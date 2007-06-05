Encore Press Releases 2008
MONDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2008
Encore Spotlight: Hollywood's brightest stars shine every month in the Encore Spotlight. Showcased in February: Bruce Willis with a marathon of eight of his films stacked Saturday, February 21, beginning at 2:20 p.m.
· Death Becomes Her at 2:20 p.m. (Bruce Willis, Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn)
· Disney's The Kid at 4:10 p.m. (Bruce Willis, Spencer Breslin, Emily Mortimer)
· Perfect Stranger at 6:05 p.m. (Bruce Willis, Halle Berry, Giovanni Ribisi)
· Armageddon at 8:00 p.m. (Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler)
· Die Hard at 10:35 p.m. (Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia)
· Grindhouse Presents Robert Rodriguez's Planet Terror at 12:50 a.m. (Bruce Willis, Freddy Rodriguez)
· Twelve Monkeys at 2:40 a.m. (Bruce Willis, Brad Pitt, Madeleine Stowe)
· Unbreakable at 4:50 a.m. (Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Robin Wright Penn)
Bond Unbound: Weekend long marathon of 007 beginning Friday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. presented in letterbox. Saturdays following the marathon, Encore will air a Bond film at 10:00 a.m.
· Dr. No at 7:00 p.m. - (Sean Connery, Ursula Andress, Joseph Wiseman) - 2/28 at 10 a.m.
· From Russia With Love at 8:50 p.m. - (Sean Connery, Robert Shaw) - 2/21 at 10 a.m.
· Goldfinger at 10:50 p.m. - (Sean Connery, Honor Blackman, Gert Frobe)
· Thunderball at 12:45 a.m. - (Sean Connery, Adolfo Celi)
· A View to a Kill at 3:00 a.m. - (Roger Moore, Christopher Walken, Grace Jones)
· Never Say Never Again at 5:15 a.m. - (Sean Connery, Barbara Carrera)
· The Spy Who Loved Me at 7:35 a.m. - (Roger Moore, Barbara Bach, Curt Jurgens)
· Octopussy at 9:45 a.m. - (Roger Moore, Maud Adams, Louis Jourdan)
· You Only Live Twice at 12:00 p.m. - (Sean Connery, Donald Pleasence)
· The Man With the Golden Gun at 2:00 p.m. - (Roger Moore, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland)
· Goldfinger at 4:10 p.m. - (Sean Connery, Gert Frobe, Honor Blackman)
· For Your Eyes Only at 6:05 p.m. - (Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet, Topol) - 2/14 at 10 a.m.
· Diamonds Are Forever at 8:15 p.m. - (Sean Connery, Jill St. John, Charles Gray)
· Live and Let Die at 10:20 p.m. - (Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Seymour)
· Licence To Kill at 12:30 a.m. - (Timothy Dalton, Carey Lowell, Robert Davi)
· On Her Majesty's Secret Service at 2:45 a.m. - (George Lazenby, Diana Rigg, Telly Savalas)
· Dr. No at 5:10 a.m. - (Sean Connery, Ursula Andress, Joseph Wiseman)
· Moonraker at 7:05 a.m. - (Roger Moore, Lois Chiles, Michael Lonsdale)
· From Russia With Love at 9:15 a.m. - (Sean Connery, Robert Shaw)
· For Your Eyes Only at 11:15 a.m. - (Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet, Topol)
· The Living Daylights at 1:30 p.m. - (Timothy Dalton, Maryam D'Abo, Jeroen Krabbe)
· Diamonds Are Forever at 3:45 p.m. - (Sean Connery, Jill St. John, Charles Gray)
· Thunderball at 5:50 p.m. - (Sean Connery, Adolfo Celi)
· The Spy Who Loved Me at 8:05 p.m. - (Roger Moore, Barbara Bach, Curt Jurgens)
· You Only Live Twice at 10:15 p.m. - (Sean Connery, Donald Pleasence)
