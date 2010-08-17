G4 Analysis - July 2010

JULY 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

G4 has also been spending more money and getting into off-network acquisitions in primetime. High profile acquisitions like COPS, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, LOST and HEROES. This allows the channel a built in audience immediately that they might have not had. These series speaks perfectly to G4's young-male audience and are an excellent complement to the network's programming lineup, which includes content such as Comic-Con coverage, live daily strip ATTACK OF THE SHOW and video-game-review series X-PLAY. It also allows the network to use the hit NBC show HEROES to expand their brands and promote original programming. This kind of acquisition also shows that they are a serious player for product in the cable/broadcast acquisition marketplace.

JULY 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / July 2010 vs. July 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up compared to one year ago, July 2009. Share was up +100% and delivery was up +40%. In fact, G4 posted its most watched month ever with total viewers and scored the highest rated month in network history with homes. The network rose +27% above the year-ago mark with homes and rose +28% among total viewers as it paced even with Men 18-34. (G4 press). This month was fueled by COMIC CON coverage, ATTACK OF THE SHOW, X-PLAY, and a strong July 4th weekend. In addition, THE INTERNATIONAL SEXY LADIES SHOW was up +25%, Movies were up +10% and COPS were up +37% in overall delivery from one year ago.

Comparing Monday-Sunday primetime monthly averages, G4 was pretty much on par from last month. While share fell flat, delivery was up +2% overall. Last month's highlights included covered from E3 2010, and this month it was all about COMIC CON. G4's coverage of COMIC CON 2010 during the weekend of July 24 - 25 displayed strong time period gains with homes and Men 18-34. G4 presented live comphrensive coverage exclusively from the convention floor. The premiere doubled the year-ago time period average with Men 18-34 and leapt +77% with homes. (G4 press). It's these kind of events that have become the backbone of G4's programming and what seperates them from the rest of the networks targeting young male demographics.

New reality series IT'S EFFIN SCIENCE which premiered last month and made great strides with G4's young male demos, nearly doubled the year-ago time period average with Men 18-34 and rose +40% with homes this month.

The rest of G4's primetime programs were stacks of half-hour original and acquired product. For the most part its programming strategy has been pretty consistent week to week. Programming that continue to be the staples on the network are X-PLAY, COPS, NINJA WARRIOR, CHEATERS and MOVIES dominating the schedule.

X-PLAY produced another record-breaking month this month. The series produced its second highest rated month in network history among Men 18-34. The July 2010 premiere performance average gained +40% with homes and +54% among Men 18-34. COPS, G4's highest rated off-network acqusition was up +50% share this month and continues to be the highest rated program on the channel month after month. NINJA WARRIOR was up substantially this month, as much as +100% share, respectively. And the CHEATERS stack on July 5th pushed the network to its 11th highest total day performance in network history with homes. MOVIES were also up +5% this month and both equally balanced with male and female demos. This month's programming strategy focused on original series programming and big annual events. Overall, this was a very solid month of programming and ratings success for the channel.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

On July 24th, G4 and Sprint rebranded the network 4G for one full week - on-air messaging, promos, graphics and logos will be modified from G4 to 4G. The TV network's popular web site, G4tv.com, will also be rebranded to coincide with the on-air takeover, including a flipped header logo, as well as custom Sprint skin on the entire site. "G4 viewers are young guys who are passionate about technology and take pride in being early adopters," said Neal Tiles, President, G4. "We are incredibly excited to team up with Sprint for this highly creative, large-scale partnership that gives Sprint the opportunity to promote their 4G message and connect deeply with our audience. Plus we get to have some fun with our brand in a way that no network has done before."

After delivering spectacular top-down coverage of the 2009 Expo, G4 has once again been named the official broadcaster of the 2010 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 Expo). This year, G4 expands its coverage from 22 to 25 hours. The E3 Expo is one of the biggest events of the year for G4's audience as they continue their multi-platform coverage.

Nearly a year after shifting its programming strategy away from stripped series and more toward original development, G4 is finally reaping the rewards of its investment. There were four originals that came out of the expanded development slate in 2009 that will be returning for second seasons. For AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR season #2, the network has decided to seek an advertising partner to integrate into the series to help bring off network exposure to the show. Another new element that is being integrated into the show.

In addition, G4 is also in development on a few other programs, targeting late 2010. Because so many shows worked for them in 2009, they are using a lot of their budget to simply reorder shows. G4 positions themselves as a channel which is a unique alternative to other networks that target young men. G4 has also is beginning to carve a niche in terms of programming, blending geek-friendly fare like X-PLAY and WEB SOUP with more general entertainment shows like CAMPUS PD and AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR.