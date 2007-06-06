Fuel Press Releases 2008

MONDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2008

FUEL TV ANNOUNCES A FRENZY OF NEW DECEMBER PROGRAMMING

Watch all new snowboard series "Snowboard Diaries" and "Firsthand" season 10.

December specials include "Volcom Stone's Wander Winterland," "2008 Oakley Arctic Challenge," "LG World Championships of Freestyle Motorcross," and "The ASP Women's World Tour 2008 - Mancora Peru Classic."

LOS ANGELES, CA - FUEL TV, the only network dedicated to the lifestyle of action sports, announces the season 10 premiere of "Firsthand," on December 28 at 8:00pm ET/PT and the premiere of an all new snowboard show, "Snowboard Diaries," on December 30 at 8:00pm ET/PT. These new series join an action-packed line up of new specials including "Volcom Stone's Wander Winterland," "LG World Championships of Freestyle Motorcross," and "The ASP Women's World Tour 2008 - Mancora Peru Classic."

Winter Series Premieres

Sundays, starting 12/28/2008

Firsthand - season 10 - 8:00pm ET/PT

FUEL TV's original series Firsthand brings you up close and personal with the daily lives of today's top action sports athletes. Follow along as they span the globe in search of untracked powder, concrete bowls, and perfect waves. From the biggest competitions to laid-back free sessions, Firsthand offers exclusive footage of world class pros pushing the limits of their riding. In season 10, catch a personal look at the lives of BMX Dew Tour Champ Daniel Dhers, Olympic Silver medalist snowboard star Gretchen Bleiler, pro surfer Corey Lopez, and many more.

Tuesdays, starting 12/30/2008

Snowboard Diaries - New Series - 8:00pm ET/PT in Snow Pack

Snowboard Diaries follows the trials and tribulations of some of today's most accomplished snowboarders over the course of a winter season. Each episode focuses on a single pro rider as they face personal challenges - physical, mental and emotional - and battle the odds. To new TTR world champ Kevin Pearce, this entails facing the immense pressure of modern-day competitive snowboarding. For others - like maverick pro Hampus Mosseson - it means pulling out all of the stops to produce their own independent snowboard movie. For each rider there is a unique story with a different set of circumstances, but all five share the same desire: To overcome their adversities and maintain their rankings as the world's best.

December Specials

Monday, 12/1/2008

Byerly Toe Jam 2008 presented by O'Neill - 8:00pm ET/PT in Meet & Brotatoes

Sixteen of the world's best wakeskaters compete on the sport's biggest stage, the Byerly Toe Jam presented by O'Neill. Keeping with Scott Byerly's vision to showcase all aspects of the sport, riders will face off in four different disciplines: cable park, winch setup, rail park, and boat. This one boils down to some solid riding and a duel between Nick Taylor and Reed Hansen.

Monday, 12/1/2008

2008 Oakley Arctic Challenge - 8:30pm ET/PT in Meet & Brotatoes

Since its roots in 1999 The Arctic Challenge has become a historic snowboarding event with a 'can't miss' attitude from all the top riders that compete on the impressive and legendary 10 meter high quarterpipe. In 2007, event founder Terje Haakonsen broke the world record for the highest air ever in quarterpipe snowboard riding at 9.8 meters. Will 2008 see him break this record, or will 2007 event winner Kevin Pearce give him a run for his money? All eyes are on Holmenkollen, Norway to witness more history in the making.

Tuesday, 12/2/2008

Simon Says: How High - 8:30pm ET/PT in Snow Pack

Skier Simon Dumont returns to his home town of Bethel, Maine to set the World Record for big air. Will he be welcomed back by his community? Can he overcome weather, injuries, and the law of physics? Or will he crash under the pressure of the World Record attempt? Watch as Simon pushes himself to reach heights even he couldn't have dreamt of.

Thursday, 12/4/2008

The ASP Women's World Tour 2008 - Mancora Peru Classic - 8:00pm ET/PT

Sofia Mulanovich returns home looking to extend her world championship points lead. At stop 6 of 8, Sofia is in the lead, but current World Champion Stephanie Gilmore chases from a close second. But the other top surfers in the world, including Silvana Lima, Chelsea Hedges, Layne Beachley, and Samantha Cornish, aren't going down without a fight.

Monday, 12/8/2008

2008 S3 Supergirl Jam - 8:00pm ET/PT in Meet & Brotatoes

100 of the top female action sports pros compete in skateboarding, surfing and snowboarding events in this all-girls, action sports contest series.

Monday, 12/15/2008

Quiksilver Natural Selection - 8:00pm ET/PT in Meet & Brotatoes

Take an in-depth look at the Quiksilver Natural Selection competition held at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The brainchild of Quiksilver athlete Travis Rice, the Quiksilver Natural Selection will consist of two days of competition among Travis and 17 of the biggest names in snowboarding, including Nicolas Muller, Mark Landvik, Samuel Luebke, and David Benedek, hand-picked by the mastermind himself. Foregoing manicured parks and pipes, Travis and his riders will compete on some of the most challenging natural terrain in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in an attempt to strip away everything unnatural about snowboarding competitions and bring the sport back to its roots.

Tuesday, 12/16/2008

Catch The Vapors - 8:30pm ET/PT in Snow Pack

Standard Films span the globe this past winter documenting the best snowboarding in the greatest mountain ranges to Catch the Vapors. Witness pro snowboarders descend huge mountain peaks, drop endless pillows lines, boost off huge backcountry kickers, hit unique urban features and destroy custom resort parks. Catch the Vapors is the progression of all terrain, freestyle, all mountain and backcountry snowboarding! Featuring: Mark Landvik, Matt Hammer, John Jackson, Marko Grilc, Mads Jonsson, Freddie Austbo, Danny Kass, Jonas Emery, and Frederik Kalbermatten.

Wednesday, 12/17/2008

LG World Championships of Freestyle Motocross - 8:00pm ET/PT in Moto Mix

The world's top freestyle motocross (FMX) pros compete for the season-ending World Championships of FMX. Watch as Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg goes for the repeat win, but the other big names including Adam Jones, Beau Bamberg, Robbie Maddison, Mike Mason, and Jeremy Lusk want a shot at the title.

Monday, 12/22/2008

Allan Cooke presents LET 5 - 8:00pm ET/PT in Meet & Brotatoes

Allan Cooke Presents: Local Exposure Tour 5 "Wicked Awesome New England." Pro BMX rider Allan Cooke gathers up some close friends and BMX Pro riders to hit the road in his personal RV. The goal is to visit five local bike parks in search of some unknown talent. Each stop the pro riders vote for their favorite rider and at the end of the tour an overall champion is chosen to join the crew next year, be showered in a prize package, and get some well deserved exposure that will hopefully push them to the next level.

Tuesday, 12/23/2008

Volcom Stone's Wander Winterland - 8:00pm ET/PT in Snow Pack

Follow the Volcom team as they wander around the globe looking for prime snowboarding conditions. Riders include Bjorn Leines, Seth Huot, Kevin Pearce, Tyler Flanagan, and the rest of the Volcom team doing what they do best.

Monday, 12/29/2008

LG Action Sports World Championships - BMX Street & Skateboarding Vert -8:00pm ET/PT in Meet & Brotatoes

The world's top BMX street and skate vert pros compete for the season-ending World Championships of Action Sports. Paul Rodriguez, Pierre-Luc Gagnon, Jamie Bestwick, and Daniel Dhers are all looking to come out on top, but find out who wins the overall prize.

