Fox Reality Press Releases 2009

APRIL 6, 2009

FOX REALITY CHANNEL AND GLASSMAN MEDIA SET OUT TO FIND A PERFECT MATCH FOR INTERNET SENSATION CINDY MARGOLIS

Casting for the network's newest original series, "The Cindy Margolis Dating Project," Begins April 6

LOS ANGELES, CA - Fox Reality Channel is set to begin production and casting for its newest original series, The Cindy Margolis Dating Project (working title). The dating show features Cindy Margolis, America's sexiest cougar, who gained fame for being the most downloaded woman on the internet, and a 2008 Playboy celebrity cover model. Produced by Glassman Media, the show begins production in early June.

Over the course of eight, one-hour episodes, the newly-single Margolis will put her heart on the line, with a variety of potential partners, to find her ultimate soul mate. The suitors will range from the suave and sophisticated to the self-confessed "internet nerds", who catapulted her to mass popularity and fame.

Casting producers are seeking single men over 18 with strong, magnetic personalities to participate in Cindy's dating series. Casting will take place from April 6- 30 in Los Angeles, California. All potential cast members are asked to send bios, contact information, two photographs, and a brief explanation of why they want to date Cindy Margolis to datecindy@gmail.com.

"Fox Reality Channel is pleased to present the network's first original dating show, that will take viewers on the exciting, emotional and potentially intimidating journey of finding love over 40," said Noel Siegel, VP Development and Production for Fox Reality Channel. "Millions of men have downloaded Cindy Margolis photos, but only one can win her heart."

"I am thrilled to join Fox Reality Channel for this unique and sensational next chapter in my life," said Cindy Margolis. "My fans have been incredibly loyal and supportive over the years, so I am taking the leap of faith that one of them is also the love of my life. I am ready to be swept off my feet, and looking forward to all the incredible reality along the way."

For more information about casting for The Cindy Margolis Dating Project, go to www.foxreality.com/cindy

ABOUT FOX REALITY CHANNEL

Fox Reality Channel launched in May 2005, to become the premier destination for lovers of unscripted programming. Fox Reality Channel is the only all-reality, all-the-time cable and satellite network featuring compelling original programming, never-before-seen U.S. premieres of international reality hits, and network favorites. Fox Reality Channel is available in nearly 50 million homes and can be accessed via broadband, mobile devices and other digital platforms such as iTunes® (excluding American Idol Extra). For more information on Fox Reality Channel programs and schedules, please visit foxreality.com.

GLASSMAN MEDIA

Glassman Media is an independent Los Angeles-based international television production company whose credits include network primetime dating, competition, self-improvement, competition, and game formats. Glassman's credits include NBC's "Momma's Boys" (in association with Ryan Seacrest Productions) and "Average Joe," whose first season finale attracted more than 25 million viewers, ranking it the second highest rated reality telecast in NBC network history. Glassman Media was founded by Andrew Glassman in 2001 following his successful career as an Emmy Award-winning investigative broadcast journalist during which he appeared on-air at NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC, WCAU, and WNBC.

MARCH 23, 2009

FOX REALITY CHANNEL'S NEW ORIGINAL SERIES "BUSTED & DISGUSTED" PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

GUARANTEEING GROSS-OUTS GALORE

Show Features Hidden Camera Clips of People Doing the Most Shocking, Filthy and Disgraceful Acts Imaginable

LOS ANGELES, CA - Fox Reality Channel's new original 10-episode series, "Busted & Disgusted" will premiere Wednesday April 1, 2009 at 9p ET/ 6p PT. Just when you thought you'd seen it all, Fox Reality Channel and the team that brought you "Busted on the Job," "When Good Times Go Bad," "Totally Embarrassed," and "When Chefs Attack" are taking clip shows to another level. If it's sickening, outrageous, or disgusting -you'll see it on "Busted & Disgusted."

"Surveillance cameras are commonplace these days, yet some people's behavior is completely shocking. Fox Reality Channel brings viewers the most incredible footage of tasteless acts with 'Busted & Disgusted,'" said Bob Boden, Senior Vice President of Programming, Production & Development at Fox Reality. "This show is sure to stir spirited conversation."

Produced by legendary clip show producer Danny Wolf, highlights from the first season of "Busted & Disgusted" include an angry hospital patient seeking revenge with a bedpan and a creative bartender giving new meaning to the term "swizzle stick."

"We thought we'd found it all, but dug deeper and scoured the globe for the most revolting behaviors ever caught on camera," said Danny Wolf, Producer, Busted Productions.

"Busted & Disgusted" is produced by Busted Productions.

ABOUT FOX REALITY CHANNEL

ABOUT BUSTED PRODUCTIONS

Busted Productions is a subsidiary of Bluebook Films, founded by veteran producer Rene Barnett and award- winning UK director Bruce Burgess and known for its investigative documentaries and series. Barnett, Burgess and Bluebook, together, have produced programming for most U.S. broadcast and cable networks as well as for broadcasters around the globe. Bluebook is now in production on a reality/adventure series for the Sci Fi network under the working title "RelicQuest." In 2009, they set up Busted Productions and tapped highly successful reality television producer, Danny Wolf to produce the new clip series "Busted & Disgusted" for Fox Reality Channel.

MARCH 23, 2009

FOX REALITY CHANNEL'S ORIGINAL SERIES "AMERICAN IDOL EXTRA" PREMIERES AT A SPECIAL TIME ON THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Music Legend Smokey Robinson and Former Idol contestant Brooke White Scheduled to Appear on Debut Episode

LOS ANGELES - The fourth season of Fox Reality Channel's Original series, "American Idol Extra" premieres at a special time on Thursday, March 26th at 1a ET / 10p PT. "American Idol Extra" will return to its regular time slot on Thursdays at 7 &10p ET/PT with an exclusive sneak peek every Wednesday at 1a ET/10p PT beginning April 1.

"American Idol Extra" is the ultimate companion show to the pop-culture phenomenon "American Idol." Coming directly from the Idol stage, "American Idol Extra" gets the exclusive first in-depth interview with each of the Top 10 Idol contestants, moments after their emotional elimination.

Smokey Robinson is set to appear on the first episode of" American Idol Extra", following his special "50 Years of Motown" performance on "American Idol." Season 7 Idol contestant Brooke White will also stop by to give an update on her post-Idol life and perform the single "Hold Up My Heart" from her upcoming album, "High Hopes and Heartbreak."

This season on "American Idol Extra," Jillian Reynolds joins as the new Host and Ace Young as the new Co-Host. Former Idol contestant Constantine Maroulis returns periodically as a special field correspondent. The fourth season of "American Idol Extra" gives viewers more exclusive access and Idol insider scoop than ever before with exciting new segments, including Ace's "On Tour with...," where he hits the road with former Idol contestants David Cook, Kellie Pickler and Bo Bice on their respective tours. Also, for the first time, "American Idol" music director Rickey Minor will share his opinions and insights weekly with Jillian during "Rickey's Review."

ONLY Fox Reality Channel's original "American Idol Extra" is on-stage and backstage to bring viewers the WHOLE Idol story. Only American Idol Extra has exclusive musical performances by memorable Idol alums, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Idol's movers and shakers.

ABOUT FOX REALITY CHANNEL

ABOUT FREMANTLEMEDIA NORTH AMERICA

ABOUT 19 ENTERTAINMENT LTD

FEBRUARY 23, 2009

FOX REALITY CHANNEL AND SCOTT STERNBERG PRODUCTIONS GET FIRED UP FOR THE THIRD SEASON OF THE ORIGINAL SERIES: "THE ACADEMY"

Fox Reality Channel's "THE ACADEMY: ORANGE COUNTY FIRE" Goes Behind-the-Scenes For the First Time to Capture a Recruit Class as It Endures 18-Weeks of Fire Academy Training

LOS ANGELES, CA - Fox Reality Channel announced it has begun production on the third season of its original series, "The Academy." "The Academy: Orange County Fire," produced by Scott Sternberg Productions, will return with 10 episodes, beginning Saturday, October 24, 2009 (Time TBD).

