B&C BEYOND: Feb. 9, 2015

Community:

Click here to view this week's Community.

FF/RWD

Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Schmooze

View photos from events like the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 1 and the Television Academy’s “An Evening with Norman Lear” at the Ricardo Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood on Jan. 28.

Click here to view more photos.

For Programmatic Ad Tech, Efficiency Is Key Driver

Top Buyers and Sellers See Benefits In Programmatic Approach

TV Ad Tech's New Players

Where to Be, What to Watch