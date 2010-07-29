Food Network Need
Talent is key. In meetings, they have told us: 1 part talent, 1 part cooking.
*Looking for competition shows and formatted reality. More docusoaps and travel series, primetime programming that attracts a dual audience and personality-led shows for the weekend.
*What best serves as pimetime programming is content with an element of redemption and resolution. The viewers are looking for aspirational content.
"*portions excerpted from Realscreen's pitch guidebook"