In 2007, fires burned more than 500,000 acres from California's Santa Barbara County to the Mexico border. With its hot, dry climate, and Santa Ana winds, Southern California is one of the country's most dangerous areas to fight fires. Fox Reality Channel's "The Academy: Orange County Fire" will take viewers on a journey with 29 recruits as they endure 18 weeks of intense physical and emotional training. The first two seasons of "The Academy" followed recruits of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as they participated in a rigorous 18-week training program.

For the first time, the Orange Country Fire Authority (OCFA) has opened its doors to let camera crews capture its training and firefighting tactics, along with all of the action and drama associated with taking part in one of the most grueling fire academy training programs in the nation.

"Fox Reality Channel is eager to be working with Scott Sternberg Productions to extend 'The Academy' franchise from the Sheriff's Department to the Fire Authority," said Noel Siegel, VP Production & Development, Fox Reality Channel. "'The Academy: Orange County Fire' gives viewers an unprecedented inside look at how firefighters train, including the extreme personal highs and lows of recruits as they aspire to take on one of the world's most dangerous jobs."

A team of OCFA instructors known as "The Cadre" will guide the recruits through their transformation into firefighters, training them how to fight wildfires and structural fires, and deal with building collapses. Rigorous training with The OCFA team also includes handling of hazardous materials, working with vehicle and aircraft fires, and proficiency in emergency and rescue activities.

"We are extremely proud of the way we train and prepare our fire recruits," said OCFA Battalion Chief Kris Concepcion. "Providing Orange County with high-quality fire service requires state-of-the-art training, which will be shown in this series. We are excited that Fox Reality Channel will show the hard work, dedication, and commitment it takes to be an OCFA firefighter."

The OCFA, headquartered in Irvine, CA serves 22 cities in Orange County and all unincorporated areas, protecting over 1,380,000 residents with its 62 fire stations located throughout the county.

"The firefighters of Southern California have one of the toughest jobs in the world," said Scott Sternberg, President of Scott Sternberg Productions. "I am delighted to be partnering with Fox Reality Channel and the OCFA to extend The Academy brand and show viewers exactly what it takes to be part of this elite organization."

ABOUT FOX REALITY CHANNEL

ABOUT SCOTT STERNBERG PRODUCTIONS

Scott Sternberg Productions is a full service television production company focusing on unscripted programming. Emmy-award winning CEO, Scott Sternberg, founded Scott Sternberg Productions in 1991. The firm provides content to broadcast and cable networks, web portals and satellite radio stations. Scott Sternberg Productions also produces branded content for major non-broadcast entities. No Studio Entertainment and Spanglish Entertainment are wholly owned subsidiaries of Scott Sternberg Productions. Both produce regional and local programs, with Spanglish Entertainment providing content for Spanish language outlets. Scott Sternberg Productions is located at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, CA. www.ssprods.com

JANUARY 27, 2009

FOX REALITY CHANNEL'S ORIGINAL SERIES "AMERICAN IDOL EXTRA" RETURNS FOR AN EXCITING FOURTH SEASON

NEW HOST JILLIAN REYNOLDS AND NEW CO-HOST ACE YOUNG GET THE FIRST EXCLUSIVE SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW EACH WEEK!

LOS ANGELES - Fox Reality Channel has greenlit the fourth season of its original series AMERICAN IDOL EXTRA from "American Idol" producers FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, giving viewers the first in-depth interview each week with the Top 10 Idol finalists, moments after their emotional elimination. Only Fox Reality Channel gets up close and personal directly from the Idol stage to bring viewers the reality moments they can't get anywhere else. New host Jillian Reynolds ("FOX NFL Sunday", "Good Day LA") joins the series, along with new co-host and former Idol finalist Ace Young (Season 5). Fox Reality Channel's "American Idol Extra" airs every Thursday night, premiering March 26th at 7 & 10p, with a late night sneak peek every Wednesday at 10p & 1am.

Viewers can count on bold weekly interviews with Jillian and a fresh new perspective from Ace, who will use his expertise and empathy to get the inside scoop. In addition, a familiar face, former Idol contestant Constantine Maroulis (Season 4), returns as a special field correspondent.

