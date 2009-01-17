FX Strategic Opportunities - January 2009

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

FX is all about movies and edgy original drama series with star power such as RESCUE ME, NIP/TUCK and SONS OF ANARCHY. Quirky comedies such as IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA are also an FX trademark. FX has succeeded at being the "HBO of ad-supported cable." They push the boundaries of all popular TV genres.

With all the star-powered original series on the slate, this is a tough nut to crack. The net's deep bench and ratings success with superhero movies makes that seems like a natural theme for a new program.

Always looking to feed their strong movie appetite.

FX does not accept unsolicited submissions. Your best bet is to get yourself a lawyer or agent.



FX is using offbeat comedy IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA to launch low-budget comedic companions. First up was TESTEES from writer Kenny Hotz, with fairly low ratings. Next up? No announcements yet.

If you go to FX with a series idea, it better be very dramatic...have great characters...and at least make you blush.

