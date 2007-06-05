Fine Living Press Releases 2009

FEBRUARY 24, 2009

JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING FLN HELPS VIEWERS GET 'GREEN,' CLEAN AND ORGANIZED WITH NEW ORIGINAL SERIES AND SPECIALS

New Series Premieres Include "The Fix,"

"Closet Cases" and "How to Find a Husband"

Plus, Earth Day Programming includes premieres of

"Green With Envy," and New Original Special "Big Green Lies"

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - This April, Fine Living Network, (FLN) helps viewers spruce up with a spring cleaning for everything from their closets to their love lives, beginning with the highly anticipated premiere of "Closet Cases" premiering Monday, April 13 at 10PM ET/PT. Hosted by celebrity stylist Lloyd Boston, the series helps individuals lose the ugly in their closets and find the funky they forgot they had. Plus "The Fix," which premieres on Wednesday, April 1 at 9 PM ET/PT, puts a spin on home makeovers when hosts Neil Davies and Jay Purvis "punk" homeowners with a ridiculous "fakeover" only to surprise them with the real makeover. Don't miss "How to Find a Husband" premiering on April 9 at 10 PM ET/PT where one single 30-something woman quits her job and gives herself ten weeks, and every which way, to date to try and find a husband.

In addition, FLN celebrates Earth Day with a variety of "green" inspired programming, including a new original series and special. "Green With Envy," premiering as part of FLN's Earth Day marathon on Wednesday, April 22 from 1PM ET to 4 PM ET, is hosted by Jonathan Levit who helps viewers analyze all things "green," from home design and building products to automotive, clothing, cosmetics and furniture. Also, on April 22 at 9PM ET/PT, FLN presents the new original special "Big Green Lies" featuring environmental activist, advocate and Seventh Generation President Jeffrey Hollender as he separates myth from reality when it comes to the conventional wisdom of green living.

Details on FLN's programming are as follows:

NEW ORIGNAL SERIES:

Green With Envy

Premiere: Wednesday, April 22 from 1PM ET - 4PM ET

Hosted by Jonathan Levit, this series analyzes all things green, from home design and building products, to automotive parts, clothing and jewelry, eco-travel and hotels, furniture, cosmetics, and food. We explain the difference between organic and natural foods and old-fashioned "health" foods; and explain to viewers the true meaning of timely topics such as fair trade and sustainability. Changing even one little thing benefits the planet- just watch FLN's Green with Envy to see how!

The Fix April Fool's Day Mini-Marathon

Premiere: Wednesday, April 1 from 9PM ET- 11PM ET

(Airs at its regular timeslot on Wednesdays beginning April 8 at 10PM ET/PT)

Celebrate April Fool's Day with The Fix where craftsmanship meets comedy and where irreverently funny

contractors Neil Davies and Jay Purvis prey on hapless homeowners who think they're getting a free TV makeover, only to be "fixed" with some of the most absurd renovation and decor ideas ever imagined. After the

cat is out of the bag and all is forgiven (we hope!) our guys get to work to make it right - tearing out the terrible room, pulling off the nasty finishings, and transforming it into the beautiful space our victims were hoping for originally. They are ushered back into the wonderful new space for the "real reveal" and, after hugs and kisses, the roller coaster ride is over, and our once cruel and conniving contractors are redeemed and sent off after the next unsuspecting homeowners.

9PM ET- Ultra Organized

9:30PM ET- Zen Room

10PM ET- We Love to Party

10:30PM ET- The Palace

The List

Premiere: Monday, April 6 at 9PM ET

(Airs Mondays at 9PM and 9:30PM ET/PT)

Liza Fromer, the gung-ho host of The List, gets to do some amazing things -- from daredevil challenges and silly stunts to rewarding adventures and decadent treats - as she helps fulfill people's wildest dreams, ambitions and desires. This isn't just another list show stating the things you could do. Instead, Liza is there, sharing the experiences, learning the personal stories behind them and telling it exactly how it is. From learning how to swordfight to driving a monster truck, performing live onstage with a famous rock band to giving your boss a pie in the face,The List provides an entertaining insight into people's secret wishes, both big and small.

How to Find a Husband

Premiere: Thursday, April 9 at 10PM ET/PT

(Airs Thursdays at 10PM ET/PT)

One single 30-something woman, 10 weeks and every which way to date. Will the wedding bells toll? Sally Gray has poured her energies into her career at the expense of her love life, so she's quit her job and cleared out her schedule because she's ready to get down to some serious husband hunting! With relationship experts, family members, close friends and even a vicar called in to help, the intrepid singleton must be prepared to bare her soul and question her lifelong beliefs. By the end of the 10 weeks, Sally hopes that through road-testing everything from speed-dating to online-dating and meeting as many men as she can through family and friends, she will find Mr. Right and inspire all single women out there to follow their hearts.

Closet Cases

Premiere: Monday, April 13 at 10PM ET/PT

(Airs Mondays at 10PM and 10:30PM ET/PT)

FLN is taking you on a shopping spree in your own closet! Lloyd Boston, your BFF (Best Friend in Fashion) is coming to the rescue of the fashionably challenged. You've seen Lloyd onOprah and read his books - now Lloyd will teach viewers how to shop in their own closets to find the funky they've forgotten. With his unique style that builds confidence, not credit card debt, Lloyd brings out the best in people, one closet at a time.

NEW EPISODES FOR FLN:

Mission: Organization

Premiere: Sunday, March 15 at 9AM ET

(Airs Sundays at 9AM ET)

Hosted by Gail O'Neill, FLN's Mission: Organization brings order to chaos by redesigning living spaces one room at a time. Viewers learn how to organize their home and resolve clutter problems from kitchen catastrophes to bedroom bedlam! Our experts work with real homeowners and show each room, 'before' and 'after' and witness each amazing transformation.

Outer Spaces

Premiere: Sunday, April 5 at 7AM ET

(Airs Sundays at 7AM and 7:30AM ET)

It's the backyard you've always wanted but had no idea you were going to get! Host Susie Coelho and her team perform miraculous outdoor makeovers on FLN's, Outer Spaces. Our cameras are rolling as the story unfolds, and our unsuspecting homeowners find out that a husband, wife, parent, neighbor or friend has arranged for them to get an unexpected visit from Susie and the crew to create a beautiful new backyard. Each episode is loaded with unique design ideas and inspiration for outside spaces large and small.

Molto Mario

Premiere: Monday, April 6 at 9:30AM ET

(Airs Mondays - Fridays at 9:30AM ET)

Freshness and simplicity are the keys to Mario Batali's spectacular Italian cuisine. Molto Mario brings these principles home--it's a taste of Italy with tips and secrets from one of New York's premier chefs. Viewers join Mario as he cooks up a storm and stirs in interesting tidbits into Italian history and culture with every mouth-watering menu. Expand horizons with Molto Mariotoday!

NEW SPECIALS FOR FLN:

After Midnight: Miami

Premiere: Thursday, March 5 at 1PM ET

Robin Dorian goes on an all-night gastronomical extravaganza with Cuban sandwiches, French pastries, Russian caviar and Brazilian cocktails. See an $85 appetizer, what's best to serve on a moonlit cruise and what is served to celebrities at parties in the Fine Living Network special, After Midnight: Miami.

Cooking Clubs

Premiere: Wednesday, March 11 at 1PM ET

Foodies around the country are gathering on a monthly basis to put their cooking skills to the test in these fun and exciting social circles, and Fine Living Network is opening the doors to give you a glimpse inside.

After Midnight: Vegas

Premiere: Friday, March 27 at 1PM ET

Robin Dorian explores America's Sin City as she eats her way around the clock and meets the people who feed the high rollers, bake for the midnight weddings and keep the celebrated entertainers well fed and happy in the Fine Living Network special, After Midnight: Vegas.

Big Green Lies

Premiere: Wednesday, April 22 at 9PM ET/PT

Big Green Lies is a fun, hip, compelling and instructive green program that playfully explores the truths -- and the falsehoods -- behind several common green myths, such as cloth vs. disposable diapers, organic vs. non-organic foods, and hybrid cars vs. traditional models. Jeffrey Hollender, President of Seventh Generation and one of the foremost authorities on all things green, will be featured throughout the special to lend his expertise and insight on busting some of the biggest green myths!

MARATHONS:

Down the Aisle and Up the Creek

Airs: Saturday, April 11 from 3PM - 6PM ET

And they lived happily ever after? Well, for these couples, the jury's still out. FLN's Down the Aisle and Up the Creek marathon shows what can happen when a fairy-tale ending hits a few snags along the way. Wedding SOS follows a soon-to-wed couple as their big day turns into a potential nightmare. Then Newlywed, Nearly Dead? reveals what happens when you discover that home sweet home isn't so sweet after all.

3PM ET - Wedding SOS - A Magical Wedding

3:30PM ET - Wedding SOS - Family Feud Wedding

4PM ET - Wedding SOS - Groom 911

4:30PM ET - Newlywed, Nearly Dead? - Lauren and Nunzio

5PM ET - Newlywed, Nearly Dead? - Anny Sang and Sunhan Eren

5:30PM ET - Newlywed, Nearly Dead? - Melissa and Buddy

All About The Dress

Airs: Saturday, April 18 from 3PM ET - 6PM ET

Flowers, cake, invitations...let's face it, girls. There's only one real centerpiece of your big day. Watch FLN's All About the Dress marathon for an afternoon devoted to that white wonderland of lace and tulle that can make or break your walk down the aisle. Discover some great gowns that will make you shine and find out how you can pay less for them. Plus, learn what to do with your dress after you've said "I do."

3PM ET - American Shopper - Wedding Dresses and Special Occasion Dresses

3:30PM ET - Pocket the Difference - Here Comes The Bride

4PM ET - The Shopping Bags - Wedding Dress, Diamond Ring, Crystal, Champagne

4:30PM ET - The Shopping Bags - Wedding Wonders: Flowers, Cakes, Linens, Dress Cleaning

5PM ET - The Genuine Article - Wedding Gowns

5:30PM ET - Born American - Marry Me

Earth Day Goes Green

Airs: Wednesday, April 22 from 1PM ET - 5PM ET

Show Mother Nature that you've got her back by watching FLN's Earth Day Goes Green! FLN's entertaining lineup offers practical tips and advice for more environmentally responsible living. It all starts with the series

debut of Green With Envy, followed by episodes of It's Easy Being Green. Plus, Martha Stewart offers up some eco-friendly advice of her own. And that's a good thing.

1PM ET - Green With Envy - Green Party

1:30PM ET - Green With Envy - Green Hotel

2PM ET - Green With Envy - Green Spa

2:30PM ET - Green With Envy - Green Salvage

3PM ET - Green With Envy - Green Winery

3:30PM ET - Green With Envy - Green House

4PM ET - It's Easy Being Green - Paul and Nell Newman

4:30PM ET - It's Easy Being Green - Google, Farm Aid & Biodynamic Wine

5PM ET - Martha Stewart's Green Living

Brides Gone Bad Marathon

Airs: April 25 and April 26, 2009 from 3-6PM ET

If a bride you know is exhibiting any of the following warning signs: inability to fit into her wedding dress, tendency to lash out at a family member/groom/wedding planner, frequent crying or excessive princess-like behavior - FLN has the solution--The Brides Gone Bad Marathon! Bulging Brides trainers Tommy Europe and Nadeen Boman and wedding planner Jane Dayus-Hinch from Wedding SOS serve up some serious wedding crisis intervention just in time for the onslaught of May weddings.

Saturday, April 25:

3PM ET - Bulging Brides - Spinning Her Wheels

3:30PM ET - Bulging Brides - Stress Test

4PM ET - Bulging Brides - Ring of Fire

4:30PM ET - Wedding SOS - Bad, Bride, Bad

5PM ET - Wedding SOS - My Big Fat Wedding Dress

5:30PM ET - Wedding SOS - The Wedding Blahs

Sunday, April 26:

3PM ET - Bulging Brides - Break Out

3:30PM ET - Bulging Brides - Vowing to Wow

4PM ET - Bulging Brides - Big Fat Italian Bride

4:30PM ET - Wedding SOS - Two Planners and a Wedding

5PM ET - Wedding SOS - Calling It Quits

5:30PM ET - Wedding SOS - Ceremony, Take 3

Fine Living Network (FLN), available in 50 million subscriber homes, is dedicated to providing topical, timely and fast-paced lifestyle-related content for success-driven individuals in the categories of home, shopping and entertainment. From the makers of HGTV and Food Network, FLN is available nationwide on DirecTV channel 232 and DISH Network channel 113, and on local digital cable. To find your cable provider, visit www.fineliving.com/TV.

JANUARY 21, 2009

NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION FOR FINE LIVING NETWORK (FLN) IS TO BE THE DESTINATION FOR ENTERTAINMENT YOU CAN USE

New Nielsen Entrant, FLN, Unveils New Series Slate for 2009 and 2010

Programming Highlights Cover The Lifestyle Gamut:

Including Wingman, Closet Cases, The Fix and Green With Envy

New York, January 21, 2009 - For viewers looking for entertainment they can use, that leaves them feeling smarter and more empowered, look no further than Fine Living Network (FLN), whose mantra for 2009 is to provide "entertainment you can use."

At a mini-upfront presentation held today in New York, FLN General Manager Chad Youngblood (who was joined by Bob Baskerville, President, Scripps Emerging Networks) unveiled the cable network's programming and positioning for 2009 which includes the introduction of original series and specials in categories including relationships to style and cocktail to competition plus a wide array of acquisitions that will be introduced as the network officially goes on the Nielsen roster.

Youngblood said: "Our goal has always been to make FLN part of the pop culture vernacular - we began that process last year with our new original and irreverent series, Whatever Martha, a hilarious and critically acclaimed show hosted by Jennifer Koppelman Hutt and Martha Stewart's daughter Alexis, and will continue down that road in '09 with series we recently announced like Wingman, hosted by Glamour columnist Michael Somerville, and Closet Cases featuring style guru Lloyd Boston. We also made news with two key acquisitions, The Biggest Loser andQueer Eye, franchises that will move FLN toward its goal of being a top tier lifestyle network."

He added: "As we enter into the world of Nielsen, we want to set the bar even higher with a wide range of never before seen series and specials, while expanding our core group of top notch talent including lifestyle stars like Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse."

Baskerville said: "FLN's slate for 2009 speaks to successful, active adults who have grown up, not grown old. The network has found a way to turn heads and get people watching with its biggest names but what keeps them coming back for more is the constant influx of fresh faces that are sure to be tomorrow's superstars."

NEW ORIGINAL SERIES/NEW ACQUISITIONS

GROOMED (US TELEVISION PREMIERE)

Premiere: Monday, January 5 at 10 PM ET/PT

You can't change the man you love ... but Paul can! Hosted by celebrity butler Paul Hogan, Groomed takes a loveable "diamond in the rough" guy and polishes him to become the gentleman he yearns to be - all for the love of his life, leading up to a special event: an anniversary, meeting her parents, a marriage proposal or a wedding. But when the big day finally arrives will she be impressed with her made-over man?

BULGING BRIDES (Acquisition- FLN to air 52 original episodes)

Premiere: Saturday, January 10 at 8 PM ET (airs Fridays at 10PM ET/PT and Weekends at 8PM ET)

Every bride wants to look picture perfect on her wedding day. She'll buy her dream dress months in advance, spending hundreds if not thousands of dollars on that one gown. But what happens when, just a few weeks before the big day, it suddenly doesn't fit? It's the ultimate bridal nightmare! Enter our series' diet and exercise Dream Team to whip the bride into shape - and make sure every bulge disappears before she walks down the aisle.

The LAST 10 POUNDS BOOT CAMP (US TELEVISION PREMIERE)

Premiere: Monday, January 26 at 4 PM ET (airs weekdays at 4:00 & 4:30 PM ET and Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT)

Many women want to, but just can't seem to, shed those nagging last ten pounds. Enter Tommy Europe, pro athlete turned celebrity trainer, and nutrition coach Nadeen Boman. The Last 10 Pounds Boot Camp propels people motivated by a special event through an intense fitness and nutrition regimen that dramatically transforms them physically and mentally in just four weeks.

WINGMAN (ORIGINAL SERIES)

Premiere: Tuesday, February 10 at 9 PM ET/PT

Having a hard time finding Mr. or Ms. Right? Maybe it's a lack of confidence, maybe it's your wardrobe, or maybe you're looking for love in all the wrong places. Whatever your particular "maybe" is, our Wingman is here to help. In each episode of the FLN series Wingman, our dating expert, the inimitable Michael Somerville, will take a date-challenged man or woman under his "protective wing" and instruct them on the finer points of finding a prospective date. With Michael's guidance, the lovelorn will learn exactly what they need to do to increase their dating potential, put that advice into practice and have a blast in the process.

GREEN WITH ENVY (ORIGINAL SERIES)

Premiere: Tuesday, March 17 at 1PM ET

Fine Living Network's Green with Envy analyzes all things green. It is home design and building products, but also automotive, clothing and jewelry, eco-travel and hotels, furniture, cosmetics, and food. Hosted by actor, magician and photographer Jonathan Levit, the series explains the difference between organic and natural versus old fashioned health food; and what fair trade and sustainability mean. From eco-friendly products and travel destinations to how to entertain or build with green in mind. Changing even one little thing benefits the planet- just watch FLN's Green with Envy and see!

OUTER SPACES

Premiere: Sunday, April 5 at 7 and 7:30 AM ET (Acquisition)

It's the backyard you've always wanted but had no idea you were going to get! Host Susie Coelho and her team perform miraculous outdoor makeovers on the Fine Living Network series,Outer Spaces. Our cameras are rolling as the story unfolds, and our unsuspecting homeowners find out that a husband, wife, parent, neighbor or friend has arranged for them

NEW ORIGINAL SERIES/NEW ACQUISITIONS (Cont.)

to get an unexpected visit from Susie and the crew to create a beautiful new backyard. Each episode is loaded with unique design ideas and inspiration for outside spaces large and small.

THE FIX (US TELEVISION PREMIERE)

Premiere: Sneak Peek- Wed., April 1 at 9 PM ET/Regular Time Period - Tuesdays at 10 PM ET/PT beginning April 7

Craftsmanship meets comedy in FLN's The Fix, where irreverently funny contractors Neil Davies and Jay Purvis prey on hapless homeowners who think they're getting a free TV makeover, only to be "fixed" with some of the most absurd renovation and decor ideas ever imagined. After the cat is out of the bag and all is forgiven (we hope!) our guys get to work to make it right - tearing out the terrible room, pulling off the nasty finishes and transforming it into the beautiful space our victims were hoping for originally. They are ushered back into the wonderful new space for the "real reveal" and, after hugs and kisses, the roller coaster ride is over, and our once cruel and conniving contractors are redeemed and sent off after the next unsuspecting homeowners.

HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND (US TELEVISION PREMIERE)

Premiere: Thursday, April 9 at 10 PM ET/PT

This British docu-reality series explores Sally Gray's 10-week quest to find a husband while at the same time hoping that her trials and tribulations will act as an indispensable guide to other singles. In every episode, Gray, an attractive 30-something who has given up her day job, seeks the answer to one of modern life's most pressing questions: "If I'm so bloody gorgeous, funny, clever and successful, then why am I still single?" Get ready for a grueling rollercoaster of fun, laughter, heartache and serious soul-searching as Gray leaves no stone unturned and no man unchecked in her pursuit to find Mr. Right.

THE LIST (US TELEVISION PREMIERE)

Premiere: Friday, April 10 at 10 PM ET/PT

The List is required viewing for those who want to live life to the fullest. In this witty, factual entertainment series, our intrepid host Liza Fromer is challenged to check off incredible tasks from our specially compiled "life list." Along the way, she'll meet real people and find a way to make the one thing they've always dreamed of doing a reality. From flying loop the loop in an airplane to singing with INXS, from strutting the catwalk to starting a food fight, each episode is all about experiencing life-long ambitions and indulging guilty pleasures. The List is a feast of pure shameless entertainment.

CLOSET CASES (ORIGINAL SERIES)

Premiere: Monday, April 13 at 10 PM ET/PT

We all know someone who is (how can we say this delicately?) fashionably challenged. Style expert extraordinaire Lloyd Boston will surprise these "wardrobe wannabes," rid their closets of outdated clothes and help them come up with a fashion game plan. They'll not only learn how to shop smart, combine outfits and do more with less, our closet cases will end up with a more functional closet as well. Another case clothed by Lloyd Boston on FLN's Closet Cases!

NEW ORIGINAL SERIES/NEW ACQUISITIONS (Cont.)

SARAH'S HOUSE (US TELEVISION PREMIERE)

Premiere: Sunday, May 17 at 11 AM ET

Follow interior designer Sarah Richardson through the entire process of purchasing a house and renovating it room by room. She starts by buying the worst house in a good neighborhood -- a true fixer upper that oozes with potential. Learn what to look for and what to avoid when house-hunting with a renovation in mind. Get inside Sarah's creative mind as she decides what stays and what goes. See her do it all -- budgeting, conceptualizing,

managing dusty, disastrous renovations -- while creating stylish touches that are her

trademark. Let Sarah's House empower you with the knowledge you need to tackle your own whole house redesign. It's nail-biting drama, practical know-how and jaw-dropping, inspiring ideas all rolled into one exciting show!

RETURNING SERIES/NEW EPISODES

NEWLYWED, NEARLY DEAD?

New Episodes Premiere: Thursday, January 8 at 9 PM ET/PT

Are you on the verge of a marriage meltdown? Do your partner's little quirks that seemed charming before the wedding now wear on your nerves? FLN's Newlywed, Nearly Dead? is coming to the rescue. Couples that drive each other crazy receive a big dose of tough love from marriage expert Gary Direnfeld who encourages newlyweds to mischievously expose each other's most annoying habits and confront these mounting grievances before it's too late.

WEDDING SOS

New Episodes Premiere: Friday, January 9 at 9 PM ET/PT

Emotionally charged, dramatic and entertaining, FLN's Wedding SOS follows wedding expert Jane Dayus Hinch as she answers a cry for help from couples whose dream wedding is threatening to become a nightmare. Enter Jane -- part wedding planner, part fairy godmother -- who grants each couple three wishes that can turn it all around. But will three be enough? Will the couples use their wishes wisely? Add in feuding families, runaway brides, flakey florists, no-show officiates and missing cakes, and you get the picture! Jane tries to put the pieces back together, then it's up to the couple, their friends, and family to put the guru's plan into action.

BIG CITY BROKER

New Episodes Premiere: Sunday, February 22 at 2 PM ET

Get an insider's look at the business of urban residential property sales and development and how it shapes a city's landscape in the Fine Living Network series, Big City Broker. Join Brad J. Lamb and his team in this fly-on-the-wall series that explores the inner workings of his thriving realty sales and development company--one of the most successful private real estate groups inNorth America. Explosively compelling and addictive, Big City Broker focuses on the angst and the joys as well as the drama and the intrigue inherent to real estate management. Who knew that buildings could be so sexy?

MISSION: ORGANIZATION

New Episodes Premiere: Sunday, March 15 at 9 AM ET

FLN's Mission: Organization brings order to chaos by redesigning living spaces one room at a time. Learn how you can organize your home and resolve your clutter problem from kitchen catastrophes to bedroom bedlam! Our experts work with real homeowners and show you each room, "before" and "after." Watch as we bring forth an amazing transformation on FLN's Mission: Organization!

RETURNING SERIES/NEW EPISODES (Cont.)

MOLTO MARIO

New Episodes Premiere: Monday, April 6 at 9:30 AM ET

Freshness and simplicity are the keys to Mario Batali's spectacular Italian cuisine. FLN's Molto Mario brings these principles home--it's a taste of Italy with tips and secrets from one of New York's premier chefs. Viewers join Mario as he cooks up a storm and stirs in interesting tidbits into Italian history and culture with every mouth-watering menu.

PLASTIC MAKES PERFECT

New Episodes Premiere: Sunday, May 17 at 6 PM ET

Our mothers always told us that true beauty comes from the inside, but was she right? Now more than ever before, people are going to extreme lengths -- implants, liposuction, Botox® -- to remain eternally sexy, glamorous and young. But is perfect beauty even achievable? Each episode of the funny, fast paced series Plastic Makes Perfect looks at a prevailing belief about beauty and then puts that belief to the test. For example, does beauty beat brains in the boardroom? Through hilarious, often shocking, hidden camera tests and the real life experiences of cosmetic surgery patients, Plastic Makes Perfect tackles these complex questions and more. The answers may just help explain our obsession with the pursuit of beauty and the mainstreaming of plastic surgery.

