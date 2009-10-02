FX Strategic Opportunities - October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

AR2 (DRAMA)

A group of Midwestern college students spark a second American Revolution.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Fox 21.

BROKEN (DRAMA)

Set in post-Katrina New Orleans, the series is built around an investigative journalist for the New Orleans Gazette who is so frustrated by the breakdown of social and governmental institutions that he takes on a sideline pursuit as a vigilante.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Sheldon Turner and Apartment 3B's Jennifer Klein.

CHARLIE CHURCHILL (COMEDY)

A recently fired attorney has to curb his arrogance when he goes to work for a small law firm filled with quirky characters.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by FX Networks, LLC and Film 44.

CHARMING, CA (DRAMA)

Drama about a man whose family is involved in organized crime.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Sony Pictures Television.

CONFESSIONS OF A TAX COLLECTOR (DRAMA)

Drama about someone who spends a year in the IRS.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by CBS Paramount and Solaris Entertainment.

CROSSROADS (DRAMA)

A dramatic cop show set in the modern day West.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Warner Horizon

ECHO PARK (COMEDY)

A comedy about the Echo Park neighborhood.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by FX Productions.

THE GROUP (DRAMA)

Drama about couples who "swing" in Orange County.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Fox 21.

GUILTY PLEASURES (DRAMA)

Drama about a town that has to rely on Big Tobacco to make money.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by David Eick Productions.

THE HAUNTING (DRAMA)

Drama about a stalker.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by David Eick Productions.

HEIR APPARENT (DRAMA)

Drama about a huge corporation.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Once Upon a Frog Productions.

HITMAN (DRAMA)

Action-adventure drama based on Lawrence Block's novels provides a realistic look into the mind of a modern-day hitman.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Timberman / Beverly Productions & SONY Pictures Television.

HOUSE OF CARDS (DRAMA)

Michael Chiklis (THE SHIELD) exec-produced drama about an investment scheme gone wrong, similar to the real-life Bernard Madoff scandal.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Fox Networks LLC.

THE INSIDE (DRAMA)

Drama about a Special Forces Operator who goes undercover to infiltrate a drug cartel.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by ABC Studios and El Sendero Productions.

LIGHTS OUT (DRAMA)

An aging former boxing champ takes a job as a debt collector while dealing with a neurological disorder affecting his memory.

Premiere Date: Fall 2010. 13x60. Produced by Fox TV Studios and FX Productions.

LOUIE (COMEDY)

Half-hour comedy centered on the life of stand-up comedian Louis C.K. as a divorced father of two kids. The plot is relayed through stand-up routines and Louis acting with other actors playing his kids, ex-wife and friends.

Premiere Date: June 2010. 13x30. Produced by FX Productions.

PARANOID (DRAMA)

Drama set in the world of security for corporations.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Warner Bros. Television and Shephard Robin.

PRETTY HOUSES (DRAMA)

Drama about two brothers who are reunited after one of them is released from prison.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Grand Productions Inc and Fox Television Studios.

THE PRODUCT (DRAMA)

Drama about an international rock band.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by FX Productions.

QUEEN B (DRAMA)

A powerful woman takes over as CEO of a mega-huge worldwide company, and then corrupts a younger female colleague with power.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Century Fox TV.

RECONSTRUCTION (DRAMA)

The drama is set in a Missouri town during the post-Civil War Reconstruction era and centers on Jason, a proper East Coast gentleman who returns from the war a changed man and seeks refuge in the border state.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Co-creator Joshua Brand and director-producer Peter Horton.

STATEN ISLAND (DRAMA)

Gritty drama about a corrupt police chief working out of a Staten Island precinct.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by FX Networks LLC & Fox21.

SOLOMON'S LAW (DRAMA)

Drama about a law firm that specializes in the cases of people who have been wrongfully accused.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Fox21.

TERRIERS (COMEDY)

Detective dramedy is a comedic take on the private eye world, revolving around an ex-cop turned detective who teams up with a young hotshot.

Premiere Date: Not announced. 13x60. Produced by Griffin & Ryan / Fox21.

THE TEMPLE (COMEDY)

Series follows the personal and professional life of a Rabbi and his congregation.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by ABC Studios.

UNTITLED FORREST WHITTAKER PROJECT (DRAMA)

A SOPRANOS-like drama set in the world of arms dealers.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Fox Television Studios.

UNTITLED AMY HOLDEN PROJECT (DRAMA)

A premiere neuroscientist is also bipolar.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

UNTITLED RACHEL ABROMOWITZ & JOSH GOLDIN PROJECT (DRAMA)

Police drama about a New York City cop who investigates crimes with a religious element.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

UNTITLED DENNIS LEARY PROJECT (DRAMEDY)

A drama that follows an undercover agent in the world of televangelists.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Sony Pictures Television / Apostle Pictures.

UNTITLED ART & JOHN LINSON PROJECT (DRAMA)

The outlaw culture of Nashville's "Dixie Mafia" vs. the public's favorable view of the city is explored via a "Romeo & Juliet" type of story.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by FX Networks, LLC.

UNTITLED EOGHAN MAHONY PROJECT (DRAMA)

A trio of pharmaceutical bigwigs struggle with decisions that can potentially influence millions of lives--including their own.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by FX Networks, LLC / Landscape Entertainment.

UNTITLED NATALIE PORTMAN PROJECT (DRAMA)

A father-daughter sex therapist team.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Brillstein-Grey Entertainment.

UNTITLED TOM SPEZIALY PROJECT (DRAMA)

A darkly comedic melodrama revolving around a Rockefeller-esque family.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by FX Networks, LLC.

UNTITLED BRUCE MARSHALL ROMANS PROJECT (DRAMA)

A family drama set against the backdrop of thoroughbred horse racing at the famed Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by ENDEMOL.

UNTITLED SHAWN RYAN & TED GRIFFIN PROJECT (DRAMEDY)

A dramatic / comedic series focusing on a private investigator.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

UNTITLED SHELDON TURNER PROJECT (DRAMA)

A dark police drama focusing on two undercover cops - one a bit of a rogue cop - who have infiltrated the Russian mob.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Peter Berg, Sheldon Turner and Sarah Aubrey, for Film 44.

WALTER REED (DRAMA)

A drama set in the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC.

Premiere Date: Not announced.