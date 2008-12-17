Food Network Performance/Schedule Analysis - December 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of January 24, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

P 25-54, F 25-54, F 18-49



DECEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

HOLIDAY CAKE-OFF, HOW'D THAT GET ON MY PLATE, DINERS, DRIVE-INS & DIVES, UNWRAPPED,IRON CHEF AMERICA, EDIBLE ORNAMENTS, PIXAR CAKES, THROWDOWN WITH BOBBY FLAY, SUPERSTAR FOOD STYLIST, ACE OF CAKES.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Food Network has an overall consistent schedule; the audience can be confident in the fact that the top shows for the most part will not be moved from their usual time slots. The exceptions are marathon weeks where either one original show is aired repeatedly across the week, and theme weeks where special episodes of original series around one theme (Christmas, summer grilling, etc.). Here are the consistencies in Food Network's schedule: GOOD EATS is stripped at 8pm Monday thru Friday. Monday is home to documentary series HOW'D THAT GET ON MY PLATE and UNWRAPPED. Alton Brown's GOOD EATS gets an hour on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Guy Fieri owns the Monday 10pm hour with his DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES - one new episode, followed by a repeat. ACE OF CAKES occupies the same spot on Tuesday and Thursday nights, and in both cases, it's a repeat episode followed by a premiere. Saturdays are for the often-seasonal FOOD NETWORK SPECIALS, and Sunday is all about competitions: FOOD NETWORK CHALLENGE and IRON CHEF AMERICA.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

NOVEMBER-DECEMBER 2008:

-Fridays at 8 and 8:30 pm-GOOD EATS

-Sundays at 10pm- THROWDOWN WITH BOBBY FLAY

JANUARY AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN (New Season) - January 4, 9pm.

**CHOPPED - January 13, 10pm.

**WILL WORK FOR FOOD - January 19, 2009, 8:30pm.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Food Network has shown some very modest gains over last December most notably in the P18-49 demo, which showed a 7% growth over last December. The consistent lineup is one of the Networks strengths along with its great personalities. Several new series are on the slate for early 2009 launch, which should inject some fresh offerings to replace some aging series.

DECEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:



Food Network is up 2% in Households, 7% in P18-49 and 3% in the P25-54 demo. Four of the nights are up and three nights are down. Holiday themed specials help maintain the ratings pace over last year.

Mondays had the largest growth over last year with 27% in Households and 27% in the P18-49 demo. DINERS, DRIVE-INS & DIVES drove the highest rating averages for the night.

Tuesdays are up 6% in Households and 4% in the P18-49 demo over last year. Paula Dean helped out Tuesday nights with several specials-PAULA'S COOKIE SWAP and PAULA'S SOUTHERN CHRISTMAS.

Wednesday night showed the highest declines by 17% in Households and 18% in the P18-49 demo from last year. DINNER IMPOSSIBLE showed large declines from its lead-in three out of four weeks in December.

Thursdays were down slightly at 4% in Households and 7% in the P18-49 demo. Several specials played on Thursday night-HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA and ICA CRANBERRY BATTLE.

Fridays were down in Households by 2% but up by 23% in the P18-49 demo from last year. Guy Fieri's DINERS, DRIVE-INS & DIVES led the way, posting the highest P18-49 demo ratings on the night.

Saturdays were flat in Households and down 4% in the P18-49 demo from last year. Many of the Holiday themed specials and several Chefographys played on Saturday nights this month.

Sundays were up by 6% in Households and 15% in the P18-49 demo over last year. FOOD NETWORK CHALLENGE HOLIDAY CAKE OFF posted the highest ratings for the month.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

ULTIMATE RECIPE SHOWDOWN, DINNER : IMPOSSIBLE-New season of six episodes with Robert Irvine returning as host.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

BOY MEETS GRILL, BBQ WITH BOBBY FLAY, RESTAURANT MAKEOVER, THE HUNGRY DETECTIVE, HAM ON THE STREET, HOW TO BOIL WATER, MOLTO MARIO, ROKER ON THE ROAD, RECIPE FOR SUCCESS, GUY'S BIG BITE, QUICK FIX MEALS WITH ROBIN MILLER, PAULA'S HOME COOKING, PARTY LINE WITH THE HEARTY BOYS, ALL AMERICAN FESTIVALS, KITCHEN ACCOMPLISHED, EVERYDAY ITALIAN, 30 MINUTE MEALS, THE ESSENCE OF EMERIL, EASY ENTERTAINING WITH MICHAEL CHIARELLO, SEMI-HOMEMADE WITH SANDRA LEE, INSIDE DISH, FOOD FINDS, SUGAR RUSH, SARA'S SECRETS, BEHIND THE BASH