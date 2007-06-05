Fox Reality Press Releases 2008

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2008

THREE YEAR ANNIVERSARY HIGHLIGHTS

Los Angeles, Calif. (May 13, 2008) - Fox Reality Channel, the only all reality, all the time cable and satellite network, marks its three year anniversary on Saturday, May 24. To celebrate, the network is presenting The Biggest Week in Reality TV, which includes two finales, a premiere and a reunion show for some of the network's most successful original series. The week starts with a bang with the dramatic conclusion of "Paradise Hotel 2" on Monday, May 19; next there's the finale of "American Idol Extra" on Wednesday, May 22; then comes the premiere of the groundbreaking original series "The Academy: LASD Class #368"; and finally catch the fireworks during the "Paradise Hotel 2" reunion show on Monday, May 26.

Since Fox Reality Channel's launch on May 24, 2005, the network has more than tripled its reach across the US. According to internal sources, the network has propelled past its initial availability in 12 million homes and is currently available in almost 46 million homes. "We plan to keep the momentum going strong by offering our fans more of the reality television they crave," said David Lyle, President, Fox Reality Channel. "We are celebrating this special three year anniversary by giving the gift of a stellar line up, featuring three of our most popular original series."

The Biggest Week in Reality TV on Fox Reality Channel features:

"Paradise Hotel 2" - During the finale on May 19 at 1a ET/ 10p PT, four guests are left, but only one will be able to strategize their way to the cash prize. Then, the group will be reunited a week later (May 26) for the "Paradise Hotel 2" Reunion Show hosted by Amanda Byram, which can be seen exclusively on Fox Reality Channel. Tune in to see the guests confront each other about their broken hearts and betrayals when they reunite for the first time since leaving paradise!

"American Idol Extra" - During the finale on May 22 at 7p ET/PT, host JD Roberto gets the first interviews with both the winner and the runner up to the biggest reality show in America. Emotions will run high as the interviews are captured mere moments after each contestant gives their final performance and finds out if they are this year's "American Idol." If this season has taught viewers anything, it's that plenty of surprises are in store!



"The Academy: LASD Class #368" - The premiere on May 24 at 9p ET/PT introduces a new class of recruits for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Academy as they are forced to endure the most intense day of training, Black Monday. Plus, a special 'Where Are They Now' episode catching up with last season's recruits will air the same night.