"We're delighted to have Jillian Reynolds and Ace Young join us as the host and co-host for Season 4 of 'American Idol Extra,'" said Bob Boden, Senior Vice President of Programming, Production & Development at Fox Reality Channel. "'American Idol' has become a cornerstone of American pop-culture and we are proud to be the exclusive cable and satellite network to broadcast straight from the Idol stage."

Plus, "American Idol Extra" goes backstage to experience the first-hand excitement and tension, showing viewers what goes into making "American Idol." Judges, producers, vocal coaches and stylists give firsthand accounts of what it takes to get America's most popular TV show on-air each week.

Fox Reality Channel is the ONLY cable network giving viewers the whole Idol story. No other show brings viewers closer to reality and closer to "American Idol." "American Idol Extra" will kick off its fourth season with up-close and personal coverage on Thursday, March 26, 2009, and can be seen only on Fox Reality Channel. The show will air every Thursday at 7 & 10p ET/PT, with encore performances all weekend leading up to the finale.

"American Idol Extra" is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment. Tracy Verna is executive producer.

AMERICAN IDOL is created and executive-produced by Simon Fuller, founder of 19 Entertainment; and executive-produced by Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO, FremantleMedia North America, and Ken Warwick, Executive Producer, FremantleMedia North America.

ABOUT FOX REALITY CHANNEL

ABOUT FREMANTLEMEDIA NORTH AMERICA

ABOUT 19 ENTERTAINMENT LTD

JANUARY 23, 2009

FOX REALITY CHANNEL'S ORIGINAL SERIES "SOLITARY v3.0" DELIVERS THE LARGEST AUDIENCE OF ANY ORIGINAL SERIES IN ITS HISTORY

"Solitary v3.0'' January 17th Premiere Draws over 330,000 Viewers and 200,000 Young Adults

LOS ANGELES, CA - The third season of Fox Reality Channel's most popular original series "Solitary", delivered the network's highest ratings ever for an original series since its launch in 2005.

"Solitary v3.0" more than tripled Fox Reality Channel's prior time period delivery of A18-49. Fox Reality Channel also beat 44 competing cable networks in the A18-49 rating from 9-10:30p, including Bravo, Style, WE, TV Guide Channel and GSN.

"We are so proud of the premiere performance of 'Solitary v3.0' premiere. 'Solitary' was our first network original series and the franchise has shown tremendous growth in quality and popularity over the past three seasons," said Bob Boden, Senior Vice President of Programming, Production & Development at Fox Reality Channel.

The premise of the "Solitary" franchise is simple: the last person to leave their small, barren and completely isolated "pod" after enduring grueling activities presented by their omnipresent digital taskmaster, Val -- wins bragging rights and $50,000. The nine individuals, "subjects" who have their names replaced by numbers, are subjected to sleep deprivation, extreme temperatures and other forms of environmental stress, thus causing them to leave their pod and lose the competition.

Additional Fox Reality Channel original productions include such notable series as AMERICAN IDOL EXTRA, THE ACADEMY, BATTLE OF THE BODS, MY BARE LADY, PARADISE HOTEL 2, and LONG WAY DOWN. Upcoming original series include RE-INVENTING BONADUCE and HOUSEHUSBANDS OF HOLLYWOOD, among other originals slated.

"Solitary v3.0" is executive produced and co-created by Emmy Award-winning producer Andrew Golder (Win Ben Stein's Money, Identity, World Series of Blackjack) and Lincoln Hiatt (Unan1mous).

ABOUT FOX REALITY CHANNEL

ABOUT THE PRODUCERS OF "SOLITARY"

Andrew Golder and Lincoln Hiatt are co-creators and executive producers of the "Solitary ." franchise (3 seasons) Their partnership dates back fifteen years to a start as writers on "Let's Make A Deal" for NBC. Golder, an Emmy award winner for "Win Ben Stein's Money," has produced more than a dozen game and variety shows including "Identity," "The Chair" and "You Don't Know Jack." Hiatt was the creator and executive producer of the hit FOX reality series "Unan1mous," and his experience encompasses a long history in both reality television ("The Contender," "The Family") and feature films ("Godzilla," "Independence Day"). "Solitary' itself is the ultimate voyeuristic social experiment and reality game show. Funny and macabre, it reflects the lighter and darker sensibilities of the two men who produce it.

