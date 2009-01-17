Food Network Performance/Schedule Analysis - January 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of February 24, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

P 25-54, F 25-54, F 18-49



JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

DINERS, DRIVE-INS & DIVES, TEXAS STEAK COOK-OFF, BIRTHDAY BOMBSHELL, MAC & CHEESE, ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN, SIMPSON MOVIE CAKES, IRON CHEF AMERICA, CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CAKES, DR. SEUSS CAKES, CHOPPED.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Food Network launched two new Series (CHOPPED and WILL WORK FOR FOOD) along with a new season of ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN in January. These new offerings have led to some re-alignment of the schedule.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

DECEMBER 2008-JANUARY 2009:

-Mondays at 8:30pm-WILL WORK FOR FOOD

-Tuesdays at 9:30pm-ACE OF CAKES

-Tuesdays at 10pm-CHOPPED

-Wednesdays at 10pm-ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN

-Thursdays at 8:30pm-GOOD EATS

-Fridays at 8 & 8:30pm-UNWRAPPED

-Sundays at 9pm-ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN

-Sundays at 10pm-IRON CHEF AMERICA

FEBRUARY AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**EXTREME CUISINE - February 14, 9pm.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Food Network is up in every ratings category over last year and is the highest rated month since July 2008. Every day is up in the P18-49 demo and only Wednesday showed a slight decrease in Households against last year. Guy Fieri has become a fixture for Food as the host of two top 10 Series this month (DINERS, DRIVE-INS & DIVES and ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN).

JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:



IRON CHEF AMERICA continues to grow with a 13% increase in Households and 10% in the P18-49 demo over last year.

DINERS, DRIVE-INS & DIVES is up 10% in Households and 18% in the P18-49 demo from last year.

GOOD EATS is up 6% in Households and 8% in the P18-49 demo (although men18-49 were down 10%) from last year.

THROWDOWN WITH BOBBY FLAY is down 2% in Households but up 6% in P18-49 against last year (driven by 10% growth in men 18-49).

UNWRAPPED is down 9% in Households and flat in the P18-49 demo from last year.

ACE OF CAKES is showing some fatigue, dropping 7% in Households and 13% in the P18-49 demo versus January 2008.

ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN started the season with a big number but has settled back to even with the strong Sunday night line-up.

CHOPPED has had two airings and has built on the ACE OF CAKES lead-in both weeks and outperformed ACE OF CAKES that had been in the slot the two prior weeks.

WILL WORK FOR FOOD had one respectable airing but it's too early to tell how it will perform long-term.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN, DINNER : IMPOSSIBLE-New season of six episodes with Robert Irvine returning as host.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

BOY MEETS GRILL, BBQ WITH BOBBY FLAY, RESTAURANT MAKEOVER, THE HUNGRY DETECTIVE, HAM ON THE STREET, HOW TO BOIL WATER, MOLTO MARIO, ROKER ON THE ROAD, RECIPE FOR SUCCESS, GUY'S BIG BITE, QUICK FIX MEALS WITH ROBIN MILLER, PAULA'S HOME COOKING, PARTY LINE WITH THE HEARTY BOYS, ALL AMERICAN FESTIVALS, KITCHEN ACCOMPLISHED, EVERYDAY ITALIAN, 30 MINUTE MEALS, THE ESSENCE OF EMERIL, EASY ENTERTAINING WITH MICHAEL CHIARELLO, SEMI-HOMEMADE WITH SANDRA LEE, INSIDE DISH, FOOD FINDS, SUGAR RUSH, SARA'S SECRETS, BEHIND THE BASH