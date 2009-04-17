FX Strategic Opportunities - April 2009

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

FX is all about movies and edgy original drama series with star power such as RESCUE ME, NIP/TUCK and SONS OF ANARCHY. Quirky comedies such as IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA are also an FX trademark. FX has succeeded at being the "HBO of ad-supported cable." They push the boundaries of all popular TV genres.

ORIGINAL:

With all the star-powered original series on the slate, this is a tough nut to crack. The net's deep bench and ratings success with superhero movies makes that seems like a natural theme for a new program.

ACQUIRED:

Always looking to feed their strong movie appetite.

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:



FX does not accept unsolicited submissions. Your best bet is to get yourself a lawyer or agent.



CABLEUNEED TO KNOW:



FX is using offbeat comedy IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA to launch low-budget comedic companions. First up was TESTEES from writer Kenny Hotz, with fairly low ratings. Next up? No announcements yet.

FX has a long development slate of dark, gritty dramas, yet the network has been slow to pull the trigger on launching new series. Movie acquisitions are more prevalent than program launches.

If you go to FX with a series idea, it better be very dramatic...have great characters...and at least make you blush.

GOT MORE?:

