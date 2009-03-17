Food Network Performance/Schedule Analysis - March 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of March 20, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

P 25-54, F 25-54, F 18-49



FEBRUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

DINERS, DRIVE-INS & DIVES, MYLIE CYRUS SWEET 16 CAKE CHALLENGE, CHOCOLATE MASTERPIECES CHALLENGE, VALENTINE'S UNWRAPPED, CHOCOLATE LANDMARKS CHALLENGE, CHOPPED, IRON CHEF AMERICA, CHOCOLATE RUNWAY CHALLENGE, ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Food Network has an overall consistent schedule; the audience can be confident in the fact that the top shows for the most part will not be moved from their usual time slots. The exceptions are marathon weeks where either one original show is aired repeatedly across the week, and theme weeks where special episodes of original series around one theme (Christmas, summer grilling, etc.). Here are the consistencies in Food Network's schedule: GOOD EATS is stripped at 8pm Monday thru Thursday. Monday is home to documentary series WILL WORK FOR FOOD and UNWRAPPED. Alton Brown's GOOD EATS gets an hour on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Guy Fieri owns the Monday 10pm hour with his DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES - one new episode, followed by a repeat. CHOPPED occupies the same spot on Tuesday Nights, ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN on Wednesdays and ACE OF CAKES on Thursday nights. Saturdays are for the often-seasonal FOOD NETWORK SPECIALS, and Sunday is all about competitions: FOOD NETWORK CHALLENGE, ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN and IRON CHEF AMERICA.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JANUARY-FEBRUARY 2009:

-Mondays at 8:30pm-UNWRAPPED (from WILL WORK FOR FOOD)

-Mondays at 9:30pm-WILL WORK FOR FOOD (from UNWRAPPED)

PREMIERES:

**EXTREME CUISINE - February 21, 9pm.

MARCH AND BEYOND:

**THE NEXT FOOD NETWORK STAR - June 7, 9pm.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Food Network has been on a roll of increasing their audience year-to-year and getting slightly younger too. Four out of five nights of growth showed double digit percentage growth versus two nights of losses. February's FOOD NETWORK CHALLENGE had a decidedly chocolate theme that delivered four of the top 10 rated programs this month. DINERS, DRIVE-INS & DIVES continues its strong run while the newer series, CHOPPED and ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN continue to deliver strong ratings.

February: 08-09 Yearly % change* H'Hold M18-49 F18-49 P18-49

Monday 8-11pm -4% 3% 0% 3%

Tuesday 8-11pm 12% -16% 32% 12%

Wednesday 8-11pm 6% -17% -3% -10%

Thursday 8-11pm 33% 12% 45% 30%

Friday 8-11pm 34% 27% 59% 45%

Saturday 8-11pm 1% 0% 0% -3%

Sunday 8-11pm 31% 21% 54% 39%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 16% 7% 23% 13%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

FEBRUARY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:



GOOD EATS (Monday-Thursday 8pm) is up 11% in Households and 4% in the P18-49 demo (up 18% in the women 18-49 demo) over last year.

DINERS, DRIVE-INS & DIVES (Mondays at 10pm and Fridays at 9pm) is up 29% in Households and 26% in the P18-49 demo from last year.

IRON CHEF AMERICA (Sundays at 10pm and Thursdays at 9pm) is up 31% in Households and 33% in the P18-49 demo (driven by 53% growth in women 18-49), the largest series growth year-to-year on the Network.

ACE OF CAKES (Tuesdays at 9:30pm and Thursdays at 10pm) is up 20% in Households and 14% in the P18-49 demo against last year.

THROWDOWN WITH BOBBY FLAY (Wednesdays at 9pm) is up 8% in Households but down 4% in the P18-49 demo (men 18-49 were down 4%, causing the demo drop).

UNWRAPPED (Mondays at 8:30 and 9pm) is down 23% in Households and 25% in the P18-49 demo from last year.

CHOPPED (Tuesdays at 10pm) Continues its strong premiere season run delivering 27% above the nightly Household average and 37% above the P18-49 Tuesday night demo average for February.

FOOD NETWORK CHALLENGE (Sundays at 8pm) has a solid leadoff for Sunday night averaging 9% below the nightly Household average and 4% below the nightly P18-49 demo average this month.

ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN (Sundays at 9pm and Wednesdays at 10pm) is having a strong sophomore season, averaging 13% above the nightly Household rating and 7% above the nightly P18-49 demo average for the month.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN, DINNER : IMPOSSIBLE-New season of six episodes with Robert Irvine returning as host.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

BOY MEETS GRILL, BBQ WITH BOBBY FLAY, RESTAURANT MAKEOVER, THE HUNGRY DETECTIVE, HAM ON THE STREET, HOW TO BOIL WATER, MOLTO MARIO, ROKER ON THE ROAD, RECIPE FOR SUCCESS, GUY'S BIG BITE, QUICK FIX MEALS WITH ROBIN MILLER, PAULA'S HOME COOKING, PARTY LINE WITH THE HEARTY BOYS, ALL AMERICAN FESTIVALS, KITCHEN ACCOMPLISHED, EVERYDAY ITALIAN, 30 MINUTE MEALS, THE ESSENCE OF EMERIL, EASY ENTERTAINING WITH MICHAEL CHIARELLO, SEMI-HOMEMADE WITH SANDRA LEE, INSIDE DISH, FOOD FINDS, SUGAR RUSH, SARA'S SECRETS, BEHIND THE BASH