in from CAMPUS PD, it's a little premature to count this one out yet. We'll keep an eye on it in the weeks to come. CAMPUS PD which aired a few new episodes this month, including the lead-in to THAT'S TOUGH was up +6% in delivery this month, including a stunted afternooon weekend marathon. IT'S EFFIN SCIENCE was down and THE INTERNATIONAL SEXY LADIES SHOW was not on the schedule this month. CHEATERS was up +23%. WEB SOUP fell flat this month, but did attract some female demos of 25-54.

The rest of G4's primetime programs were stacks of half-hour original and acquired product. For the most part its programming strategy has been steady and consistent week to week. Programming that continue to be the staples on the network are X-PLAY, COPS, NINJA WARRIOR, and MOVIES dominating the schedule.

X-PLAY was up +40% in delivery this month and continues to perform with Men 18-34 demos. Off network acquisition COPS was down this month, never-the-less continues to be the highest rated program on the channel month after month. NINJA WARRIOR was not on the primetime line-up this month, rather replaced by off-net series HEROES. Ratings fell flat, but this off-net series does have the flexibility of filling holes in the schedule wherever needed. MOVIES were up +6% this month with classic solid titles like Back to the Future, Robocop and Weird Science. Overall, not the most successful month in terms of ratings, but a very solid month of programming keeping true to its core viewers.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

G4 shifted its programming strategy away from stripped series and more toward original development. Their originals have taken ground and turned into signature programming for the network.

G4 has been beefing up their development slate, in addition to allocating their budget on reordering shows that have been successful for them. G4 positions themselves as a channel which is a unique alternative to other networks that target young men. They have also carved a niche in terms of programming, blending geek-friendly fare like X-PLAY and WEB SOUP with more general entertainment shows like CAMPUS PD and AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR.