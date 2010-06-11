Food Network Analysis - June 2010

JUNE 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

Food network has a ton of recognizable titles and rotates them through their schedule from month to month effectively. They use quite a lot of half hours. This network, more than most nonfiction channels these days, has a predictable Sunday night. On Sundays, high production value studio based cooking competitions reign. Food Network doesn't strip and Sunday night is the only reliable true stack. Other nights seldom run more than two episodes of a title, but will often match those two with a couple of similarly-spirited programs, creating a sort of affinity stack. At this shop, should anything less than three hours be called a short stack?

Although FOOD Network's momentum has slowed the past few months, they have maintained a modest year-to-year growth over June 2009.

NEXT FOOD NETWORK STAR 6 has been strong out of the gate and although Sunday nights showed declines in Households and Women 18-49, those were offset by gains in the Women 25-54 demo. Repeats of NEXT FN STAR on Wednesdays at 8pm give a solid start and helped deliver double-digit gains.

CUPCAKE WARS had a strong start with two airings on Tuesdays at 9pm that built from the ACE OF CAKES lead-in and set-up Chopped very nicely at 10pm. Tuesdays showed the biggest growth in June against last year.

FOOD FEUDS had a single Friday at 10:30 airing dropping in all demos from it's Triple D/Guy Fieri lead-in.

ACE OF CAKES seems to be showing some wear and tear. It dropped from the IRON CHEF lead-in every week on Thursdays which could help explain Food Network's biggest night of year-to-year declines.

This network, one of the most clever in the cable universe for many years, needs you. The snazzy, studio-based Super-Bowl-like cooking competitions are still solid, but DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES, a field-produced roadshow dominates at the moment. A competitor, TLC, has dipped its toe into these potentially lucrative waters with a new series about BBQ competitions, thus blending two proven concepts. Here, as much as at any network, personality rules. Guy Fieri (a competition winner himself) is what makes DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES work. Imagining that show without him is like thinking DIRTY JOBS on Discovery would work without Mike Rowe. So... look for a new twist for these folks, whether in the field or back in the studio. They're surely looking for both. But don't even think about it if you don't have some good, promotable on-camera talent in mind.