DESIGN INC.

New Episodes Premiere: Sunday, June 7 at 8 AM ET

Can you fit a six-foot tub into a five-foot space? "Of course!" says host and designer Sarah Richardson. With Fine Living Network's Design Inc., viewers get an insider's view into the hectic workings of an interior fine design firm. Expectations are high as Sarah and her talented team of designers creates inspiring and distinctive living areas from start to finish. From an elegant master bedroom in a sophisticated Victorian home to a cozy vintage cottage retreat to a very relaxing, spacious family living room, these designers work to find what's "just right" for each homeowner. Viewers see how clients' visions are transformed into rooms with the Design Inc. signature look on FLN!

FROM THE GROUND UP

New Episodes Premiere: July 13 at 10 PM ET/PT

The stakes are high as designer Debbie Travis gets set to launch her boldest venture yet, moving into the volatile market of consumer homes--and she's looking for a Chief Designer to make it a success. Fourteen eager proteges tackle unconventional challenges, from creating "living ads" to summer camp remodeling. With them every step of the way, Debbie will separate the driven from the divas, and the talented from the traditional. See who she chooses to help her shake up the design world in Fine Living Network's From the Ground Up.

SERIES IN DEVELOPMENT

4Q09 BARTENDER WARS (wt)

If you've ever sat down on that perfect seat at the bar for an after-work drink - meet with friends, talk to strangers, or escape from the world - the last thing you expect is to be an unknowing participant in a contest between bartenders. As the night rolls on and the party gets started, the crowd gathers and these New York bartenders are at their best. But on this night they challenge each other as to who can get their customers to do the simplest to the most outlandish things. From getting the biggest tips to seeing which flirting bartender can get the most numbers...to who can get the best sob story to who's the best matchmaker of the night...it's "Candid Camera" at your favorite watering hole - with a lot of liquid courage thrown in.

1Q10 LOVE TAXI

Thousands of single and eligible women hail taxis everyday in New York City, as they rush to and from appointments, meetings, and commute home. Between work and the frantic pace of the city, there's no time to meet anyone. Until now. Our matchmaker takes to the streets disguised as a cabbie and introduces single women to dozens of guys of their choice as these men try to hail a taxi. The women chose who they want to pick up for a fare - and surprise them in the Love Taxi. Little do these men know they're stepping into a speed-dating machine on wheels. These single women are nominated by co-workers, friends, or family...or maybe the women themselves just want to jump-start their single life after a long-term relationship. If our rider picks up a guy she finds interesting and cute, she puts them on the spot with very personal questions about whether she thinks they're compatible or about to be kicked to the curb. If it's a match, we'll pay for their first date.

2Q10 TOUGH LOVE (wt)

Maybe it's your best friend. Maybe it's your co-worker. Maybe it's your brother. We all know someone who thinks they're too cool, conversation toppers, unintentionally condescending, bad manners, and just plain embarrassing to be with. We all know someone who's like that - and we've had enough. Our funny and sometimes in-their-face host surprises our victim intervention style - with the blessing of friends and family - and kidnaps him for a weekend. It's a complete man makeover, which means changing everything from how they talk, walk, dress, manners, and even how they perceive the opposite sex. Tough Love is the ultimate attitude adjustment.

3Q10 20-YEAR REUNION

It's one thing to go back home for your 20th high school reunion, but what if you actually had to go back to high school after 20 years? Introducing FLN's 20-Year Reunion. Set at a high school, this hour long reality/competition series will pair real high school rivals, the jock and the bookworm, the prom queen and the drama geek, the skate punk and the preppie, in a series of competitions that will remind our viewers just how tough high school really was. Can our teams pass a 10th grade Algebra quiz? Who can win the election and become class president? Who could still tough it out through gym class...including the group showers? As the series of adolescent competitions unfold, viewers will see if these people, former high school stereotypes, have changed at all...climaxing in the final showdown at the end of each episode to see who gets expelled from school.