JANUARY 22, 2009

FOX REALITY CHANNEL SPICES UP VALENTINE'S DAY WITH THE PREMIERE OF HOT NEW EPISODES OF "BATTLE OF THE BODS"

Comedienne Olivia Lee Returns as Host of "Battle of the Bods" Premiering Saturday, February 14 at 10p/9c

Los Angeles, CA - Fox Reality Channel is bringing sexy back with all-new episodes of its successful original series, "Battle of the Bods," proving you don't have to be a man to think like one. Clothes come off and claws come out on "Battle of the Bods," which takes five outspoken ladies who must rank themselves in order of physical attractiveness in order to match the rankings of a panel of male judges sitting behind a one-way mirror. If the women are successful, they win cash prizes. Feisty British comedienne Olivia Lee (Punk'd, Comedy Lab: Olivia Lee's Naughty Bits) returns to host all-new episodes of the eye candy-filled original, "Battle of the Bods," premiering Saturday, February 14 at 10p/9c.

"While other networks offer romance, Fox Reality Channel is providing our fans with a reality series that is brutally honest about beauty and sex appeal," said Bob Boden, Senior Vice President, Programming and Development, Fox Reality Channel. "Whether you're spending Valentine's Day alone or with a sweetheart, 'Battle of the Bods' serves as the perfect forum to discover what men and women find attractive about each other - viewers might be surprised to see who comes out on top, as our alluring players 'get ranking'."

In "Battle of the Bods," the five women compete in three rounds to rank their best attributes, which include the categories face, butt, chest, legs and the full package. For every rank the women match with the male judges, they build their cash prize. The male judges don't get off that easy though - at the end of each episode the tables are turned and the ladies get their chance to rank the men's bodies for bonus cash.

"This season the players are hotter, the egos are bigger and tempers are closer to the surface," said Glenda Hersh, Executive Producer and President of True Entertainment. "The ladies turned up ready to fight for their rank, outthink the guys and take home cash."

Watch for special "Reality Star" episodes with men and women from some of the most popular reality shows including, "Rock of Love" (VH1) and "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" (MTV), and a "grudge match," featuring some audience-favorite females from previous shows.

In addition to watching the show on Fox Reality Channel, viewers can "get ranking" on foxreality.com. Web extras include: "Bodsliders," a traditional slider game that has players mix body photo pieces of contestants (head, torso, legs) into new combinations to form their ideal mate; a media gallery including wallpapers, behind-the-scenes photos and sound bytes. Registered users can enter a weekly prize drawing by ranking the lineup of ladies from the forthcoming episode online. If they match the lineup of the show, they will be given a number of entries equal to the number they matched. Weekly drawings are held and winners will be posted on the site.

Along with the value-add website experience, "Battle of the Bods" will be available as one of the shows featured in the mobile version of the foxreality.com website and through tunes®, VOD, and Hulu.com.

True Entertainment produces the Fox Reality Original "Battle of the Bods" series with Co-Presidents/Co-Founders Steven Weinstock & Glenda Hersh and Executive Producer Dean Minerd.

ABOUT FOX REALITY CHANNEL

ABOUT TRUE ENTERTAINMENT

True Entertainment is a subsidiary of Endemol, the largest television producer in the world. True Entertainment was founded by Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock. True's Emmy award winning credits include scripted and unscripted reality programming for ABC, NBC, Bravo, MTV, Discovery, Lifetime, E!, TLC, Style and others. True is currently producing season two of the mega-hit The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Bravo, Wreckreation Nation with Dave Mordal for the Discovery Channel and Personal Justice for TLC. True's long-running series include: Emmy Award winning A Baby Story for TLC, Whose Wedding is it Anyway for Style and Mystery Diagnosis for Discovery Health. Other recent credits include: Band in a Bubble for MTV and Guinness World Records Live! for NBC.

