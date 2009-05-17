FX Strategic Opportunities - May 2009

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES



CABLEUNEED TO KNOW:

FX is all about movies and edgy original drama series with star power such as RESCUE ME, NIP/TUCK and SONS OF ANARCHY. Quirky comedies such as IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA are also an FX trademark. FX has succeeded at branding itself as the "HBO of ad-supported cable." They pride themselves on pushing the boundaries of all popular TV genres.

FX has a long development slate of dark, gritty dramas, yet the network has been slow to pull the trigger on launching new series. Movie acquisitions are far more prevalent than program launches, dominating over 90% of the network's primetime line-up. The original programming that does make it to the air has the look and feel of theatricals.

