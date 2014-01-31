B&C BEYOND: February 3, 2014
By Luke McCord
COMMUNITY
Click here to view this week's Community.
FF/RWD
It's Old, It's Cold and It's Gold
Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Schmooze
View photos from industry events such as the 56th Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 and the Elmore Leonard Tribute Panel at the New Roads School in Santa Monica, Calif. on Jan. 21.
Click here to view more photos.
NATPE 2014
View photos from industry events such as NATPE 2014 at the Fontainebleau in Miami from Jan. 27-29.
Click here to view more photos.
Kauffman and Crane: The Best of 'Friends'
NBCU, Comcast Offer Targeted Advertising
comScore, CIMM to Expand Cross-Platform Measurement
Multicultural TV Summit and Leadership Awards
Earnings Calls: 21st Century Fox, Time Warner, Disney, CBS, Discovery and Scripps
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.