JANUARY 13, 2009

FOX REALITY CHANNEL ELEVATES MELISSA RUDMAN TO VICE PRESIDENT OF SCHEDULING, ACQUISITIONS & NETWORK OPERATIONS

Melissa Rudman has been promoted to Vice President of Scheduling, Acquisitions and Network Operations for Fox Reality Channel. The announcement was made by Bob Boden, Senior Vice President of Programming, Production, and Development to whom she will report.

In her new position, Ms. Rudman will strategically plan daily broadcast schedules (including series, specials, marathons, and stunts) that will integrate performance and competitive research. She also will negotiate and implement deals for domestic and international programs.

"Melissa is an extremely talented executive in three diverse areas of programming, and has repeatedly proven herself to be an important part of our team since our network launched almost four years ago," said Boden.

Ms. Rudman most recently served as Director of Scheduling, Acquisitions and Network Operations, where she was responsible for strategizing program schedules to maximize audience delivery and create effective on-air flow. She also evaluated all potential domestic and foreign series and specials for acquisition.

Prior to joining Fox Reality Channel, Ms. Rudman was Manager of Current Programming for GSN. While there, she created a daily programming grid, including a nightly prime-time schedule with "theme" nights and week-long stunts that boasted a 40 percent ratings increase for GSN. Ms. Rudman also spent some of her career working in production for films including Titanic and The Cider House Rules and on television series including Beverly Hills, 90210 and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Ms. Rudman earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of New Orleans; and, in 1999, graduated from the Directors Guild-Producer Training Plan. She currently is a member of the Directors Guild of America and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

ABOUT FOX REALITY CHANNEL

JANUARY 6, 2009

FOX REALITY CHANNEL PRESENTS A MARATHON OF "THE NEXT AMAZING ADVENTURES OF A NOBODY"

Leon Logothetis Backpacks From Paris to Moscow Surviving On Only Five Euros a Day During His New Adventure Premiering Sunday, January 25 at 1p ET/10a PT

LOS ANGELES, CA - Tough economy got you down? No vacation in sight? Fox Reality Channel will show viewers how one man, Leon Logothetis, has traveled to some of Europe's most desirable destinations, spending only five Euros a day with "The Next Amazing Adventures of a Nobody." The all-new season debuts in its entirety with a marathon on Sunday, January 25th at 1p ET/10a PT.

"The 'Nobody' series has been a huge hit with viewers, because they feel as if they're making the trek with Leon," said Bob Boden, SVP, Programming, Production & Development, Fox Reality Channel. "Given the current state of our economy, watching Leon stretch five Euros a day will inspire people to be open to the possibilities of creating their own adventure in the New Year."

From Paris, the city of lights, to Moscow's Red Square, Englishman Leon must use his urban-survival expertise to travel, eat and lodge, using less cash than many Americans spend on a lunch. Leon cannot accept money from anyone and must rely on the gracious assistance of the colorful characters he encounters along the way to his final destination, Moscow.

Hot on the heels of the "Next Amazing Adventures of a Nobody" premiere, Leon will set out on a charity-centered adventure starting Jan 27, 2009. He will be tasked with traveling 500 miles in five days on a $5 daily budget in a bid to reach Tampa in time for the Super Bowl on Jan 31st. In Tampa, he will attempt to secure a ticket to the big game with his meager finances. He will then reward the stranger who helped him most generously during his trek with two invites to an exclusive Super Bowl party.

In the week preceding the Super Bowl journey, Leon will also demonstrate that any 'Nobody' can make a difference in their community by performing charitable deeds. His acts of charity will take him from Los Angeles to Atlanta by road with stops in cities including Phoenix; Dallas; Monroe, La; and Birmingham, Ala.

The "Amazing Adventures" series is produced by Shankly Productions.

ABOUT FOX REALITY CHANNEL

About Shankly Productions

In 2007, Shankly Productions created two seasons of the hit TV original series "Amazing Adventures of a Nobody", which have been licensed in over 100 countries around the world. Season 3 of the program has also been licensed to over 100 countries, and will air domestically on Fox Reality in January 2009. Shankly's worldwide distribution wing, SHANKLY INTERNATIONAL, is a respected presence in the foreign marketplace, with over 2000+ hours of exciting, top-level unscripted television programming encompassing travel, action sports, health and children's programming.

