G4 Analysis - June 2010

JUNE 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

G4 has also been spending more money and getting into off-network acquisitions in primetime. High profile acquisitions like COPS, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, LOST and HEROES. This allows the channel a built in audience immediately that they might have not had. These series speaks perfectly to G4's young-male audience and are an excellent complement to the network's programming lineup, which includes content such as Comic-Con coverage, live daily strip ATTACK OF THE SHOW and video-game-review series X-PLAY. It also allows the network to use the hit NBC show HEROES to expand their brands and promote original programming. This kind of acquisition also shows that they are a serious player for product in the cable/broadcast acquisition marketplace.

JUNE 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / June 2010 vs. June 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up compared to one year ago, June 2009. Share fell flat but delivery was up +14%. In fact, G4 posted its most watched quarter ever with total viewers. G4 also tied for its third highest rated quarter ever among Men 18-34. The network rose +18% above the year-ago mark with homes and rose +23% among total viewers as it paced even with Men 18-34. (G4 press) Much of G4's overall success was fueled by new season premieres and E3 2010 coverage. G4's MOVIE franchise was also up +20% in overall delivery from one year ago.

Comparing Monday-Sunday primetime monthly averages, G4 was pretty much on par from last month. While share fell flat, delivery was down -9% overall. However G4's coverage of E3 2010 during the week of June 14th-17th set many records for the network. This was the highest rated E3 coverage in the network's history among homes, total viewers, and Men 18-34. Coming out of these strong lead-ins, the series premiere of new reality show IT'S EFFIN SCIENCE made strides with the Male 18-34 audience, climbing +38% above G4's 2Q10 Primetime average.

June also was the launch of its Epic April campaign with ATTACK OF THE SHOW which equaled its highest rated quarter performance in network history among homes and Men 18-34 with both premieres and all telecast averages. (G4 press).

G4's primetime programs were stacks of half-hour original and acquired product. For the most part its programming strategy has been pretty consistent week to week. Programming that continue to be the staples on the network are X-PLAY, COPS, NINJA WARRIOR and MOVIES dominating the schedule.

X-PLAY produced a record-breaking month. The video game review show was up +50% share with Men 18-49. COPS fell flat and NINJA WARRIOR was down. MOVIES were also down -14% in overall delivery this month.

One special to note this month was Tomorrow's Warrior which premiered on June 3rd at 8pm. This special focused on real world specials ops training and was well received with G4's core viewers.

Overall however, a solid month of programming and ratings success. And the biggest highlight of the month was the extensive coverage of the 2010 Electonic Entertainment Expo (E3). This event is one of the biggest events of the year for the channel.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

After delivering spectacular top-down coverage of the 2009 Expo, G4 has once again been named the official broadcaster of the 2010 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 Expo). This year, G4 expands its coverage from 22 to 25 hours. The E3 Expo is one of the biggest events of the year for G4's audience as they continue their multi-platform coverage.

Nearly a year after shifting its programming strategy away from stripped series and more toward original development, G4 is finally reaping the rewards of its investment. There were four originals that came out of the expanded development slate in 2009 that will be returning for second seasons. For AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR season #2, the network has decided to seek an advertising partner to integrate into the series to help bring off network exposure to the show. Another new element that is being integrated into the show.

In addition, G4 is also in development on a few other programs, targeting late 2010. Because so many shows worked for them in 2009, they are using a lot of their budget to simply reorder shows. G4 positions themselves as a channel which is a unique alternative to other networks that target young men. G4 has also is beginning to carve a niche in terms of programming, blending geek-friendly fare like X-PLAY and WEB SOUP with more general entertainment shows like CAMPUS PD and AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR.