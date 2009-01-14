E! Strategic Opportunities - January 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

BANK OF HOLLYWOOD (REALITY)

Ordinary people can ask for money from rich celebrities and moguls. A panel consisting of author/entrepreneur Candy Spelling, poler player Vanessa Rousoo, Sean Patterson, president of Wilhelmina Models; and Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton will hear pitches of Americans short of cash from everything to support a charity to those who need money for a specific need.

Premiere Date: December 14th at 10pm. 8 x 30. Produced by Ryan Seacrest Prods, Fever Media and BBC.

LEAVE IT TO LAMAS (REALITY)

Centers on the Lorenzo Lamas and his family

Premiere Date: October 10th at 10:30pm. 8 x 30.

MAXIM'S CELEBRTIY BEACH WATCH (REALITY)

Hour long celebrity driven special.

Premiere Date: Fall 2009

MAXIM'S HOTTEST MOMENTS 2009 (REALITY)

Hour long celebrity driven special.

Premiere Date: December 2009

MAXIM DOES...(REALITY)

A co-production development deal with Forbes for a new travel series.

Premiere Date: TBA 2010.

MAXIM DOES MARDI GRAS (REALITY)

A co-production development deal with Fobes for a new party series.

Premiere Date: 1st Quarter 2010.

MOM-AGER (REALITY)

Dina Lohan, mother of troubled young actress Lindsay Lohan, is in conversations with E! Entertainment to appear in a reality series. The focus on the non-scripted show will be on Dina's attempt to make Lindsay's younger siblings Ali, 14, and Cody, 11, stars.

Premiere Date: TBA.

PERFECT CATCH (REALITY)

Hosted by Carmen Electra, in the sun-drenched Greek Isles, this weekly one-hour reality/competition series follows eight sexy and confident contestants from around the world as they travel through the idyllic Greek Isles in search of the "perfect catch" - that one man or woman who embodies perfection.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Twofour Broadcast of London with Rebecca De Young Executive Producer.

POP FICTION (REALITY)

This series features celebrities pulling "Punk'd"-esque pranks on the paparazzi and gullible media outlets. Each installment of its eight-episode order then will showcase how some of the latest tabloid fodder is actually just a hoax.

Premiere Date: TBA.

TALES FROM THE HOFF (COMEDY)

David Hasselhoff is set to star in a potential new CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM-esque comedy for the cable channel from executive producer Ryan Seacrest. The project would follow the fictional dark and twisted trials and tribulations of an international icon as he navigates Hollywood and the world of dating after divorce.

Premire Date: TBA