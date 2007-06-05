Fox Movie Channel Press Releases 2009

APRIL 8, 2009

WRITING TEAM OF NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: BATTLE OF THE SMITHSONIAN ON LIFE AFTER FILM SCHOOL SUNDAY, MAY 10 ON FOX MOVIE CHANNEL



Los Angeles, April 8, 2009 - Film students interview Robert Ben Garant & Thomas Lennon, writing team of Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian who are also featured as the Wright Brothers in the movie, on Life After Film School, Fox Movie Channel's original series/talk show. On Life After Film School three aspiring student filmmakers interview successful directors, producers, writers and actors about the realities of the business of production and filmmaking.

The Garant and Lennon episode premieres on Fox Movie Channel Sunday, May 10 at 7:30pm ET (4:30pm PT). The episode will repeat throughout the month.

Filmmakers Garant and Lennon discuss their early collaboration on the comedy sketch show The State which led to the creation of the wildly popular Reno 911! television series. The duo has co-written screenplays for Herbie Fully Loaded, Night at the Museum, Balls of Fury, Reno 911!: Miami, and the upcoming release of Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (in theaters May 22).

Chuck Saftler, General Manager of Fox Movie Channel, said "The network is excited to devote an episode to these two incredibly creative filmmakers. Viewers will learn how they have developed their own unique quadruple threat of writing, acting, producing, and directing outrageously funny series and movies."

"Ben and Tom reveal to our students the secret of their successful creative partnership that continues to thrive within the Hollywood studio system." commented Adam Lewinson, VP of Programming.

Recent episodes featured director Gavin Hood (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), producer Lauren Schuler Donner (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Justin Chatwin (Dragonball Evolution), John Cena (12 Rounds), producer Ashok Amritraj (Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li), director David Frankel (Marley & Me), creator/executive producer/writer Shawn Ryan (The Shield), actor Rainn Wilson (The Rocker) and actor Michael Chiklis (The Shield).

The students on Life After Film School are available for interviews. Please contact Thomas Ruffner at thomas.ruffner@foxmoviechannel.com or (310) 369-0917. Images from the episode are downloadable at www.foxflash.com. For additional information please visit www.foxmoviechannel.com.

Fox Movie Channel's expanding slate of original programming explores the moviemaking process from script to screen. From behind-the-scenes magic on Making a Scene to creating the perfect cast on Casting Session to unique red carpet coverage on World Premiere, Fox Movie Channel's unprecedented access provides viewers with a whole studio on one channel.

Fox Movie Channel is the only network presenting movies and original series for viewers who want to know everything about how Hollywood movies are made today. Exclusively airing 20th Century Fox films ranging from contemporary blockbusters to great titles from the studio's legendary library, movies are shown uncut, uninterrupted, commercial-free, and in their original theatrical form.

DIRECTOR OF X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE ON LIFE AFTER FILM SCHOOL SUNDAY, APRIL 26 ON FOX MOVIE CHANNEL



Los Angeles, April 8, 2009 - Film students interview Gavin Hood, director of the 20th Century Fox film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, on Life After Film School, Fox Movie Channel's original series/talk show. On Life After Film School three aspiring student filmmakers interview successful directors, producers, writers and actors about the realities of the business of production and filmmaking.

The Gavin Hood episode premieres on Fox Movie Channel Sunday, April 26 at 7:30pm ET (4:30pm PT). The episode will repeat throughout the month.

Gavin Hood speaks about leaving South Africa to study screenwriting and directing at UCLA. After writing, producing and directing his short film The Storekeeper, he went on to write and direct the Oscar winning Best Foreign Language Film Tsotsi, followed up by Rendition starring Reese Witherspoon, Jake Gyllenhaal and Meryl Streep. Working with producers Hugh Jackman and Lauren Schuler Donner, Gavin directed X-Men Origins: Wolverine, premiering May 1.

Chuck Saftler, General Manager of Fox Movie Channel, said "The network is pleased that Gavin mentored our film students. Viewers will learn how he approached the translation of Wolverine from the comic book to the screen bringing new emotional depth while remaining true to the source material."

"Gavin reveals to the students his collaborative directorial style and how he knows when to accept, decline or fight for an idea." commented Adam Lewinson, VP of Programming.

Recent episodes featured producer Lauren Schuler Donner (X-Men Origins), showrunner Brad Falchuk (Glee), Justin Chatwin (Dragonball Evolution), John Cena (12 Rounds), producer Ashok Amritraj (Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li), director David Frankel (Marley & Me), director Scott Derrickson (The Day the Earth Stood Still), creator/executive producer/writer Shawn Ryan (The Shield), and actor Rainn Wilson (The Rocker).

Images from the episode are downloadable at www.foxflash.com. For additional information please visit www.foxmoviechannel.com.

MARCH 31, 2009

PRODUCER OF X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE ON LIFE AFTER FILM SCHOOL SUNDAY, APRIL 19 ON FOX MOVIE CHANNEL

Los Angeles, March 31, 2009 - Film students interview Lauren Schuler Donner, producer of the new 20th Century Fox film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, on Life After Film School, Fox Movie Channel's original series/talkshow. On Life After Film School three aspiring student filmmakers interview successful directors, producers, writers and actors about the realities of the business of television production and filmmaking.

The Lauren Schuler Donner episode premieres on Fox Movie Channel Sunday, April 1 at 7:30pm ET (4:30pm PT), with repeat airings throughout the month.

Lauren Schuler Donner discusses her early career as a camera operator at NBC and later her leap to producer on such popular films as Mr. Mom, Ladyhawke, Bulworth, and Just Married. She also produced the popular franchise of X-Men movies, including the upcoming prequel X-Men Origins: Wolverine (in theaters May 1).

Recent episodes include director John Cena (12 Rounds), Justin Chatwin (Dragonball Evolution), TV showrunner David Shore (House M.D.), producer Ashok Amritraj (Streetfighter The Legend of Chun-Li), director David Frankel (Marley & Me), creator/executive producer/writer Shawn Ryan (The Shield), Kevin Bacon (Death Sentence), actor Rainn Wilson (The Rocker), actor Michael Chiklis (The Shield), and TV showrunner Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia).

Images from the episode are downloadable at www.foxflash.com. For additional information please visit www.foxmoviechannel.com.

